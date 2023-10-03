About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
65" Class (64.5" Diagonal) UHD 4K Smart LED TV

Specs

Reviews

Support

65" Class (64.5" Diagonal) UHD 4K Smart LED TV

65UB9200

65" Class (64.5" Diagonal) UHD 4K Smart LED TV

Print

All Spec

PANEL

Screen Size

65”

Display Type

4K IPS

Resolution

3840 x 2160

UCI (Ultra Clarity Index)

1320

VIDEO

Triple XD™ Engine

Yes

Resolution Upscaler

-

Picture Mode

8 Modes

Picture Wizard

Yes

Aspect Ratio

6 Modes

Just Scan (1:1 Pixel Matching) 0% Over Scan

HDMI: 1080i, Component: 1080p, RF: 720p

Real Cinema 24p (2:2 pull down)

Yes

AUDIO

Mono / Stereo / Dual (MTS / SAP)

Yes

Dolby® Digital Decoder

Yes

DTS Decoder

Yes

Speaker System

2.1ch Speaker System

Audio Output

35W

Clear Voice II

Yes

Sound Mode

6 modes

Sound Optimizer

3 Modes

Optical Sound Sync

Yes

Wireless Sound Sync

Yes

Private Sound Sync

Yes

LG SMART TV

Today Board

- Launcher (Recent / Home / My Apps)

LG Store

- Premium

- Live (Live TV)

- TV Shows (Catch-up)

- Movies (VoD)

- 3D Content

- Apps & Games

Live Menu

- Recommended

- Channels

- Search

Full Web Browser

Yes

Natural Language Recognition

Yes

Magic Remote Control

- Universal Control

SMART SHARE

Media Share

Yes

- Remote App

Yes

- Network File Browser

Yes

Screen Share

Yes

- MHL (Mobile HD Link)

Yes

- Miracast

Yes

- Tag On

Yes

- WiDi

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Wi-Fi® Built-in

Yes

Wi-Fi Direct

Yes

SIMPLINK™ (HDMI™ CEC)

Yes

USB

Yes

- Video

DivX HD

- Photo

JPEG

- Audio

AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP3, MPEG, PCM, DTS

AV INPUTS/OUTPUTS

RF In (Antenna/Cable)

1 (Rear)

Component Video In

1 (Rear)

Composite In (AV)

1 (shared w/Component)

Digital Audio Out (Optical)

1 (Rear)

HDMI®

3 HDMI (1 Side, 2 Rear)

USB 2.0

3 (Side)

LAN

1 (Rear)

RS-232 (mini jack)

1 (Rear)

CABINET ACCESSORIES

VESA® Size (mm)

400 x 400

Remote Control

S-Con

POWER

ENERGY STAR® Qualified

Yes

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

100V ~ 240V, 50/60 Hz

Power Consumption

TBD

Standby Mode

0.3W

65UB9200 DIMENSIONS / WEIGHTS / UPC

TV without stand (WxHxD)

57.16” x 33.77” x 1.45” | 1452 x 858 x 37 mm

TV with stand (WxHxD)

57.16” x 35.98” x 11.81” | 1452 x 914 x 300 mm

Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)

61.22” x 38.46” x 8.97” | 1555 x 977 x 228 mm

TV without Stand Weight

74.3lbs/33.7kg

TV with Stand Weight

76.7lbs/34.8kg

TV Shipping Weight

91.9lbs/41.7kg

UPC

719192595996

WARRANTY

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts & Labor

What people are saying