77 inch LG OLED evo AI C4 4K Smart TV and perfect matching Sound bar SC9S

77 inch LG OLED evo AI C4 4K Smart TV and perfect matching Sound bar SC9S

OLED77C4.SC9S

77 inch LG OLED evo AI C4 4K Smart TV and perfect matching Sound bar SC9S

()
  • front view of OLED TV and sound bars
  • front view of OLED TV
  • front view of sound bars
front view of OLED TV and sound bars
front view of OLED TV
front view of sound bars

Key Features

  • Clearer sound and picture with refinements by the alpha 9 AI Processor 4K Gen7
  • Brighter visuals by Brightness Booster
  • Ultra Slim Design with incredibly narrow bezels
  • WOW Bracket for LG OLED C Series TV
  • WOW Orchestra
  • Dolby Atmos®*** sound bar with triple up-firing channels
Key Spec

Display Type

4K OLED

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native

Wide Color Gamut

OLED Color

Picture Processor

α9 AI Processor 4K Gen7

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Yes

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

Audio Output

40W

Speaker System

2.2 channel

Dolby Atmos

Yes

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1711 x 982 x 47.1

TV Weight without Stand

23.5

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

TV Weight with Stand

27.1

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

1939 x 1130 x 228

Packaging Weight (Overseas)

38.8

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1711 x 982 x 47.1

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

1711 x 1035 x 267

TV Stand (WxD)

520 x 267

TV Weight without Stand

23.5

VESA Mounting (WxH)

300 x 200

AUDIO

AI Sound

α9 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

Audio Output

40W

Speaker System

2.2 channel

Speaker Direction

Down Firing

Dolby Atmos

Yes

Clear Voice Pro

Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)

AI Acoustic Tuning

Yes

WiSA Ready

Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (2 Way Playback)

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

ACCESSIBILITY

Gray Scale

Yes

High Contrast

Yes

Invert Colors

Yes

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

AI Upscaling

α9 AI Super Upscaling 4K

Picture Processor

α9 AI Processor 4K Gen7

AI Genre Selection

Yes (SDR/HDR)

AI Brightness Control

Yes

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE™

Yes

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

Dimming Technology

Pixel Dimming

Motion

OLED Motion

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.1)

HDMI Input

4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 2)

USB Input

3ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

Ethernet Input

1ea

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

1ea

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

GAMING

Game Optimizer

Yes (Game Dashboard)

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Yes

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

HGIG Mode

Yes

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Yes (Up to 144Hz)

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Type

4K OLED

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native

Wide Color Gamut

OLED Color

SMART TV

Operating System (OS)

webOS 24

ThinQ

Yes

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes

Magic Remote Control

Built-In

Smartphone Remote App

Yes (LG ThinQ)

Hands-free Voice Control

Yes

Full Web Browser

Yes

Multi View

Yes

Room to Room Share

Yes (Sender/Receiver)

Family Settings

Yes

Always Ready

Yes

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 120V, 50/60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remote

Magic Remote MR24

Remote Control Batteries

Yes (AA x 2EA)

Power Cable

Yes (Attached)

IR Blaster Cable

Yes

GENERAL

Number of Channels

3.1.3 ch

Number of Speakers

9EA

AUDIO FORMAT

AAC

Yes

AAC+

Yes

Dolby Atmos

Yes

Dolby Digital

Yes

DTS Digital Surround

Yes

DTS:X

Yes

MQA

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Version

5.0

AirPlay 2

Yes

Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

Yes / Yes

Chromecast

Yes

HDMI In

Yes (1)

HDMI Out

Yes (1)

Optical

Yes (1)

Spotify Connect

Yes

Tidal Connect

Yes

USB

Yes

Wireless Rear Ready

Yes (1:2)

Wi-Fi

Yes

Works with Alexa

Yes

Works with the Google Assistant

Yes

CONVENIENCE

AI Room Calibration Pro (App)

Yes

Remote App - iOS/Android OS

Yes

Soundbar Mode Control

Yes

TV Sound Mode Share

Yes

WOW Orchestra

Yes

HDMI SUPPORTED

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

Yes

120Hz

Yes

Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)

Yes

CEC (Simplink)

Yes

Dolby Vision

Yes

HDR10

Yes

Pass-through

Yes

Pass-through (4K)

Yes

VRR / ALLM

Yes

HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO

Sampling

No / Yes

Upbit / Upsampling

No / Yes

POWER

Power Consumption (Main)

37W

Power Consumption (subwoofer)

38W

Power Off Consumption (Rear Speaker)

0.5W ↓

Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)

0.5W ↓

SOUND EFFECT

AI Sound Pro

Yes

Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

Yes

Cinema

Yes

Clear Voice

Yes

Game

Yes

Music

Yes (w/ Meridian)

Sports

Yes

Standard

Yes

WEIGHT

Gross Weight

22.7Kg

Main

4.1Kg

Subwoofer

7.8Kg

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

Main

975 x 63 x 125

Subwoofer

221 x 390 x 313

ACCESSORY

HDMI Cable

Yes

Stand Bracket

Yes

Wall Mount Bracket

Yes

Warranty Card

Yes

