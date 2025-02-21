We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
77 inch LG OLED evo AI C4 4K Smart TV and perfect matching Sound bar SC9S
-
77 Inch LG OLED evo AI C4 4K Smart TV 2024
-
LG Sound bar SC9S 3.1.3ch Perfect Matching for OLED evo C Series TV and Dolby Atmos®
Key Spec
-
Display Type
-
4K OLED
-
Refresh Rate
-
120Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
-
OLED Color
-
Picture Processor
-
α9 AI Processor 4K Gen7
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
-
Yes
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
-
Yes
-
Audio Output
-
40W
-
Speaker System
-
2.2 channel
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
-
1711 x 982 x 47.1
-
TV Weight without Stand
-
23.5
All Spec
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
-
TV Weight with Stand
-
27.1
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
1939 x 1130 x 228
-
Packaging Weight (Overseas)
-
38.8
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
-
1711 x 982 x 47.1
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
-
1711 x 1035 x 267
-
TV Stand (WxD)
-
520 x 267
-
TV Weight without Stand
-
23.5
-
VESA Mounting (WxH)
-
300 x 200
AUDIO
-
AI Sound
-
α9 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)
-
Audio Output
-
40W
-
Speaker System
-
2.2 channel
-
Speaker Direction
-
Down Firing
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
-
Clear Voice Pro
-
Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
-
Yes
-
WiSA Ready
-
Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)
-
LG Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
-
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
-
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
Audio Codec
-
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
ACCESSIBILITY
-
Gray Scale
-
Yes
-
High Contrast
-
Yes
-
Invert Colors
-
Yes
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
-
AI Upscaling
-
α9 AI Super Upscaling 4K
-
Picture Processor
-
α9 AI Processor 4K Gen7
-
AI Genre Selection
-
Yes (SDR/HDR)
-
AI Brightness Control
-
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
-
Yes
-
HFR (High Frame Rate)
-
4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Yes (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)
-
Dimming Technology
-
Pixel Dimming
-
Motion
-
OLED Motion
CONNECTIVITY
-
Bluetooth Support
-
Yes (v 5.1)
-
HDMI Input
-
4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
-
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
USB Input
-
3ea (v 2.0)
-
Wi-Fi
-
Yes (Wi-Fi 5)
-
Ethernet Input
-
1ea
-
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
-
1ea
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
1ea
GAMING
-
Game Optimizer
-
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
-
Yes
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
-
Yes
-
HGIG Mode
-
Yes
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
-
Yes
-
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
-
Yes (Up to 144Hz)
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Display Type
-
4K OLED
-
Display Resolution
-
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Refresh Rate
-
120Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
-
OLED Color
SMART TV
-
Operating System (OS)
-
webOS 24
-
ThinQ
-
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
-
Yes
-
Magic Remote Control
-
Built-In
-
Smartphone Remote App
-
Yes (LG ThinQ)
-
Hands-free Voice Control
-
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
-
Yes
-
Multi View
-
Yes
-
Room to Room Share
-
Yes (Sender/Receiver)
-
Family Settings
-
Yes
-
Always Ready
-
Yes
-
USB Camera Compatible
-
Yes
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
-
AC 120V, 50/60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
-
Under 0.5W
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
-
Remote
-
Magic Remote MR24
-
Remote Control Batteries
-
Yes (AA x 2EA)
-
Power Cable
-
Yes (Attached)
-
IR Blaster Cable
-
Yes
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Number of Channels
-
3.1.3 ch
-
Number of Speakers
-
9EA
AUDIO FORMAT
-
AAC
-
Yes
-
AAC+
-
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
-
Yes
-
DTS Digital Surround
-
Yes
-
DTS:X
-
Yes
-
MQA
-
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
Bluetooth Version
-
5.0
-
AirPlay 2
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC
-
Yes / Yes
-
Chromecast
-
Yes
-
HDMI In
-
Yes (1)
-
HDMI Out
-
Yes (1)
-
Optical
-
Yes (1)
-
Spotify Connect
-
Yes
-
Tidal Connect
-
Yes
-
USB
-
Yes
-
Wireless Rear Ready
-
Yes (1:2)
-
Wi-Fi
-
Yes
-
Works with Alexa
-
Yes
-
Works with the Google Assistant
-
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
AI Room Calibration Pro (App)
-
Yes
-
Remote App - iOS/Android OS
-
Yes
-
Soundbar Mode Control
-
Yes
-
TV Sound Mode Share
-
Yes
-
WOW Orchestra
-
Yes
HDMI SUPPORTED
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
-
Yes
-
120Hz
-
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)
-
Yes
-
CEC (Simplink)
-
Yes
-
Dolby Vision
-
Yes
-
HDR10
-
Yes
-
Pass-through
-
Yes
-
Pass-through (4K)
-
Yes
-
VRR / ALLM
-
Yes
HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO
-
Sampling
-
No / Yes
-
Upbit / Upsampling
-
No / Yes
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Main)
-
37W
-
Power Consumption (subwoofer)
-
38W
-
Power Off Consumption (Rear Speaker)
-
0.5W ↓
-
Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)
-
0.5W ↓
SOUND EFFECT
-
AI Sound Pro
-
Yes
-
Bass Blast / Bass Blast +
-
Yes
-
Cinema
-
Yes
-
Clear Voice
-
Yes
-
Game
-
Yes
-
Music
-
Yes (w/ Meridian)
-
Sports
-
Yes
-
Standard
-
Yes
WEIGHT
-
Gross Weight
-
22.7Kg
-
Main
-
4.1Kg
-
Subwoofer
-
7.8Kg
DIMENSION (WXHXD)
-
Main
-
975 x 63 x 125
-
Subwoofer
-
221 x 390 x 313
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI Cable
-
Yes
-
Stand Bracket
-
Yes
-
Wall Mount Bracket
-
Yes
-
Warranty Card
-
Yes
