We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Exclusive Bundle | 42 inch LG OLED evo AI C5 4K Smart TV 2025 + S60TR Soundbar
Exclusive Bundle | 42 inch LG OLED evo AI C5 4K Smart TV 2025 + S60TR Soundbar
Exclusive Bundle | 42 inch LG OLED evo AI C5 4K Smart TV 2025 + S60TR Soundbar
OLED42C5YUA.S60TR
()
Key Features
- TV : 4K picture quality, upscaled visual and surround sound from the alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8, True black levels in every pixel create stunning contrast, depth, and detail, 100% Colour Fidelity for accurate lifelike colours①. 100% Colour Volume for richer hues②
- soundbar : Easy Sound bar control for TV with WOW Interface, Always ideal audio from AI Sound Pro and Wireless Rear Sound, Diverse listening experiences with 3-Band EQ
Products in this Bundle: 2
The smarter and faster alpha 8 AI Processor Gen2 from a decade of innovation
Our processor’s AI engine is capable of recognizing content by genre. Based on this information, it provides the most optimal picture quality settings to deliver better depth and detail.
*Compared to the same year entry level Smart TV alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 based on internal spec comparison.
Brighter visuals with Brightness Amplifier
The 8th generation Alpha 9 AI processor and our new light amplification algorithm deliver brighter visuals.
*Brightness may vary depending on model, screen size and market region.
Experience perfect OLED black, only with LG OLED.
Perfect black, even in bright or dark spaces
Perfect Black is UL verified and offers True Black levels to enhance perceived brightness and contrast, in a bright or dark space.
*LG OLED display is verified by UL for Perfect Black, measured according to Ring Light IDMS 11.5 reflection standards, based on a typical indoor lighting environment (200 lux to 500 lux).
*Actual performance may vary depending on ambient lighting and viewing environment.
Perfect Colour
Certified 100% Colour Fidelity and Volume. Enjoy accurate and vibrant colours, even in bright or dark environments.
*“100% Colour Fidelity” and “100% Colour Volume of DCI-P3” apply to 2025 OLED TVs.
*LG OLED display is verified by UL for Perfect Colour technology, measured according to Ring Light IDMS 11.5 reflectance standards.
*100% colour volume is defined as display performance equal to or greater than the DCI-P3 standard colour volume size, as independently verified by Intertek.
*LG OLED display is certified by Intertek to deliver 100% colour fidelity, measured according to CIE DE2000 standard with 125 colour models.
Bring every image to life with AI Picture Pro
Superior AI upscaling and OLED dynamic tone mapping analyze elements in each image to enhance resolution, brightness, depth, and clarity.
*AI Picture Pro will not support copyrighted content on OTT services.
*Upscaled image quality may vary depending on the original image resolution.
*Must be activated through the Soundbar Mode menu.
*Sound may vary according to the listening environment.
Enrich your sound with LG TV and LG Soundbar
*Soundbar can be purchased separately.
*Soundbar Mode Control may vary by model.
*Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.
*LG TV remote usage is limited to certain features only.
*WOW Orchestra/WOW Interface applies to 2025 LG OLED TVs.
Ultra Slim Design
Your TV’s sleek frame redefines a modern look and makes viewing more immersive.
Your TV’s sleek frame redefines a modern look and makes viewing more immersive.
*Bezel size differs by series and size.
*Picture and sound settings on both screens are the same.
*Apple, the Apple logo, Apple TV, AirPlay and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*Support for AirPlay 2, HomeKit, and Google Cast may vary by region, and language.
*Available content and apps may vary by country, product, and region.
Gaming Portal turns your TV into the ultimate gaming hub
Play thousands of games directly on your LG TV with access to GeForce NOW, Amazon Luna, Blacknut, Boosteroid and now Xbox app! Enjoy a wide variety of gaming experiences—from AAA titles with gamepad to casual games playable with your remote.
*Support for the Gaming Portal may vary by country.
*Support for cloud gaming services and games within Gaming Portal may vary by country.
*Some gaming services may require a subscription and gamepad.
Ultimate Gameplay
Experience peak gaming with G-Sync compatibility, 144Hz VRR, 0.1ms Pixel Response Time, AMD FreeSync Premium, and ClearMR 9000 certification. Get your game on without lag or motion blur.
*144Hz only works with games or PC inputs that support 144Hz.
*HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.
*Support for HGiG may vary by country.
*clearMR is a certification program of VESA to evaluate the motion blur performance of the display.
Best LG OLED TV for Movies
Watch movies come to life in your home cinema through FILMMAKER MODE with Ambient Light Compensation that adjusts to environmental lighting for picture quality that meets top filmmaker standards.
Dolby Vision & Ambient FILMMAKER MODE
Experience cinema as the director intended with Dolby Vision and FILMMAKER MODE with Ambient Light Compensation that adapts to surroundings and keeps visuals as close as possible to its original form.
*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.
*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE with Dolby Vision is supported.
*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE auto starts on AppleTV+ and Amazon Prime video app.
*The images above in this product detail page are for illustrative purposes only. Refer to the gallery images for a more accurate representation.
*All images above are simulated.
*Service availability varies by region and country.
*Personalized services may vary depending on the policies of the 3rd party application.
*AI Magic Remote may require a separate purchase depending on your TV's size, model, and region.
- 42 inch LG OLED evo AI C5 4K Smart TV 2025
- 5.1 channel LG Home Theater Soundbar with Surround Sound and Rear Speakers S60TR
Key Spec
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
932 x 540 x 41.1
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Weight without Stand
9.8
All Spec
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
TV Weight with Stand
10.1
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
1060 x 660 x 152
Packaging Weight (Overseas)
12.7
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
932 x 540 x 41.1
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
932 x 577 x 170
TV Stand (WxD)
718 x 170
TV Weight without Stand
9.8
VESA Mounting (WxH)
300 x 200
BASIC INFORMATION
Year of release
Definable Spec Only in LG.COM
All Spec
ACCESSORY
Optical Cable
Yes
Remote Control
Yes
Wall Mount Bracket
Yes
Warranty Card
Yes
AUDIO FORMAT
Dolby Digital
Yes
AAC
Yes
DTS Digital Surround
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC
Yes
Bluetooth Version
5.3
HDMI Out
1
Optical
1
USB
1
Wireless Rear Ready
Yes
CONVENIENCE
Remote App - iOS/Android OS
Yes
Soundbar Mode Control
Yes
TV Sound Mode Share
Yes
WOW Interface
Yes
DIMENSION (WXHXD)
Main
850 x 63 x 87 mm
Rear Speaker
100.0 x 176.5 x 120.0 mm
Subwoofer
200 x 377 x 285 mm
GENERAL
Number of Channels
5.1
Number of Speakers
6 EA
Output Power
440 W
HDMI SUPPORTED
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
Yes
CEC (Simplink)
Yes
POWER
Power Consumption (Main)
33 W
Power Consumption (Rear Speaker)
20 W
Power Consumption (subwoofer)
33 W
Power Off Consumption (Main)
0.5 W ↓
Power Off Consumption (Rear Speaker)
0.5 W ↓
Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)
0.5 W ↓
SOUND EFFECT
Bass Blast / Bass Blast +
Yes
AI Sound Pro
Yes
Cinema
Yes
Clear Voice Pro
Yes
Game
Yes
Music
Yes
Sports
Yes
Standard
Yes
WEIGHT
Gross Weight
12.56 kg
Main
2.5 kg
Rear Speaker (2EA)
2.1 kg
Subwoofer
5.7 kg
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
Text us
Text ‘*CARE’ to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)
Find Locally
Recommended Product