LG OLED evo Z3 77 inch 8K Smart TV 2023

LG OLED evo.
The Trailblazer
of a Definitive Decade.
What makes LG OLED evo the pinnacle of the world's No.1 OLED brand? Iconic firsts with alluring form factors that challenge your imagination. A brighter, bolder picture², so realistic, you feel like part of the scene. Advanced technology¹ that's constantly evolving and refining how you experience TV. And confidence that allows us to offer a 5-year warranty³.
An image presenting the key features of the LG OLED evo Z3 against a black background with a pink and purple firework display. The pink reflection from the firework display on the ground shows the words "OLED evo." Within the picture, an image depicting the α9 AI Processor 8K Gen6 shows the chip standing before a picture of a lake scene being remastered with the processing technology. An image presenting Brightness Booster Max shows a bird with deep contrast and bright whites. An image presenting the 5-Year Panel Warranty shows the Premium OLED Z3 warranty logo with the display in the backdrop. An image presenting Sleek OLED Design shows the floor stand LG OLED evo Z3 in front of a large window looking out onto a cityscape in a clean, minimalist living room.
*Screen images simulated.
**Brightness differs by series and size.
Only 10 Years of
Expertise Creates 8K Like This
α9 AI Processor 8K Gen6
A Decade of Evolution at Its Core
Enter the world of α-realism¹, refined over 10 years of innovation. A portal to new universes and the sensation of feeling like you're really there. Be the main character surrounded by the exceptional picture and sound refinements of α9 AI Processor 8K Gen6.
AI Super Upscaling
An image of a woman in a city. A square overlay is applied on top of the woman representing AI Super Upscaling, putting her in focus with detail against an artfully blurred backdrop.
OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro
HDR Expression Enhancer
Behold Even Brighter OLED
|LG OLED's iconic self-lit pixels shine brighter² than before with the Light Boosting Alogirthm, Light Control Architecture, and other refinements driven by α9 AI Processor 8K Gen6.
*Brightness differs by series and size.
Clean-Cut Sophistication
LG OLED evo Z3's clean design, refined over 10 years of design iterations, adds understated style to your space for an aesthetic that goes beyond the usual luxury. Your home feels like an art exhibition with the 77-inch Gallery Design, while the 88-inch model with a Floor Stand sits proud like a piece of furniture.
An image of LG OLED Z3's Gallery Design on the wall of an ornate room. An image of LG OLED Z3 with a Floor Stand in front of a window overlooking a cityscape. An angled view of LG OLED Z3's corner, edge, and Floor Stand.
SELF-LIT OLED
No Backlight Necessary
Pixels reachest their brightest, most brilliant potential when they stand alone and shine without the dull glow of a backlight.
What Makes OLED Different?
While traditional LCD TVs feature bulky layers of backlights and color filters, OLED is made up purely of self-lit pixels for unrivaled contrast and sleek design.
A side-by-side view of an LCD and an OLED. The LCD side shows low contrast and grayish dark areas of the rocky landscape. The OLED side shows dark blacks, vivid colors, and high, natural contrast. A comparison between LCD and OLED's layers of display. LCD's many layers are shown, featuring a polarizer and glass, color filter, cell, TFT glass, polarizer, combined optical sheet, and backlight/edge-lit LEDs. OLED's few layers are presented, showing just a polarizer and glass, color refiner, and TFT/OLED.
Infinite Contrast
100% Colour Fidelity & 100% Colour Volume
Intertek Color Fidelity certification. Intertek Color Volume certification. An image of a parrot's tail against a black background is displayed on the top corner of a slim OLED TV against a black background. Each color on the parrot's feathers is vivid and boldly defined.
**LG OLED Panel is certified by Intertek for 100% colour Fidelity measured to CIE DE2000 with 125 colour patterns.
***Display colour Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 colour space as verified independently by Intertek.
Hear Sounds and Sights Come Together as One
TV and Soundbar in Harmony
Use your LG OLED TV with an LG Soundbar, and they work together like one speaker to create three-dimensional concert hall sound.
More Sound Settings
Connect your LG OLED TV to an LG Soundbar and automatically switch to Soundbar Mode, revealing 3 new settings.
*Soundbar Mode may vary by TV models.
**Soundbar Mode control may vary by soundbar models.
***Soundbar can be purchased separately.
Tailored to Your Liking
**Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
***Menus displayed may be different upon release.
****Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day.
Sights and Sounds
Come To Life
Spellbinding Cinema
The True Picture
Endless Libraries of Entertainment
Tune into all the streaming services you love straight from your TV, including Netflix4, Disney+5, Prime Video6, Apple TV+7, and LG Channels.
*Content and app availability may vary by country or region.
**Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.
Embark on Epic Gaming Adventures
An image of three men playing a racing game on an LG OLED TV in a modern city apartment.
*Response time tested and certified by Intertek.
**VRR is a certified specification of HDMI 2.1.
Game Settings at a Glance
Three game screens are shown against a black gradient background. One shows a car racing game with the Game Dashboard hovering over the action. Another shows a Sci-Fi game with the Game Optimizer menu. And the last screen shows Game Optimizer's Game Tab over a music game.
A World of Games to Play
Cyberpunk 2077 game poster.
*GeForce NOW subscription may be required.
The Sports Sensation
The Only Match for Games That Take Your Breath Away
Sports step into the spotlight. A personalized Sports Alert keeps you in the know about your favorite team, with direct access to match schedules from your home screen. With a decade of innovation, only LG OLED brings you stadium-like realism with a vast display and the crisp definition of the α9 AI Processor 8K Gen6 — ideal for watching two games at once with Multi View.
An image of the display showing a soccer game with a player in a red strip about to kick the ball across the stadium. The game score is visible at the bottom of the screen. The green grass from the pitch stretches beyond the screen to the black backdrop.
*Image is for illustration purposes only.
*The above content and certification refer to 65C3 and may vary by model.
**All 2023 LG OLED models feature eco-friendly packing.
***All Z3, G3, C3, B3 and A3 models are certified "Eco Product".
****The "Reducing CO2" footprint label applies to 77/65/55/48/42C3. All G3 & 83C3 models features a "CO2 Measured" label.
Key Spec
-
Display Type
-
8K OLED
-
Refresh Rate
-
120Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
-
OLED Color
-
Picture Processor
-
α7 Gen6 AI Processor 4K
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
-
Yes
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
-
Yes
-
Audio Output
-
60W
-
Speaker System
-
4.2 channel
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
All Spec
-
TV Weight with Stand
-
44.7
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
1879 x 1130 x 228
-
Packaging Weight (Overseas)
-
56.9
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
-
1717 x 984 x 33.3
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
-
1717 x 1044 x 323
-
TV Stand (WxD)
-
1531 x 323
-
TV Weight without Stand
-
43.9
-
VESA Mounting (WxH)
-
400 x 400
-
Gray Scale
-
Yes
-
High Contrast
-
Yes
-
Invert Colors
-
Yes
-
IR Blaster Cable
-
Yes
-
Power Cable
-
Yes (Attached)
-
Remote
-
Magic Remote w/ NFC
-
Remote Control Batteries
-
Yes (AA x 2EA)
-
AI Sound
-
AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
-
Yes
-
Audio Codec
-
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
-
Audio Output
-
60W
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
-
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
Clear Voice Pro
-
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
-
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
-
Yes
-
Speaker Direction
-
Down Firing
-
Speaker System
-
4.2 channel
-
WiSA Ready
-
Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)
-
Bluetooth Support
-
Yes (v 5.0)
-
Ethernet Input
-
1ea
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
-
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
HDMI Input
-
4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS as specified in HDMI 2.1 (4 port))
-
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
-
1ea
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
1ea
-
USB Input
-
3ea (v 3.0 1ea / v2.0 2ea)
-
Wi-Fi
-
Yes (Wi-Fi 6E)
-
Game Optimizer
-
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
-
Yes
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
-
Yes
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
-
Yes
-
HGIG Mode
-
Yes
-
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
-
Yes
-
Display Resolution
-
8K (7,680 x 4,320)
-
Display Type
-
8K OLED
-
Refresh Rate
-
120Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
-
OLED Color
-
AI Upscaling
-
AI Super Upscaling 8K
-
AI Brightness Control
-
Yes
-
AI Genre Selection
-
Yes (SDR/HDR)
-
AI Picture
-
AI Picture Pro 8K
-
Dimming Technology
-
Pixel Dimming
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Yes (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
-
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
-
HFR (High Frame Rate)
-
4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)
-
Motion
-
OLED Motion
-
Picture Mode
-
10 modes (Personalized Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
-
Picture Processor
-
α7 Gen6 AI Processor 4K
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
-
AC 120V, 50/60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
-
Under 0.5W
-
Always Ready
-
Yes
-
Art Gallery
-
Yes
-
Family Settings
-
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
-
Yes
-
Hands-free Voice Control
-
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
-
Yes
-
Magic Remote Control
-
Built-In
-
Multi View
-
Yes
-
Operating System (OS)
-
webOS 23
-
Room to Room Share
-
Yes (Sender/Receiver)
-
Smartphone Remote App
-
Yes (LG ThinQ)
-
Sports Alert
-
Yes
-
ThinQ
-
Yes
-
USB Camera Compatible
-
Yes
