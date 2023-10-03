About Cookies on This Site

LG OLED evo Z3 88 inch 8K Smart TV 2023

OLED88Z3PUA

LG OLED evo Z3 88 inch 8K Smart TV 2023

CES 2023 Innovation Award Logo.

Award

CES 2023 Innovation Awards

LG OLED 88Z3

Best of Innovation

 
A video shows the 10 Years World's No.1 OLED TV emblem appear gradually against a black backdrop with purple, pink, and orange fireworks.

10 Years of LG OLED.
A Decade at the Top.

10 Years of LG OLED.<br>A Decade at the Top. FIND OUT MORE

*Source: Omdia. Unit shipments, 2013-2022. Results are not an endorsement of LG Electronics. Any reliance on these results is at the third-party’s own risk. Visit https://www.omdia.com/ for more details.

LG OLED evo.
The Trailblazer of a Definitive Decade.

What makes LG OLED evo the pinnacle of the world's No.1 OLED brand? Iconic firsts with alluring form factors that challenge your imagination. A brighter, bolder picture², so realistic, you feel like part of the scene. Advanced technology¹ that's constantly evolving and refining how you experience TV. And confidence that allows us to offer a 5-year warranty³.

An image presenting the key features of the LG OLED evo Z3 against a black background with a pink and purple firework display. The pink reflection from the firework display on the ground shows the words "OLED evo." Within the picture, an image depicting the α9 AI Processor 8K Gen6 shows the chip standing before a picture of a lake scene being remastered with the processing technology. An image presenting Brightness Booster Max shows a bird with deep contrast and bright whites. An image presenting the 5-Year Panel Warranty shows the Premium OLED Z3 warranty logo with the display in the backdrop. An image presenting Sleek OLED Design shows the floor stand LG OLED evo Z3 in front of a large window looking out onto a cityscape in a clean, minimalist living room.

*Screen images simulated. 

**Brightness differs by series and size.

Only 10 Years of
Expertise Creates 8K Like This

A video opens with the words LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K in a white font and LG OLED Z3's Floor Stand against a black background. Then, the words disappear, and the OLED screen appears above its base. The video zooms out to show the whole LG OLED Z3. Its screen is filled with a colorful abstract artwork and the background changes to a blue and purple gradient.

α9 AI Processor 8K Gen6

A Decade of Evolution at Its Core

Enter the world of α-realism¹, refined over 10 years of innovation. A portal to new universes and the sensation of feeling like you're really there. Be the main character surrounded by the exceptional picture and sound refinements of α9 AI Processor 8K Gen6.

AI Super Upscaling

The AI processing system uses AI Noise Reduction and AI Super Resolution to classify images and remove noise based on their category. Then, deep learning algorithms enhance faces and objects to make them look more defined, expressive, and multi-dimensional without appearing artificial.

An image of a woman in a city. A square overlay is applied on top of the woman representing AI Super Upscaling, putting her in focus with detail against an artfully blurred backdrop.

OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro refines imagery through an enhancement process that emphasizes contrast in low-gradation areas, brightens mid-tone areas, and adds expressive detail to high-gradation areas.
A video showing an image of a person camping among mountains. A grid overlays the image to represent the different areas refined for brighter, more expressive imagery.

HDR Expression Enhancer

HDR Expression Enhancer applies individual tone mapping curves to the objects your eyes are naturally drawn to, making them stand out sharply and expressively.
A video of a pink flamingo standing in a lake. A grid overlay covers only the flamingo, making it stand out brightly and vividly against its muted surroundings.

*Screen images simulated.

Brightness Booster Max

Behold Even Brighter OLED

LG OLED's iconic self-lit pixels shine brighter² than before with the Light Boosting Alogirthm, Light Control Architecture, and other refinements driven by α9 AI Processor 8K Gen6.

*Brightness differs by series and size.

An image of the Northern Lights is displayed on an LG OLED TV. The top corner of the TV is shown against a black background, where a sky-like gradiation continues. The 5-year panel warranty logo is also displayed on the TV screen.

5-Year Panel Warranty

Confidence in a
Decade of
Craftsmanship

LG OLED's premium craftsmanship mastered over a decade allows us to offer you a generous 5-year panel warranty³.

Confidence in a <br>Decade of <br> Craftsmanship Find out More
Sleek OLED Design

Clean-Cut Sophistication

LG OLED evo Z3's clean design, refined over 10 years of design iterations, adds understated style to your space for an aesthetic that goes beyond the usual luxury. Your home feels like an art exhibition with the 77-inch Gallery Design, while the 88-inch model with a Floor Stand sits proud like a piece of furniture.

An image of LG OLED Z3's Gallery Design on the wall of an ornate room. An image of LG OLED Z3 with a Floor Stand in front of a window overlooking a cityscape. An angled view of LG OLED Z3's corner, edge, and Floor Stand.

SELF-LIT OLED

No Backlight Necessary

Pixels reachest their brightest, most brilliant potential when they stand alone and shine without the dull glow of a backlight.

What Makes OLED Different?

While traditional LCD TVs feature bulky layers of backlights and color filters, OLED is made up purely of self-lit pixels for unrivaled contrast and sleek design.

A side-by-side view of an LCD and an OLED. The LCD side shows low contrast and grayish dark areas of the rocky landscape. The OLED side shows dark blacks, vivid colors, and high, natural contrast. A comparison between LCD and OLED's layers of display. LCD's many layers are shown, featuring a polarizer and glass, color filter, cell, TFT glass, polarizer, combined optical sheet, and backlight/edge-lit LEDs. OLED's few layers are presented, showing just a polarizer and glass, color refiner, and TFT/OLED.

Infinite Contrast

With deep dark blacks that can only be achieved by self-lit pixels, bold contrast reveals details your eyes usually miss with crisp, defined visuals.
A video of a man hiking shown through a caved tunnel. A slider moves across the screen, applying Infinite Contrast to the image.

100% Colour Fidelity & 100% Colour Volume

With 100% colour fidelity and volume, Colour are displayed exactly like the original, with rich tones in both bright and dark environments.

Intertek Color Fidelity certification. Intertek Color Volume certification. An image of a parrot's tail against a black background is displayed on the top corner of a slim OLED TV against a black background. Each color on the parrot's feathers is vivid and boldly defined.

*Screen images simulated.
**LG OLED Panel is certified by Intertek for 100% colour Fidelity measured to CIE DE2000 with 125 colour patterns.
***Display colour Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 colour space as verified independently by Intertek.

Hear Sounds and Sights Come Together as One

WOW Orchestra

WOW Interface

TV and Soundbar in Harmony

Use your LG OLED TV with an LG Soundbar, and they work together like one speaker to create three-dimensional concert hall sound.

More Sound Settings

Connect your LG OLED TV to an LG Soundbar and automatically switch to Soundbar Mode, revealing 3 new settings.

*Soundbar Mode may vary by TV models.
**Soundbar Mode control may vary by soundbar models.
***Soundbar can be purchased separately.

webOS 23 new Home

Tailored to Your Liking

From your favorite content to your preferred way to view, webOS 23 new Home is the hub that revolves around you.

*Screen images simulated.

A video showing WebOS's home screen. A cursor clicks on the initial in the top right corner and switches to another profile.

My Profile

Get tailored movie recommendations, an overview of your team's next games, and your own notifications, all from one place dedicated to you.

A video showing WebOS's home screen. The cursor clicks on the Game Quick Card and then the Sports Quick Card, both of which lead to screens with related content.

Quick Card

Create dedicated cards for your favorite apps and services. Arrange them how you like, switch them up, and jump quickly into your content.
A video showing WebOS's home screen. The cursor clicks on the Game Quick Card and then the Sports Quick Card, both of which lead to screens with related content.

AI Picture Wizard

Pick your favorite images, and AI Picture Wizard analyzes 85M cases from 27 categories to set your ideal sharpness, contrast, and chroma.

An image of an LG OLED TV and remote control. The mic button on the remote control is lit up, and voice search keyword recommendations appear on the screen.

AI Concierge

Get recommendations for new things to watch based on your voice search history.

*Screen images simulated.
**Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
***Menus displayed may be different upon release.
****Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day.

Sights and Sounds
Come To Life

DOLBY VISION

FILMMAKER MODE™

ENTERTAINMENT

Spellbinding Cinema

Scenes come to life with Dolby Vision's ultra-vivid picture and the immersive, spatial audio of Dolby Atmos.

The True Picture

Picture processing can remove a movie's intended charm. Filmmaker Mode preserves the director's cut for a more authentic way to enjoy films.

Endless Libraries of Entertainment

Tune into all the streaming services you love straight from your TV, including Netflix4, Disney+5, Prime Video6, Apple TV+7, and LG Channels.

*Content and app availability may vary by country or region.
**Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.

Ultimate Gaming

Embark on Epic Gaming Adventures

Feel like a winner every time you play. A blazing-fast 0.1ms response time, NVIDIA G-Sync compatibility, AMD FreeSync Premium, and VRR support come together to create a clear, smooth picture that can't be rivaled, while the gamer-oriented UX and simple game streaming let you dive straight in and play on.

An image of three men playing a racing game on an LG OLED TV in a modern city apartment.

*Response time tested and certified by Intertek.
**VRR is a certified specification of HDMI 2.1.

Game Dashboard & Optimizer

Game Settings at a Glance

Apply the ideal settings for your game genre and playing environment with Game Optimizer. Dive into Sound Tab and amplify the action or Game Tab to make sure everything looks and feels just right. There's no need to pause. Simply access the menu from Game Dashboard, which hovers over the action while you play.

Three game screens are shown against a black gradient background. One shows a car racing game with the Game Dashboard hovering over the action. Another shows a Sci-Fi game with the Game Optimizer menu. And the last screen shows Game Optimizer's Game Tab over a music game.

Cloud Gaming

A World of Games to Play

Access GeForce NOW directly from your TV and discover a library with a colossal number of games to choose from.

Cyberpunk 2077 game poster.

*GeForce NOW subscription may be required.

The Sports Sensation

The Only Match for Games That Take Your Breath Away

Sports step into the spotlight. A personalized Sports Alert keeps you in the know about your favorite team, with direct access to match schedules from your home screen. With a decade of innovation, only LG OLED brings you stadium-like realism with a vast display and the crisp definition of the α9 AI Processor 8K Gen6 — ideal for watching two games at once with Multi View.

An image of the display showing a soccer game with a player in a red strip about to kick the ball across the stadium. The game score is visible at the bottom of the screen. The green grass from the pitch stretches beyond the screen to the black backdrop.

*Image is for illustration purposes only.

Eco-friendly LG OLED cardboard packaging depicted around thriving trees and mountains.

Sustainability

The Circle of Life

From green product design to reduced packaging, energy-efficient use, and a waste recovery system, LG OLED considers the planet from production to disposal.

*The above content and certification refer to 65C3 and may vary by model.

**All 2023 LG OLED models feature eco-friendly packing.

***All Z3, G3, C3, B3 and A3 models are certified "Eco Product".

****The "Reducing CO2" footprint label applies to 77/65/55/48/42C3. All G3 & 83C3 models features a "CO2 Measured" label.

Print

Key Spec

Display Type

8K OLED

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native

Wide Color Gamut

OLED Color

Picture Processor

α7 Gen6 AI Processor 4K

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Yes

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

Dolby Atmos

Yes

All Spec

ACCESSIBILITY

Gray Scale

Yes

High Contrast

Yes

Invert Colors

Yes

AUDIO

AI Sound

AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

AI Acoustic Tuning

Yes

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

Audio Output

80W

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (2 Way Playback)

Clear Voice Pro

Yes

Dolby Atmos

Yes

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

Speaker Direction

Front Firing

Speaker System

4.2 channel

WiSA Ready

Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.0)

Ethernet Input

1ea

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 2)

HDMI Input

4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS as specified in HDMI 2.1 (4 port))

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

1ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

USB Input

3ea (v 3.0 1ea / v2.0 2ea)

Wi-Fi

Yes (Wi-Fi 6E)

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

AI Upscaling

AI Super Upscaling 8K

AI Brightness Control

Yes

AI Genre Selection

Yes (SDR/HDR)

AI Picture

AI Picture Pro 8K

Dimming Technology

Pixel Dimming

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

FILMMAKER MODE™

Yes

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)

Motion

OLED Motion

Picture Mode

10 modes (Personalized Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

Picture Processor

α7 Gen6 AI Processor 4K

GAMING

Game Optimizer

Yes (Game Dashboard)

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Yes

HGIG Mode

Yes

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

TV Weight with Stand

105.5

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

2126x1386x710

Packaging Weight (Overseas)

152.5

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1961x1122x51

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

1961x1458x281

TV Stand (WxD)

1961x281

TV Weight without Stand

43.5

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

IR Blaster Cable

Yes

Power Cable

Yes (Attached)

Remote

Premium Magic Remote w/ NFC

Remote Control Batteries

Yes (AAA x 2EA)

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Resolution

8K (7,680 x 4,320)

Display Type

8K OLED

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native

Wide Color Gamut

OLED Color

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 120V, 50/60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

SMART TV

Always Ready

Yes

Art Gallery

Yes

Family Settings

Yes

Full Web Browser

Yes

Hands-free Voice Control

Yes

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes

Magic Remote Control

Built-In

Multi View

Yes

Operating System (OS)

webOS 23

Room to Room Share

Yes (Sender/Receiver)

Smartphone Remote App

Yes (LG ThinQ)

Sports Alert

Yes

ThinQ

Yes

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

