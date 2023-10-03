LG Plasma TV with protective glass

About Cookies on This Site

60PB5600

All Spec

PANEL

Display Type

PDP

Resolution

1920 x 1080

600Hz Sub Field Driving

Yes

ISM (Image Sticking Minimization)

2 Modes

Protective Skin Glass

Yes

VIDEO

Triple XD™ Engine

Yes

Picture Mode

8 Modes

Aspect Ratio

6 Modes

Resolution Upscaler

Yes

Real Cinema 24p (2:2 pull down)

Yes

Picture Wizard

Yes

Just Scan (1:1 Pixel Matching) 0% Over Scan

HDMI™/Component/RF support 1080p, 1080i, 720p

AUDIO

Mono / Stereo / Dual (MTS / SAP)

Yes

Dolby® Digital Decoder

Yes

Speaker System

2ch Speaker System

Audio Output

20W

Clear Voice II

Yes

Sound Mode

5 Modes

CONNECTIVITY

USB Playback

JPEG

AV INPUTS/OUTPUTS

RF In (Antenna/Cable)

1 (Rear)

Component Video In(Y, Pb, Pr + Audio)

1 (Rear)

Composite In (AV)

1

Digital Audio Out (Optical)

1 (Rear)

HDMI®

1 (Side), 1 (Rear)

USB 2.0

1 (Side)

RS232 (mini jack)

1 (Rear)

CABINENT/INCLUDED ACCESSORIES

Vesa® Size (mm)

400 x 400

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

TV without Stand (WxHxD)

54.8” x 30.0” x 2.7” | 1392 x 762 x 69mm

TV with Stand (WxHxD)

54.8” x 34.7” x 13.4” | 1392 x 881 x 340mm

Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)

60.0” x 37.4” x 11.2” | 1524 x 950 x 284mm

TV without Stand Weight

72.7 lbs/33kg

TV with Stand Weight

78.7 lbs/35.7kg

TV Shipping Weight

95.7 lbs/43.4kg

WARRANTY/UPC

UPC

719192591905

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts & Labor

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage/Hz)

100~240V / 50-60Hz

Power Consumption

TBD

Standby Mode

TBD

