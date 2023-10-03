About Cookies on This Site

60" Class 3D capable 1080P Plasma TV with SmartTV (59.8" diagonal)

Specs

Reviews

Support

60" Class 3D capable 1080P Plasma TV with SmartTV (59.8" diagonal)

60PZ950

60" Class 3D capable 1080P Plasma TV with SmartTV (59.8" diagonal)

Print

All Spec

DISPLAY

Screen size (in.)

60

Display Type

Plasma

Full HD (1080p)

Yes

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Brightness (cd/m2)

1,500 cd/m2

Contrast Ratio

5,000,000:1

600Hz Fluid Motion

Yes (600HZ Max)

Colours Reproduction (R,G,B) Bit

16Bit

Life Span (hr)

100,000 hr

TruBlack Filter

Yes

VIDEO

Aspect Ratio

16:9

INPUT DETAILS

Cinema 3:2 / 2:2 Pull down Mode

24p Real Cinema (3:3 Pulldown)/(3:2 Pulldown)

Aspect Ratio Correction

5 Modes (16:9, Just Scan, Set By Program, 4:3, Cinema Zoom)

Just Scan

HDMI (1080p / 1080i / 720p) Component (1080p / 1080i / 720p) RF (1080i / 720p)

Colour Temperature

3 Modes (Warm, Medium, Cool)

AV Mode (Cinema/Game/Sport)

Picture & Sound

Picture Mode

9 Modes (Vivid, Standard, APS, THX Cinema, THX Bright Room, Sports, Game, Expert1, Expert2)

THX Certified Display (Bright Room mode)

Yes

USB 2.0

MP3

Yes

JPEG

Yes

DivX (HD/SD)

Yes(HD)

Video

Yes

SPECIAL FEATURES

Intelligent Sensor

Yes

Wi-Fi Ready

Yes (Adapter sold seperately)

Wireless Ready

Wireless HD Ready (WHDI™) (Wireless kit sold seperately)

Picture Wizard II

Yes

Energy Saving recommended

Plus Backlight Control + Intelligent Sensor + Video mute

1080P Source Input

HDMI (60/30/24p) Component (60/30/24p) RGB (WXGA)

Quick View

Yes

Picture Still / Freeze

Yes

Parental Control

Yes

Closed Caption

Yes

SimpLink (HDMI-CEC)

Yes

Clock On/ Off Time

Yes

Clock Sleep Timer

Yes

SmartTV

Yes

Magic Motion Remote Compatible

Yes

JACK PACK(TV SIDE)

AV In

Yes (1)

HDMI/HDCP Input

Yes (4 - v1.3, v1.4)

HDMI In

Yes (4)

USB 2.0

Yes (2 - Music / Photo / Video)

JACK PACK(TV REAR)

RF In

Yes (1)

AV In

Yes (1)

Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio

Yes (2)

Digital Audio Out (Coaxial/ Optical)

Yes (1 - Optical)

PC Audio Input

Yes (1)

RGB In (D-sub 15pin)

Yes (1)

LAN (For Modem)

Yes

RS-232C (Control / SVC)

Yes(1 ,SVC & Control)

HDMI OUTPUT

G Link (IR Jack)

Yes

POWER

Consumption (Typical W)

147W

WEIGHT

SET (w/o stand kg)

40.3kg

Including stand (kg)

46.3kg

DIMENSIONS - WXHXD

Including stand (mm)

1393.4 x 916.4 x 364.4

SET (w/o stand) (mm)

1393.4 x 843.8 x 49.6

VESA Dimensions (mm)

600x400

CABINET DESCRIPTION

Design Type

INFINIA™

Front Cabinet Style

Glass

Swivel (angle)

Yes (20 / 20)

Local Key Type

Touch Sensor

VESA Compliant

600 x 400

