24” HD Smart TV with webOS 3.5

24LM530S-PU

Front view with in-screen image
Image of 24LM530S monitor on a desk and other work accessories around it

Enjoy Both TV and Monitor Together

LG TV Monitor has dual-purpose which combines TV and Computer Monitor, presents a new way of combining technology with lifestyle.
Image of partial view of monitor with in-screen image

HD Display

HD resolution brings magnificent picture quality through outstanding colour accuracy, visual contrast and sharpness.
Wide Viewing Angle

LG TV Monitor supports wide vertical and horizontal viewing angles with superb colour accuracy. From sitting or standing, you can enjoy the same excellent image projection.
Image of a screen with LG TV launch bar and in-screen image

WebOS 3.5 Smart TV

WebOS 3.5 makes it convenient for you to find and enjoy your favorite content such as games and streaming service. And with easy-to-use magic remote*, you get to spend less time for searching and more time for enjoying.

*Magic Remote is not included (Available separately).

Image of 24LM530S monitor with in-screen image and a cell phone next to it with the same in-screen image

Built-in Wi-Fi

Enjoy LG TV Monitor’s built-in Wi-Fi. Easy to connect with other devices, you no longer have to go through hassles of tedious connecting procedures to view contents from other devices on the monitor. So you can enjoy the smartphone’s contents on a big screen.
Image of 24LM530S monitor and graphic with emanating sound waves

5W x 2 Stereo Speaker

Enjoy your movies or games with realistic stereo sound. With the built in stereo speaker, there is no need for extra speakers around your monitor.
All Spec

PICTURE QUALITY

Screen Size

23.6"

Resolution

1366 x 768

Panel Type

Wide Viewing Angle

Colour Gamut (CIE1931)

NTSC 68% (CIE1931)

Colour Bit

8bit

Colour Depth (Number of Colours)

16.7M

Pixel Pitch (mm)

0.38175 x 0.38175

Brightness (Typ.)

200 (Typ.), 160 (Min.)

Contrast Ratio (Original)

1000:1

Contrast Ratio (DFC)

Mega

Response Time_Typ. (GTG)

14ms (GtG at Faster)

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178˚ (R/L), 178˚ (U/D)

INPUT/OUTPUT

HDMI

2 Each

Composite

Yes (1EA)

Component

Yes (1EA)

USB

Yes

RCA Input

Yes

Optical Out

Yes

SOUND

Type

Internal

Speaker Output

5W x 2

Virtual Sound

Yes

AVL (Auto Volume)

Yes

Equalizer

Yes

POWER

Type (w/ Watt)

External Power (Adapter)

Input

100~240V

Normal On (Typ.)

26W

DC Off (Max)

<0.5W

SPECIAL FEATURES

HDCP

Yes

Remote Control

Yes

Eye Comfort Mode

Yes

ARC-PC

same as ARC-Video

ARC-Video

16:9, ORIGINAL, 4:3, VERTICAL ZOOM, ALL-DIRECTION ZOOM, JUST SCAN

Motion Eye Care

Yes

Energy Saving

Yes

Music

Yes

Photo & Video

Yes

Screen Share (Wi-Fi Mirroring)

Yes

WEB OS TV

Quick Start

Yes

Launcher (Recent/home/My Apps)

Yes

LG Content Store - Premium, Apps & Games

Yes

Media Share - Network File Brower, Google Dial

Yes

Screen Share - Miracast, WiDi

Yes

Wi-Fi B/in/Wi-Fi Ready - WiFi Direct, Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

Web Browser

Yes

TUNER

Analog

NTSC

Digital

ATSC

WALL MOUNT

VESA

75 x 75

STANDARD

UL / cUL

Yes

FCC-B

Yes

DTS (DTS 2.0 Channel)

Yes

Dolby Audio

Yes

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Product with Stand (WxHxD)

22.2" x 15.5" x 5.9"

Product without Stand (WxHxD)

22.2" x 13.4" x 2.3"

Shipping Size (WxHxD)

27.6" x 5.6" x 15.8"

Product Weight with Stand

7.9 lbs

Product Weight without Stand

7.2 lbs

Shipping Weight

10.6 lbs

GENERAL

2020 Model

Yes

WARRANTY

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts and Labor

