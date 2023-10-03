About Cookies on This Site

43" LM57 LG FHD TV

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

43LM5700PUA

43LM5700PUA

43” LM57 LG FHD TV

A New Level of Full-HD

A New Level of Full-HD

A full HD screen delivers more accurate images in stunning resolution and vivid colour.

Dynamic Colour Enhancer

Dynamic Colour Enhancer

The advanced image processor adjusts colour for richer, more natural images.
Enjoy the beauty of nature's true colours on your TV screen.

*The conventional mentioned in this content is based on the previous LG models and the images are simulated.

Quad Core Processor, The Origin of Lifelike Images

Quad Core Processor, The Origin of Lifelike Images

Four fast, accurate processors eliminate noise and create more dynamic colour and contrast. Low-resolution images are up-scaled and reproduced as sharper, more vivid images.

Active HDR for Incredible Detail

Active HDR
for Incredible Detail

Active HDR optimizes every scene, delivering delicate detail and rich colour. The multi-HDR format, including HDR10 and HLG, coupled with LG's dynamic scene-by-scene adjustment technology, lets you enjoy any video content in amazing HDR quality.
Virtual Surround Plus Fills The Space

Virtual Surround Plus Fills The Space

You can experience rich, multi-dimensional sound with built-in speakers on your TV. Heighten your viewing experience with sound coming from all directions.

Experience the brilliance of LG's ThinQ AI

Experience the brilliance of LG's ThinQ AI

LG UHD ThinQ AI TV listens, thinks and answers to provide the ultimate personalized entertainment and control over your smart home.
Experience the brilliance of LG's ThinQ AI<br> Learn more

*Google Assistant activated by “Microphone Button”. Amazon Alexa activated by “Prime Video” button.
*Available via firmware update later in 2019. Service limited to certain languages. Some features require 3rd party service subscriptions. The actual product may differ from image shown.

Live Smarter with webOS

Live Smarter with webOS

LG smart TV with webOS allows you to easily enjoy your favourite Netflix movies, YouTube videos, and much more. The new design and various features deliver smarter yet simpler viewing experiences.

*The actual product and on-screen image may differ from image shown.

Feel the Speed of HDMI Connections

Feel the Speed of HDMI Connections

Two HDMI inputs to connect your LG TV to sound bars, DVD players, streaming devices and gaming consoles. Quickly and easily transfer video and audio.

Simple yet Sophisticated Design

Simple yet Sophisticated Design

A thin bezel and stylish finish work in harmony with your interior to create a better viewing experience.

*The actual product may differ from image shown.

All Spec

PICTURE(PANEL)

Display Type

LCD Display

Display Resolution

Full HD (1,920 x 1,080)

Backlight Type

Direct

PICTURE(PROCESSING)

Picture Processor

Quad Core Processor

Refresh Rate

60Hz

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Active HDR (HDR10, HLG)
HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping

Clarity

Noise Reduction

Colour

Dynamic Colour

Resolution Upscaler

Yes

AI TV(ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE)

Google Home Compatible

Yes (Google Home device sold separately)

Amazon Alexa Compatible

Yes (Amazon Alexa device sold separately)

SMART TV

Operating System

webOS

Magic Remote Control

Not Compatible (Standard Remote Only)

LG Content Store (App Store)

Yes

Full Web Browser

Yes

AUDIO

Speaker System

2.0 Channel

Output Power

10W

DTS Decoder

DTS-HD

CONNECTIVITY

Wi-Fi® Standard

Wi-Fi Certified 802.11ac

HDMI-CEC (Simplink)

Yes

TV Tuner

ATSC, Clear QAM

Smart Phone Connectivity

Yes

INPUTS & OUTPUTS

HDMI Input (HDCP 2.2)

2 (side)

HDMI Audio Return Channel (ARC)

ARC (HDMI 2)

USB Ports (v 2.0)

1 (side)

RF Connection Input (Antenna/Cable)

1 (rear)

Composite Input (AV)

1 (rear)

Ethernet Input

1 (rear)

Digital Audio Output (Optical)

1 (rear)

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 120V, 50/60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

Power Consumption

43W

Annual Power Consumption

81Wh/y

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS/UPC

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

977 x 615 x 187mm / 38.5” x 24.2” x 7.4”

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

977 x 575 x 80.8mm / 38.5” x 22.6” x 3.2”

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

1060 x 660 x 152mm / 41.7” x 26” x 6”

Stand Width

852mm / 33.5”

TV Weight with Stand

8.1kg / 17.9 lbs

TV Weight without Stand

8.0kg / 17.6 lbs

Packaging Weight

10.5kg / 23.1 lbs

VESA Mounting (W x H)

200mm x 200mm

UPC

719192626003

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remote

Standard Remote Included

Remote Control Battery

Yes

Power Cable

Yes

Quick Start Guide

Yes

E-Manual

Yes

WARRANTY

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts & Labour

Model Year

2019

What people are saying

