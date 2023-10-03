About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
43” UK6090 LG SMART UHD TV

Specs

Reviews

Support

43” UK6090 LG SMART UHD TV

43UK6090PUA

43” UK6090 LG SMART UHD TV

(4)
Print

All Spec

DISPLAY MODULE

Display Technology

LCD

Screen Size

43”

Native Resolution (Pixels)

3840 x 2160

PICTURE QUALITY

4K Full Ultra HD Display Method

Native

1080p Display Method

Upscaled

4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Yes

4K Active HDR

Yes

HDR10 PRO

Yes

HLG

Yes

HDR Effect

Yes

Quad Core Processor

Yes

Noise Reduction

Yes

4K Upscaler

Yes

Refresh Rate

TM120 (Refresh Rate 60Hz)

Colour Master Engine

Yes

True Colour Accuracy

Yes

AUDIO

Speaker System

2.0 Channel

Output Power

20W

Surround Mode

Ultra Surround

Clear Voice

Clear Voice III

DTS Decoder

Yes

Smart Sound Mode

Yes

Audio Upscaler

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Wi-Fi Built In

802.11ac

Wi-Fi Direct

Yes

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

SMART

webOS™ 4.0

Yes

Full Web Browsing

Yes

Remote Control Compatibility

Dedicated

Channel Plus

Yes

Quick Access

Yes

Magic Link

Yes

Music Player

Yes

Miracast (Screen Share)

Yes

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

100-240Vac 50-60Hz

Standby Mode

0.5W↓

INPUTS

HDMI

3

USB

2

LAN

Yes

Internet Connectivity

Wi-Fi

Optical Digital Audio Output

1

RF

1

Composite In

1

WALL MOUNT

VESA

200x200

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS/UPC

Dimensions Without Stand (WxHxD)

977 x 575 x 80.8 mm
38.5” x 22.6” x 3.2”

Dimensions With Stand (WxHxD)

977 x 629 x 216 mm
38.5” x 24.8” x 8.5”

Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)

1060 x 660 x 152 mm
41.7” x 26.0” x 6.0”

Weight Without Stand

8.3kg/18.3lbs

Weight With Stand

8.4kg/18.5lbs

Shipping Weight

10.5kg/23.1lbs

Wall Mount

Optional

UPC

719192624146

WARRANTY

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts & Labour

What people are saying