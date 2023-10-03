About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
43” UK6300 LG SMART UHD TV

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

43” UK6300 LG SMART UHD TV

43UK6300BUB

43” UK6300 LG SMART UHD TV

(5)

Listen. Think. Answer.

Every Seat is the Sweet Spot

With IPS technology, any seat becomes the best in the house. This LG 4K TV uses in-plane switching to deliver rich colours and a strong contrast ratio that remain consistent even at wide viewing angles¹.

A New Standard of Sharpness

Behold every grain of sand, every blade of grass, every star in the night sky. LG 4K Ultra HD TVs contain over 8.2 million pixels, so their resolution is four times that of Full HD. The result? Breathtaking clarity and fine picture details that will amaze, even when viewed up close.

Simply Smart

webOS™ 4.0 is a simple Smart operating system to use with our Magic Remote and refined launcher bar. Enjoy many of the features using just our intelligent voice recognition, quickly get to the apps you want, zoom in and record what's on your screen, connect to any Bluetooth device and even use your TV as a music player.

Core Strength

Why do LG UHD TVs look so good? At its heart is the mighty quad-core processor that works tirelessly to reduce distracting video noise, enhance sharpness and ensure accurate colours3.

Outstanding Surround Sound

Make your 4K viewing experience even better with an immersive sound experience. Ultra Surround delivers an immersive audio experience from seven virtual channels, requiring only the built-in speakers of the TV.

Watch what you want,
when you want

Netflix Recommended TV recognizes Smart TVs that meet strict criteria for a superior Netflix experience, such as easy app access and new features. For the third year in a row, LG TVs have the distinction of being recommended by Netflix!

Alt text

*Requires LG Magic Remote and separate purchase may be necessary.

Alt text

¹Available on 65”, 55”, and 43” only

Pumped up Resolution and Colour

This LG 4K TV supports many premium content choices, all optimized with scene-by-scene picture adjustment. The multi-format 4K high dynamic range support includes HDR10 and HLG.

LG UHD TV treats images frame by frame with dynamic adjustments. SDR contents can be reproduced to HDR like picture quality through this sensible processing.

Alt text

Alt text

*Some features require 3rd party service subscription. Requires LG Magic Remote and separate purchase may be necessary.


Alt text

³vs. non-Quad-core processor
Print

All Spec

DISPLAY MODULE

Display Technology

LCD

Screen Size

43”

Native Resolution (Pixels)

3840 x 2160

PICTURE QUALITY

4K Full Ultra HD Display Method

Native

1080p Display Method

Upscaled

4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Yes

4K Active HDR

Yes

HDR10

Yes

HLG

Yes

HDR Effect

Yes

Quad Core Processor

Yes

HFR

No

Active Depth Enhancer

No

Noise Reduction

Yes

4K Upscaler

Yes

Nano Cell™ Display

No

Refresh Rate

TM120 (Refresh Rate 60Hz)

Colour Master Engine

Yes

True Colour Accuracy

Yes

AUDIO

Speaker System

2.0 Channel

Output Power

20W

Surround Mode

Ultra Surround

Clear Voice

Clear Voice III

DTS Decoder

Yes

Smart Sound Mode

Yes

Audio Upscaler

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Wi-Fi Built In

802.11ac

Wi-Fi Direct

Yes

IP Control

No

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

SMART

AI TV

Yes

webOS™ 4.0

Yes

Magic Remote Control

Ready, sold separately

Full Web Browsing

Yes

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes

Remote Control Compatibility

Dedicated

Channel Plus

Yes

Quick Access

Yes

Magic Link

Yes

Music Player

Yes

Mobile Connection

Yes

Magic Zoom

Yes

Mobile Overlay

Yes

Miracast (Screen Share)

Yes

Content Share

Yes

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

100-240Vac 50-60Hz

Power Consumption

-

Standby Mode

0.5W ↓

INPUTS

HDMI

3

Bluetooth

Yes

USB

2

LAN

Yes

Internet Connectivity

Wi-Fi

Optical Digital Audio Output

1

RF

1

Composite In

1

WALL MOUNT

VESA

200mm x 200mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS/UPC

Dimensions Without Stand (WxHxD)

977 x 575 x 80.8 mm
38.5” x 22.6” x 3.2”

Dimensions With Stand (WxHxD)

977 x 629 x 216 mm
38.5” x 24.8” x 8.5”

Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)

1060 x 660 x 152 mm
41.7” x 26.0” x 6.0”

Weight Without Stand

8.3 kg / 18.3 lbs

Weight With Stand

8.4 kg / 18.5 lbs

Shipping Weight

10.5 kg / 23.1 lbs

Stand, Horizontal outer length

848 mm / 33.4”

Wall Mount

Optional

UPC

719192622456

WARRANTY

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts & Labour

Model Year

2018

What people are saying

Buy Directly

43UK6300BUB

43” UK6300 LG SMART UHD TV