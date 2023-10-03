About Cookies on This Site

65" LG NanoCell TV SM9500 ThinQ AI

65” LG NanoCell TV SM9500 ThinQ AI

65SM9500PUA

65” LG NanoCell TV SM9500 ThinQ AI

All Spec

PICTURE(PANEL)

Display Type

NanoCell Display

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Wide Viewing Angle

Yes (IPS Technology)

Backlight Type

Slim Direct

Backlight Dimming Technology

Full Array Local Dimming Pro

PICTURE(PROCESSING)

Picture Processor

α7 Gen 2 Intelligent Processor

Refresh Rate

TruMotion 240 (Native 120Hz)

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

4K Cinema HDR (Dolby Vision®, HDR10, HLG)
HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

Contrast

Object Depth Enhancer
Ultra Luminance Pro

Clarity

Quad Step Noise Reduction
Frequency Based Sharpness Enhancer

Colour

Nano Colour Pro
Nano Accuracy
Billion Rich Colours*
Advanced Colour Enhancer

Resolution Upscaler

4K Upscaler

AI TV(ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE)

LG ThinQ® AI

Yes

Google Assistant

Yes

Alexa Built-In

Yes (Available via firmware update)

Google Home Compatible

Yes (Google Home device sold separately)

Amazon Alexa Compatible

Yes (Amazon Alexa device sold separately)

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes

SMART TV

Operating System

webOS®

Magic Remote Control

Yes (Point, Click, Scroll, Voice)

Universal Remote Control

Yes (Auto Device Detection)

LG Content Store (App Store)

Yes

Full Web Browser

Yes

AUDIO

Speaker System

2.2 Channel

Output Power

40W (20W Woofer)

Dolby Atmos

Yes

WiSA Ready

Yes (Separate Dongle Purchase Required)

DTS Decoder

DTS-HD

Bluetooth Audio Playback

Yes

LG Sound Sync

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Wi-Fi® Standard

Wi-Fi Certified 802.11ac

Bluetooth® Support

Version 5.0

IP Control

Yes

HDMI-CEC (Simplink)

Yes

TV Tuner

ATSC, Clear QAM

Smart Phone Connectivity

Yes

INPUTS & OUTPUTS

HDMI Input (HDCP 2.2)

4 (side)

HDMI Audio Return Channel (ARC)

eARC (HDMI 2)

USB Ports (v 2.0)

3 (1 rear, 2 side)

RF Connection Input (Antenna/Cable)

1 (rear)

Composite Input (AV)

1 (rear)

Ethernet Input

1 (rear)

RS-232C Input (Mini Jack)

1 (rear)

Digital Audio Output (Optical)

1 (rear)

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 120V, 50/60 Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

Power Consumption

107.3W

Annual Power Consumption

198Wh/y

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS/UPC

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

1452 x 904 x 315mm / 57.2” x 35.6” x 12.4”

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1452 x 833 x 62.5mm / 57.2” x 32.8” x 2.5”

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

1600 x 970 x 190mm / 63” x 38.2” x 7.5”

Stand Width

830.5mm / 32.7”

TV Weight with Stand

28.8kg / 63.5 lbs

TV Weight without Stand

27.0kg / 59.5 lbs

Packaging Weight

35.1kg / 77.4 lbs

VESA Mounting (W x H)

300mm x 300mm

UPC

719192630499

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remote Magic Remote

Included

Remote Control Battery

Yes

Power Cable

Yes

Quick Start Guide

Yes

E-Manual

Yes

WARRANTY

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts & Labour

Model Year

2019



*Billion Rich Colours is achieved through 10 bit dithering.

What people are saying