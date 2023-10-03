We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
65” LG NanoCell TV SM9500 ThinQ AI
All Spec
-
Display Type
-
NanoCell Display
-
Display Resolution
-
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Wide Viewing Angle
-
Yes (IPS Technology)
-
Backlight Type
-
Slim Direct
-
Backlight Dimming Technology
-
Full Array Local Dimming Pro
-
Picture Processor
-
α7 Gen 2 Intelligent Processor
-
Refresh Rate
-
TruMotion 240 (Native 120Hz)
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
4K Cinema HDR (Dolby Vision®, HDR10, HLG)
HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro
-
Contrast
-
Object Depth Enhancer
Ultra Luminance Pro
-
Clarity
-
Quad Step Noise Reduction
Frequency Based Sharpness Enhancer
-
Colour
-
Nano Colour Pro
Nano Accuracy
Billion Rich Colours*
Advanced Colour Enhancer
-
Resolution Upscaler
-
4K Upscaler
-
LG ThinQ® AI
-
Yes
-
Google Assistant
-
Yes
-
Alexa Built-In
-
Yes (Available via firmware update)
-
Google Home Compatible
-
Yes (Google Home device sold separately)
-
Amazon Alexa Compatible
-
Yes (Amazon Alexa device sold separately)
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
-
Yes
-
Operating System
-
webOS®
-
Magic Remote Control
-
Yes (Point, Click, Scroll, Voice)
-
Universal Remote Control
-
Yes (Auto Device Detection)
-
LG Content Store (App Store)
-
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
-
Yes
-
Speaker System
-
2.2 Channel
-
Output Power
-
40W (20W Woofer)
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
-
WiSA Ready
-
Yes (Separate Dongle Purchase Required)
-
DTS Decoder
-
DTS-HD
-
Bluetooth Audio Playback
-
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Wi-Fi® Standard
-
Wi-Fi Certified 802.11ac
-
Bluetooth® Support
-
Version 5.0
-
IP Control
-
Yes
-
HDMI-CEC (Simplink)
-
Yes
-
TV Tuner
-
ATSC, Clear QAM
-
Smart Phone Connectivity
-
Yes
-
HDMI Input (HDCP 2.2)
-
4 (side)
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel (ARC)
-
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
USB Ports (v 2.0)
-
3 (1 rear, 2 side)
-
RF Connection Input (Antenna/Cable)
-
1 (rear)
-
Composite Input (AV)
-
1 (rear)
-
Ethernet Input
-
1 (rear)
-
RS-232C Input (Mini Jack)
-
1 (rear)
-
Digital Audio Output (Optical)
-
1 (rear)
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
-
AC 120V, 50/60 Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
-
Under 0.5W
-
Power Consumption
-
107.3W
-
Annual Power Consumption
-
198Wh/y
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
-
1452 x 904 x 315mm / 57.2” x 35.6” x 12.4”
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
-
1452 x 833 x 62.5mm / 57.2” x 32.8” x 2.5”
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
1600 x 970 x 190mm / 63” x 38.2” x 7.5”
-
Stand Width
-
830.5mm / 32.7”
-
TV Weight with Stand
-
28.8kg / 63.5 lbs
-
TV Weight without Stand
-
27.0kg / 59.5 lbs
-
Packaging Weight
-
35.1kg / 77.4 lbs
-
VESA Mounting (W x H)
-
300mm x 300mm
-
UPC
-
719192630499
-
Remote Magic Remote
-
Included
-
Remote Control Battery
-
Yes
-
Power Cable
-
Yes
-
Quick Start Guide
-
Yes
-
E-Manual
-
Yes
-
Limited Warranty
-
1 Year Parts & Labour
-
Model Year
-
2019
-
*Billion Rich Colours is achieved through 10 bit dithering.
-
