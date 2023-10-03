LG 75” QNED85 4K QNED w/ ThinQ AI

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Best Matching Sound Bar for Your LG QNED
See Pure Colours Even Richer
Alt text
Precision Dimming &
Ultra Contrast
There are two TV screens – one on left another on right. There are same images of a beautiful bunch of colourful flowers on black background on both TV. An image on left is a bit pale while an image on right is very vivid. There is a processor chip image on left bottom corner of a TV on right image.
Alt text
*QNED99/95/90/85 feature Ultra Contrast.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
Headline can be up to 200 characters.
Alt text
Headline can be up to 200 characters.
Alt text
*Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.
There are four logos displaced in order – Hey Google, alexa built-in, Works with Apple AirPlay, Works with Apple HomeKit.
*Google Assistant is not available in certain languages and countries.
*Apple, the Apple logo, Apple TV, AirPlay and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
*Voice Command availability may vary by products and countries.
*Menus displayed may be different upon release.
*Support for AirPlay 2 and HomeKit may vary by region.
*QNED99/95/90 features hands-free voice control.
Alt text
There are Sports Alert graphic UI showing two sports team logos (Jungle King and Dragon) and the two buttons on the right that says “Watch” and “No Alert”. The tagline says "This is the score for the current sports channel".
*Service availability may differ by region or country.
Alt text
*Sub TV (Content Receiving): 2022 models (Available from the first half of 2022).
*Only TVs connected to the same WiFi AP can be synced.
*Support for Room-to-Room Sharing may vary by country.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
Alt text
A movie director is looking at a big TV monitor, editing something. The TV screen shows a tower crane in purple sky. FILMMAKER Mode logo is placed on bottom right corner.
Alt text
An image of a Game dashboard – its palette shows icons of game status, dark mode, App on App, Game optimizer, all settings, and user guide.
*Items in the Game Optimizer menu may vary by series.
Alt text
An image shows a woman holding a gun, wearing a full-covered face mask. A left half of image is pale with less colour, and right half of image is relatively more colourful.
*Support for HGiG may vary by country.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
Alt text
There is a red fighter plane and an image is divided into two – left half of image seems less colourful and slightly darker while right half of image is brighter and more colourful. On left top corner of image says Conventional and on right top corner is LG QNED Logo.
*Conventional refers to LG UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
Alt text
AMD FreeSync Premium
There are two TVs – on the left shows a car racing game scene with a racing car. On the right also shows the same game scene but in a brighter and clearer picture display. On right top corner shows AMD FreeSync premium logo.
Alt text
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*QNED99/95 feature AI 8K Upscaling.
*QNED90/85/80 feature AI 4K Upscaling.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*Conventional refers to LG UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology.
Alt text
*QNED90/85/80 feature α7 Gen5 AI Processor and virtual surround 5.1.2 up-mix.
Alt text
Headline can be up to 200 characters.
Alt text
Headline can be up to 200 characters.
Alt text
*Game Dashboard & Optimizer on cloud gaming will be available from the second half of 2022.
Headline can be up to 200 characters.
Alt text
*Content and app availability may vary by country or region. Separate subscription required for Disney . (c) 2022 Disney and its related entities.
*Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*Apple TV and/or select content may not be available in all regions.
*Apple TV requires a subscription.
*Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
*Supported services may differ by country.
Mini lights, mega contrast
Alt text
*The number of MiniLED blocks is based on the 86” QNED99 model.
*MiniLED size was calculated using LG's internal measurement standards.
A very colourful digital paint image is divided into two sector – on left is a less vivid image and on right is a more vivid image. On left bottom the text says 70% colour volume and on right says 100% colour volume.
There are two RGB colour distribution graph in triangular pole shape. One on left is 70% colour volume and one on right is 100% colour volume that is fully distributed. The text between the two graphs says Bright and Dark. There is a Intertek certified logo right below.
*Display Colour Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent to or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 colour space as verified independently by Intertek.
*70% Colour Volume refers to LG UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
Alt text
On left side, there is a front view of QNED screen and there are jumble of rainbow coloured balloons on screen. Text says “Front” on top of TV. A middle part of screen is highlighted in separate circular area. On right side, there is a side view of QNED screen and there are jumble of rainbow coloured balloons on screen. Text says “plus, minus 30 degree view” on top of TV. A middle part of screen is highlighted in separate circular area.
*Certified by Intertek that 100% Colour Consistency measured to CIE DE2000 by 18 colour Macbeth patterns with viewing angle ±30°.
*All models supporting 100% Colour Consistency have been certified by Intertek.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
Alt text
Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro
There is a image of inside of blue dark cave and there is a processor chip image on right bottom corner. There is a same visual of blue dark cave right below but a more pale version.
Alt text
*QNED90/85/80 feature Dynamic Tone Mapping.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos, & HDR 10 Pro
Alt text
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*Conventional refers to LG UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology.
Level-up your experience with an LG Soundbar
Alt text
Alt text
*TV AI Processor version varies by TV models.
*Sound Bar Mode Control may vary by sound bar models.
*LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only.
Hear everything you watch at its best
TV and sound in perfect harmony
One remote controls them all
Key Spec
-
Display Type
-
4K QNED MiniLED
-
Refresh Rate
-
120Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
-
Nano Color Pro
-
Picture Processor
-
α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
-
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
All Spec
-
Bar Code
-
195174029701
-
Gray Scale
-
Yes
-
High Contrast
-
Yes
-
Invert Colors
-
Yes
-
AI Sound
-
AI Sound Pro (Virtual 5.1.2 Up-mix)
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
-
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
Clear Voice Pro
-
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
-
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
-
Yes
-
WiSA Ready
-
Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)
-
AI Upscaling
-
AI 4K Upscaling
-
AI Brightness Control
-
Yes
-
AI Genre Selection
-
Yes (SDR/HDR/Dolby HDR)
-
AI Picture
-
AI Picture Pro
-
Dimming Technology
-
Precision Dimming
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Yes
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
-
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG
-
HFR (High Frame Rate)
-
4K 120 fps (HDMI)
-
Motion
-
Motion Pro
-
Picture Mode
-
9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
-
Picture Processor
-
α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
-
Home Dashboard
-
Yes
-
Art Gallery
-
Yes
-
Family Settings
-
Yes
-
Operating System (OS)
-
webOS 22
-
Sports Alert
-
Yes
-
ThinQ
-
Yes
-
USB Camera Compatible
-
Yes
-
Works with Apple Airplay2
-
Yes
-
Works with Apple Homekit
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Support
-
Yes (v 5.0)
-
Ethernet Input
-
1ea
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
-
eARC (HDMI 3)
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
1ea
-
Backlight Type
-
Mini LED
-
Display Resolution
-
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Display Type
-
4K QNED MiniLED
-
Refresh Rate
-
120Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
-
Nano Color Pro
-
Game Optimizer
-
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
-
Yes
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
-
Yes
-
HGIG Mode
-
Yes
-
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
-
Yes
-
TV Weight with Stand
-
40.1
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
1820 x 1115 x 200
-
Packaging Weight (Overseas)
-
51
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
-
1673 x 963 x 44.9
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
-
1673 x 1027 x 359
-
TV Stand (WxD)
-
1348 x 359
-
TV Weight without Stand
-
39.1
-
VESA Mounting (WxH)
-
400 x 400
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
SMS
Text 'CARE' to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)
Buy Directly
75QNED85UQA
LG 75” QNED85 4K QNED w/ ThinQ AI