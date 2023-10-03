We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG UHD TV UP7300
Real 4K UHD.
Unreal immersion.
This isn't just big.
It's epic.
In a living room, there is a large screen TV displaying an image of a big whale in the sea.
Play like a boss
Thrilling Sports Experience
Enhance Your Interior
A luxury living room with a TV displaying an aerial view of woods in red.
Think you know smart?
Think again.
Enhance everything you watch
A TV screen displaying a port city where buildings are painted in multiple colors and little boats are anchored in long and narrow harbor.
Key Spec
-
Display Type
-
4K UHD
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz Native
-
Picture Processor
-
Quad Core Processor 4K
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
HDR10 / HLG
All Spec
-
Bar Code
-
195174045336
-
Gray Scale
-
Yes
-
High Contrast
-
Yes
-
Invert Colors
-
Yes
-
AI Sound
-
AI Sound (Virtual 5.1 Up-mix)
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
-
Yes
-
Clear Voice Pro
-
Clear Voice
-
LG Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
-
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Support
-
Yes (v 5.0)
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
Backlight Type
-
Direct
-
Display Resolution
-
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Display Type
-
4K UHD
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz Native
-
AI Upscaling
-
4K Upscaling
-
AI Brightness Control
-
Yes
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Yes
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
-
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
HDR10 / HLG
-
Picture Mode
-
9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
-
Picture Processor
-
Quad Core Processor 4K
-
Home Dashboard
-
Yes
-
Art Gallery
-
Yes
-
Operating System (OS)
-
webOS 6.0
-
ThinQ
-
Yes
-
Game Optimizer
-
Yes
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
-
Yes
-
HGIG Mode
-
Yes
-
TV Weight with Stand
-
31.8
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
1880 x 1115 x 201
-
Packaging Weight (Overseas)
-
41.2
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
-
1679 x 965 x 61
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
-
1679 x 1026 x 361
-
TV Weight without Stand
-
31.4
-
VESA Mounting (WxH)
-
400 x 400
75UP7300PUC
LG UHD TV UP7300