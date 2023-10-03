We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Discover the ultimate immersion of nine-speaker home theatre surround sound and Full HD 1080p 3D entertainment with LG's BH9530TW 1460W 9.1ch Smart 3D Home Theatre System. Bringing you immersive sound from an array of front and centre speakers, wireless rear speakers, and a powerful subwoofer.
All Spec
-
Channels
-
9.1
-
POWER OUTPUT Total
-
1460W
-
POWER OUTPUT Front (L/R)
-
180Wx2
-
POWER OUTPUT Centre
-
180W
-
POWER OUTPUT Subwoofer
-
200W
-
POWER OUTPUT Front Top (L/R)
-
90Wx2
-
POWER OUTPUT Wireless Rear (L/R)
-
180Wx2
-
POWER OUTPUT Wireless Suround Top (L/R)
-
90Wx2
-
3D / 2D
-
Yes/Yes
-
2D to 3D converting (Video)
-
Yes
-
Wired (Ethernet)
-
Yes
-
Wi-Fi Built-in
-
Yes
-
NFC
-
Yes
-
DLNA (Smart Share)
-
Yes
-
LG Smart TV
-
Yes
-
LG Apps
-
Yes
-
Web Browser
-
Yes
-
Smart Phone Remote App
-
Yes
-
Sound Privacy
-
Yes
-
Auto Volume Level
-
Yes
-
SIMPLINK
-
Yes
-
Speaker Distance (channel delay)
-
Yes
-
Test Tone
-
Yes
-
A/V Sync Delay (Audio Delay)
-
Yes
-
Sleep
-
Yes
-
Volume on TV
-
Yes
-
External HDD Playback
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth
-
Yes
-
ARC
-
Yes
-
Deep Colour
-
Yes
-
xvYCC
-
Yes
-
Video Enhancement
-
Yes
-
1080p Upscaling
-
Yes
-
Digital Cinema 4K upscaling
-
Yes
-
Disc Types
-
Blu-ray Disc, BD-R/RE, DVD-ROM/DVD±R/DVD±RW, Audio CD/CD-R/CD-RW, DTS-CD
-
Video Formats
-
MPEG2, MPEG4 AVC (H.264), SMPTE VC1 (VC-9), DivX, DivX HD, MKV, AVCHD, M4V, WMV, FLV, 3GP, MPEG-1, MP4, MOV, VOB
-
Audio Formats
-
LPCM, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby TrueHD, DTS, DTS-HD High Resolution Audio, DTS-HD Master Audio, MPEG 1/2 L2, MP3, WMA, AAC, FLAC
-
HDMI input/output
-
2/1
-
Optical Audio Input
-
1
-
Analog Audio Input (L/R)
-
CB3
-
FM Radio Antenna
-
Yes
-
USB
-
Yes
-
Ethernet
-
Yes
-
Instruction Manual
-
CD Type
-
DLNA Set-up Disc
-
Yes
-
Remote Control
-
CB3
-
Batteries
-
Yes (AAA x 2)
-
FM Antenna
-
Yes
-
Speaker Cable
-
Yes
-
Wireless Rx Kit
-
Yes
-
Power Consumption
-
130W
-
Power Off Consumption
-
<0.23W
-
Main Unit Dimensions
-
444 x 65 x 295mm | 17.5” x 2.6” x 11.6”
-
Front Speaker Dimensions
-
270 x 1300 x 270mm | 10.6” x 51.2” x 10.6”
-
Centre Speaker Dimensions
-
360 x 81 x 70mm | 14.2” x3.2” x 2.8”
-
Rear Speaker Dimensions
-
270 x 1300 x 270mm | 10.6” x 51.2” x 10.6”
-
Subwoofer Dimensions
-
251 x 336 x 305mm | 9.9” x 13.2” x 12”
-
UPC
-
772454061295
