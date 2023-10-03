LG OLED evo C3 77 inch 4K Smart TV 2023

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Headline can be up to 200 characters.
Alt text
Alt text
**Soundbar can be purchased separately.
***Video shows TV connected to LG USC9S soundbar - bracket connection not applicable to 42/48/83" C3 models.
A Decade of Evolution at Its Core
.
An image of a woman in a city. A square overlay is applied on top of the woman representing AI Super Upscaling, putting her in focus with detail against an artfully blurred backdrop.
background image
An image of a woman in a city. A square overlay is applied on top of the woman representing AI Super Upscaling, putting her in focus with detail against an artfully blurred backdrop.
An image of an LG OLED TV in a room showing a music concert. Bubbles depicting virtual surround sound fill the space.
**Soundbar can be purchased separately.
Behold Even Brighter OLED
Alt text
Boundary-Defying Dimensions
An image of LG OLED C3 with a Soundbar on the wall in an artistic room. A side view of LG OLED C3's thin dimensions in front of a window overlooking a cityscape. The bottom corner of LG OLED C3 and Soundbar.
Alt text
**Soundbar can be purchased separately.
No Backlight Necessary
Alt text
SELF-LIT OLED
Intertek colour Fidelity certification. Intertek colour Volume certification.
An image of a parrot's tail against a black background is displayed on the top corner of a slim OLED TV against a black background. Each colour on the parrot's feathers is vivid and boldly defined.
**LG OLED Panel is certified by Intertek for 100% colour Fidelity measured to CIE DE2000 with 125 colour patterns.
***Display colour Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 colour space as verified independently by Intertek.
Hear Sounds and Sights Come Together as One
Alt text
Headline can be up to 200 characters.
Alt text
**Soundbar Mode control may vary by soundbar models.
***Soundbar can be purchased separately.
Any Size You Like
An image comparing LG OLED C3's varying sizes, showing 42", 48", 55", 65", 77", and 83".
Alt text
Tailored to Your Liking
Alt text
Headline can be up to 200 characters.
Alt text
**Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
***Menus displayed may be different upon release.
****Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day.
Sights and Sounds Come To Life
Alt text
Headline can be up to 200 characters.
Alt text
**Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.
Embark on Epic Gaming Adventures
An image of three men playing a racing game on an LG OLED TV in a modern city apartment.
Alt text
**VRR is a certified specification of HDMI 2.1.
Game Settings at a Glance
Three game screens are shown against a black gradient background. One shows a car racing game with the Game Dashboard hovering over the action. Another shows a Sci-Fi game with the Game Optimizer menu. And the last screen shows Game Optimizer's Game Tab over a music game.
Alt text
A World of Games to Play
Cyberpunk 2077 game poster.
Alt text
Headline can be up to 200 characters.
Alt text
2.All LG OLED evo models, with the exception of 48/42 C3, are brighter than conventional OLED televisions.
3.Compared to non OLED evo models and based on the Full White measurement.
4.Light Boosting Algorithm does not apply to 48/42 C3.
5.Synergy bracket compatible with 77/65/55 C3.
6.Narrow Bezel dimensions do not apply to 83/48 C3.
7.Netflix streaming membership required.
8.Disney subscription required. Subject to terms at http://www.disneyplus.com ⓒ 2023 Disney and its related entities.
9.Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
10.Subscription required for Apple TV . Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, Registered in the U.S. and other countries.
Headline can be up to 200 characters.
Alt text
**All 2023 LG OLED models feature eco-friendly packing.
***All Z3, G3, C3, B3 and A3 models are certified "Eco Product".
****The "Reducing CO2" footprint label applies to 77/65/55/48/42C3. All G3 & 83C3 models features a "CO2 Measured" label.
Screen and speakers in harmony
Alt text
**Soundbar can be purchased separately.
Headline can be up to 200 characters.
Alt text
LG OLED evo. The Trailblazer of a Definitive Decade.
An image presenting the key features of the LG OLED evo C3 against a black background with a pink and purple firework display. The pink reflection from the firework display on the ground shows the words "OLED evo." Within the picture, an image depicting the α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6 shows the chip standing before a picture of a lake scene being remastered with the processing technology. An image presenting Brightness Booster Max shows a bird's bright feathers. An image presenting the SC9 Soundbar shows the LG OLED evo C3 and SC9 Soundbar neatly on the wall with a music concert playing on the TV. An image presenting AI Sound Pro shows a rock show playing on the TV with music bubbles depicting soundwaves filling the living space.
Alt text
**Brightness differs by series and size.
***Soundbar can be purchased separately.
A Harmony of Spectacular Sights and Sounds with a 10-Year Legacy
Alt text
The Only Match for Games That Take Your Breath Away
An image of the display showing a soccer game with a player in a red strip about to kick the ball across the stadium. The game score is visible at the bottom of the screen. The green grass from the pitch stretches beyond the screen to the black backdrop.
Alt text
TV and Soundbar in Harmony
More Sound Settings
Spellbinding Cinema
The True Picture
Endless Libraries of Entertainment
Key Spec
-
Display Type
-
4K OLED
-
Refresh Rate
-
120Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
-
OLED Color
-
Picture Processor
-
α7 Gen6 AI Processor 4K
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
-
Yes
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
-
Yes
-
Audio Output
-
40W
-
Speaker System
-
2.2 channel
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
All Spec
-
AI Sound
-
AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
-
Yes
-
Audio Codec
-
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
-
Audio Output
-
40W
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
-
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
Clear Voice Pro
-
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
-
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
-
Yes
-
Speaker Direction
-
Down Firing
-
Speaker System
-
2.2 channel
-
WiSA Ready
-
Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)
-
Gray Scale
-
Yes
-
High Contrast
-
Yes
-
Invert Colors
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Support
-
Yes (v 5.0)
-
Ethernet Input
-
1ea
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
-
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
HDMI Input
-
4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS as specified in HDMI 2.1 (4 port))
-
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
-
1ea
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
1ea
-
USB Input
-
3ea (v 2.0)
-
Wi-Fi
-
Yes (Wi-Fi 5)
-
AI Upscaling
-
AI Super Upscaling 4K
-
AI Brightness Control
-
Yes
-
AI Genre Selection
-
Yes (SDR/HDR)
-
AI Picture
-
AI Picture Pro
-
Dimming Technology
-
Pixel Dimming
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Yes (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
-
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
-
HFR (High Frame Rate)
-
4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)
-
Motion
-
OLED Motion
-
Picture Mode
-
10 modes (Personalized Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
-
Picture Processor
-
α7 Gen6 AI Processor 4K
-
Game Optimizer
-
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
-
Yes
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
-
Yes
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
-
Yes
-
HGIG Mode
-
Yes
-
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
-
Yes
-
TV Weight with Stand
-
27.1
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
1939 x 1130 x 228
-
Packaging Weight (Overseas)
-
38.8
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
-
1711 x 982 x 47.1
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
-
1711 x 1035 x 267
-
TV Stand (WxD)
-
520 x 267
-
TV Weight without Stand
-
23.5
-
VESA Mounting (WxH)
-
300 x 200
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
-
AC 120V, 50/60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
-
Under 0.5W
-
IR Blaster Cable
-
Yes
-
Power Cable
-
Yes (Attached)
-
Remote
-
Magic Remote
-
Remote Control Batteries
-
Yes (AA x 2EA)
-
Display Resolution
-
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Display Type
-
4K OLED
-
Refresh Rate
-
120Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
-
OLED Color
-
Always Ready
-
Yes
-
Art Gallery
-
Yes
-
Family Settings
-
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
-
Yes
-
Hands-free Voice Control
-
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
-
Yes
-
Magic Remote Control
-
Built-In
-
Multi View
-
Yes
-
Operating System (OS)
-
webOS 23
-
Room to Room Share
-
Yes (Sender/Receiver)
-
Smartphone Remote App
-
Yes (LG ThinQ)
-
Sports Alert
-
Yes
-
ThinQ
-
Yes
-
USB Camera Compatible
-
Yes
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
SMS
Text 'CARE' to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)
Buy Directly
OLED77C3PUA
LG OLED evo C3 77 inch 4K Smart TV 2023
-
Save $300 on the LG SC9S sound bar when you purchase a 77”, 65”, or 55” LG OLED evo C3 TV.