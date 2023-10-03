About Cookies on This Site

LG Z2 77 Inch 8K OLED w/ ThinQ AI

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

LG Z2 77 Inch 8K OLED w/ ThinQ AI

OLED77Z2PUA

LG Z2 77 Inch 8K OLED w/ ThinQ AI

(2)
Front view
2022 CES Innovation Award Logo.

CES 2022 Innovation Award

LG Z2

Honoree of the Digital Imaging and Photography category1.

5-Year Panel Warranty logo.

Confidence, year after year

LG Z2

5-Year Panel Warranty3,4.

Eco-friendly LG OLED cardboard packaging depicted around thriving trees and mountains.
Sustainability

Packaged for the planet.

In line with LG's green initiatives, your OLED is made to put less pressure on the environment with SGS certification. Created with fewer parts and without hazardous substances like Cd and InP, it’s then boxed with just enough packaging to arrive safely — a recyclable cardboard box. Its energy efficiency minimizes indoor air pollution as you watch, and it even has an high recycling rate when it’s time for disposal.
Packaged for the planet. OUR MISSION FOR THE PLANET
5-Year Panel Warranty logo.
5-Year Panel Warranty

Confidence, year after year.

Watch on and on. With a 5-year panel warranty2,3, feel assurance in the craftsmanship of premium LG OLED televisions for years to come.
Confidence, year after year. FIND OUT MORE
S95QR Sound Bar set.

S95QR

Best matching Sound bar

The images used in the product overview below are for representative purposes. Refer to the image gallery at the top of the page for an accurate representation.

Alt text

Experience the exceptional with 8K OLED.

Alt text

α9 Gen 5 AI Processor

Beauty meets brains.

The brains behind the beauty. Following deep learning advancements, LG's α9 Gen 5 AI Processor 8K uses Body and Object Enhancing to detect and sharpen people and things in the frame. Foreground and Background Enhancing maximizes the field of depth for outstandingly lifelike image quality.
FIND OUT MORE
Alt text

*Screen images simulated.
SELF-LIT OLED 8K

The finest definition of display.

Beyond watching television, feel like you're watching real life before your eyes. LG OLED Z2 brings the deep rich colours of self-lit OLED together with the vastness of 8K. 33 million pixels illuminate independently for immense immersion.
FIND OUT MORE

A bird's eye view of a city at sunset with each tiny window in every skyscraper clearly defined.

Alt text

Infinite Contrast

Dazzling darks, luminous lights

With no backlight to dull their impact,self-lit pixels achieve the deepest blacks for crisp contrast in every light. Visuals are more defined, so you can make out subtle details your eyes usually miss.
Alt text

*Screen images simulated.
Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

The details set the tone.

All-new Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro goes deeper to improve the picture. Previously, it elevated just the frames. Now, the technique hones in on over 5000 blocks across the screen for more vivid HDR down to each last detail.
Alt text

*Screen images simulated.
Immersive Surround Sound

Sounds like you're in the scene.

The α9 Gen 5 AI Processor up-mixes 2-channel audio into virtual 7.1.2 channel sound. Feel the action and chaos around you, just like you're the main character of the movie.

People sit on a couch watching a concert with bubbles depicting surround sound around them.

Alt text

ThinQ AI & webOS

Television just for you.

Need inspiration for movie night? ThinQ gives recommendations based on your taste. Set up profiles for everyone at home to quickly dive back into their favourite TV series and receive tailored news and sports updates.
FIND OUT MORE
Alt text

*Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
**Menus displayed may be different upon release.
***Voice Command availability may vary by products and countries.
Design

Flex your display.

No more hiding your television. With an unbelievably slim design, it fits seamlessly. Choose the 77-inch Gallery Design that's flush against the wall5. Or the 88-inch model with a Floor Stand to sit boldly in your space.
FIND OUT MORE

An LG OLED Z2 with Floor Stand sits in front of a vast window overlooking fields and mountains. An LG OLED Z2 sits on a TV stand in an Earth-toned living room with plants and coordinating decorations. An LG OLED Z2 hangs on the gray wall of a living room with a modern rocking chair and cactus plants. A side view of LG OLED Z2's Floor Stand.

Alt text

True Cinema Experience

Now, you're the main character.

Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos come together for sensational immersion. Using LG's α9 Gen 5 AI Processor, Dolby Vision IQ with Precision Detail adds extraordinary depth and brings out subtle textures.
FIND OUT MORE

People sit on a couch watching an action movie with a huge bubble around them and the television depicting movie immersion.

Alt text

Entertainment

All your favourites in one place.

Ready for movie night. All set up for binging. Find virtually anything to watch on the available streaming apps. With Netflix6, Disney 7, Amazon Prime8, and Apple TV 9, plus LG channels10, something exciting is always showing.
FIND OUT MORE

A poster of Money Heist from Netflix, The Book of Boba Fett from Disney Plus, The Wheel of Time from Prime Video, and See from Apple TV Plus.

Alt text

*Content and app availability may vary by country or region.
**Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.
Ultimate Gaming

Powerful winning machine.

Up your play with Dolby Vision Gaming 4K at 120Hz for more fluid and realistic gaming. With a 0.1ms response time, NVIDIA G-Sync compatibility, AMD FreeSync Premium, and VRR support, even ultra-fast action appears clear and smooth.
FIND OUT MORE

Two people sit on a couch playing a racing game with a controller and LG OLED G2 in a living room.

Alt text

*VRR is a certified specification of HDMI 2.1.
Cloud Gaming

The new league of gaming.

With the seamless addition of GeForce NOW, there's a whole cloud of games waiting for you to play. Rediscover games you love and find new favourites straight from your television.

In a scene from Cyberpunk 2077 shown on an LG OLED display, the player drives through a neon-lit street on a motorbike.

Alt text

Alt text

1.CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.
2.In the 1st year of the warranty, panel, parts, and labor costs are covered. In the 2nd - 5th year of the warranty, only panels are covered, and labor will be charged.
3.5-year panel warranty covers 88Z2 and 77Z2.
4.Depending on the installation environment, there may be a slight gap between the TV and the wall.
5.Installation into a stud is recommended. Please note that the anchors supplied may not be appropriate for all situations. Read all instructions and consult with a professional, if necessary, prior to starting installation.
6.Netflix streaming membership required.
7.Disney subscription required. Subject to terms at http://www.disneyplus.com ⓒ 2022 Disney and its related entities.
8.Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
9.Subscription required for Apple TV . Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, Registered in the U.S. and other countries.
10.©2022 WarnerMedia Direct, LLC. All Rights Reserved. HBO MaxTM is used under license.
11.Supported service may differ by country.
Key Spec

*Only 65G2 is shown in the image for example purposes. All 2022 LG OLED models feature eco-friendly packaging.
Print

Key Spec

Display Type

8K OLED

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native

Wide Color Gamut

OLED Color

Picture Processor

α9 Gen5 AI Processor 8K

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Yes

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

Dolby Atmos

Yes

All Spec

BAR CODE

Bar Code

195174030042

ACCESSIBILITY

Gray Scale

Yes

High Contrast

Yes

Invert Colors

Yes

AUDIO

AI Sound

AI Sound Pro (Virtual 7.1.2 Up-mix)

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (2 Way Playback)

Clear Voice Pro

Yes

Dolby Atmos

Yes

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

WiSA Ready

Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.0)

Ethernet Input

1ea

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 2)

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

AI Upscaling

AI 8K Upscaling

AI Brightness Control

Yes

AI Genre Selection

Yes (SDR/HDR/Dolby HDR)

AI Picture

AI Picture Pro 8K

Dimming Technology

Pixel Dimming

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

FILMMAKER MODE™

Yes

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)

Motion

OLED Motion

Picture Mode

9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

Picture Processor

α9 Gen5 AI Processor 8K

SMART TV

Home Dashboard

Yes

Art Gallery

Yes

Family Settings

Yes

Operating System (OS)

webOS 22

Sports Alert

Yes

ThinQ

Yes

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

Works with Apple Airplay2

Yes

Works with Apple Homekit

Yes

GAMING

Game Optimizer

Yes (Game Dashboard)

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Yes

HGIG Mode

Yes

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

TV Weight with Stand

43.8

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

1879 x 1130 x 228

Packaging Weight (Overseas)

56

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1717 x 984 x 32.2

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

1717 x 1044 x 323

TV Stand (WxD)

1531 x 323

TV Weight without Stand

43

VESA Mounting (WxH)

400 x 400

TEST LOCAL NAME

Display Resolution

8K (7,680 x 4,320)

Display Type

8K OLED

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native

Wide Color Gamut

OLED Color

OLED77Z2PUA

OLED77Z2PUA

LG Z2 77 Inch 8K OLED w/ ThinQ AI