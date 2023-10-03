LG G2 83” 4K OLED evo Gallery Edition Smart TV w/ ThinQ AI

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
T3 Awards 2022
LG G2
"The G2 is a truly astounding OLED TV that can punch a step higher in terms of brightness."
TechRadar
LG 65G2
"…take OLED picture quality to places we once never imagined it would be able to go."(04/2022)
The pinnacle of bright beauty and sleek design.
A bright new era of pixels.
*Screen images simulated.
Beauty meets brains.
*Screen images simulated.
Dazzling darks, luminous lights.
*Screen images simulated.
The details set the tone.
*Screen images simulated.
Sounds like you're in the scene.
A woman sits on a couch watching a concert with bubbles depicting surround sound around her
Television just for you.
*Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
**Menus displayed may be different upon release.
***Voice Command availability may vary by products and countries.
Art or television? You decide.
An LG OLED G2 is hung on the wall in a living room with plants, a pile of books, and a vintage-style cabinet. An LG OLED G2 is hung on the wall in a minimalist-looking room beside a shelf with monochrome ornaments. A side view of the ultra-slim edge of LG OLED G2. An LG OLED G2 is hung on a colourful living room wall with a dried planet, diffuser, and vases. A close-up of an edge on the ultra-slim LG OLED G2.
*Gallery Stand is supported by 65G2 and 55G2.
**A TV stand is NOT included. As this model is designed to be wall-mounted, it includes a slim mount bracket. The TV stand can be purchased separately.
***The G2 Swivel Stand tilts about 4 degrees when installed, and is sold separately.
Find your fit.
LG OLED G2 TV lineup in various sizes from 55 inches to 83 inches.
*97G2 is due for release in the 2nd half of 2022.
Now, you're the main character.
A man sits on a couch watching an action movie with a huge bubble around both him and the television depicting movie immersion
All your favourites in one place.
Ready for movie night. All set up for binging. Find virtually anything to watch on the available streaming apps. With Netflix8, Disney+9, Amazon Prime10, and Apple TV+11, plus LG channels12, something exciting is always showing.
A poster of Money Heist from Netflix, The Book of Boba Fett from Disney Plus, The Wheel of Time from Prime Video, and See from Apple TV Plus.
*Content and app availability may vary by country or region.
**Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.
Powerful winning machine.
Two people sit on a couch playing a racing game with a controller and LG OLED G2 in a living room.
*VRR is a certified specification of HDMI 2.1.
The new league of gaming.
In a scene from Cyberpunk 2077 shown on an LG OLED display, the player drives through a neon-lit street on a motorbike
1.CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.
2.Compared to non OLED evo models and based on the Full White measurement.
3.In the 1st year of the warranty, panel, parts, and labour costs are covered. In the 2nd - 5th year of the warranty, only panels are covered, and labour will be charged.
4.5-year panel warranty covers 83G2, 77G2, 65G2, and 55G2.
5.The cable may be visible depending on installation environment.
6.Depending on the installation environment, there may be a slight gap between the TV and the wall.
7.Installation into a stud is recommended. Please note that the anchors supplied may not be appropriate for all situations. Read all instructions and consult with a professional, if necessary, prior to starting installation.
8.Netflix streaming membership required.
9.Disney+ subscription required. Subject to terms at http://www.disneyplus.com ⓒ 2022 Disney and its related entities.
10.Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
11.Subscription required for Apple TV+. Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, Registered in the U.S. and other countries.
12.Supported service may differ by country.
Key Spec
-
Display Type
-
4K OLED
-
Refresh Rate
-
120Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
-
OLED Color
-
Picture Processor
-
α9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
-
Yes
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
-
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
All Spec
-
Bar Code
-
195174029367
-
Gray Scale
-
Yes
-
High Contrast
-
Yes
-
Invert Colors
-
Yes
-
AI Sound
-
AI Sound Pro (Virtual 7.1.2 Up-mix)
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
-
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
Clear Voice Pro
-
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
-
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
-
Yes
-
WiSA Ready
-
Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)
-
AI Upscaling
-
AI 4K Upscaling
-
AI Brightness Control
-
Yes
-
AI Genre Selection
-
Yes (SDR/HDR/Dolby HDR)
-
AI Picture
-
AI Picture Pro
-
Dimming Technology
-
Pixel Dimming
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
-
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG
-
HFR (High Frame Rate)
-
4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)
-
Motion
-
OLED Motion
-
Picture Mode
-
9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
-
Picture Processor
-
α9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
-
Home Dashboard
-
Yes
-
Art Gallery
-
Yes
-
Family Settings
-
Yes
-
Operating System (OS)
-
webOS 22
-
Sports Alert
-
Yes
-
ThinQ
-
Yes
-
USB Camera Compatible
-
Yes
-
Works with Apple Airplay2
-
Yes
-
Works with Apple Homekit
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Support
-
Yes (v 5.0)
-
Ethernet Input
-
1ea
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
-
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
1ea
-
Game Optimizer
-
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
-
Yes
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
-
Yes
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
-
Yes
-
HGIG Mode
-
Yes
-
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
-
Yes
-
TV Weight with Stand
-
46.9
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
2050 x 1210 x 253
-
Packaging Weight (Overseas)
-
56.3
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
-
1847 x 1052 x 28.0
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
-
1847 x 1115 x 321
-
TV Stand (WxD)
-
501 x 321
-
TV Weight without Stand
-
40.9
-
VESA Mounting (WxH)
-
400 x 400
-
Display Resolution
-
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Display Type
-
4K OLED
-
Refresh Rate
-
120Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
-
OLED Color
Buy Directly
