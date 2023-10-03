About Cookies on This Site

SN7Y

LG SN7Y 3.1.2 ch 380W Dolby Atmos® Sound Bar with Meridian

front view with sub woofer and rear up-firing speaker
All Spec

HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO

Sampling

24bit/96kHz

Upbit / Upsampling

24bit/96kHz

SOUND EFFECT

AI Sound Pro

Yes

Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

Yes

Movie

Yes

Music

Yes

Standard

Yes

GENERAL

Number of Channels

3.1.2

Output Power

380 W

Number of Speakers

8 EA

POWER

Power Consumption (Main)

38 W

Power Consumption (subwoofer)

33 W

Power Off Consumption (Main)

0.5 W ↓

Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)

0.5 W ↓

WEIGHT

Gross Weight

11.8 kg

Main

3.7 kg

Subwoofer

5.8 kg

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Version

4

Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

Yes

HDMI In

1

HDMI Out

1

Optical

1

USB

1

Wireless Rear Ready

Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

AAC

Yes

AAC+

Yes

Dolby Atmos

Yes

Dolby Digital

Yes

DTS Digital Surround

Yes

DTS:X

Yes

HDMI SUPPORTED

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

Yes

CEC (Simplink)

Yes

Dolby Vision

Yes

HDR10

Yes

Pass-through

Yes

Pass-through (4K)

Yes

ACCESSORY

Warranty Card

Yes

HDMI Cable

Yes

Remote Control

Yes

Wall Mount Bracket

Yes

CONVENIENCE

Remote App - iOS/Android OS

- / Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

Main

890 x 65 x 119 mm

Subwoofer

180 x 394 x 290 mm

