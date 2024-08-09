Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG S80QR 5.1.3 ch High Res Audio soundbar with Dolby Atmos and Surround Speakers

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to Buy

Support

LG S80QR 5.1.3 ch High Res Audio soundbar with Dolby Atmos and Surround Speakers

S80QR

LG S80QR 5.1.3 ch High Res Audio soundbar with Dolby Atmos and Surround Speakers

Front view with sub woofer and rear speakers
LG sound bar S80QR and LG TV are placed together in the living room. The TV is on, displaying a black and white image.


Best Match with LG TVs

Connect LG Soundbar with LG TV for
the immersive audio experience.

Helping You get the most out of Your LG TV

LG Soundbars are engineered to seamlessly enhance LG TV performance and designed to match LG TV. Together, the two create the best sound experience.

Elevated Sound with LG TV’s AI Processor

The perfect match for your LG TV, the LG Soundbar has TV Sound Mode Share, which uses your LG TV’s sound processor to analyze the content you love and deliver clearer, better sound. From watching the news to playing games, you can experience your LG TV at its best.

*TV Sound Mode Share may vary by TV models.
**TV AI Processor version varies by TV models.

Designed to match

LG Soundbars seamlessly match with LG TVs to enhance your entertainment and interior. Simply set LG Soundbars with LG TV to make your space look modern.

The LG TV Remote for Maximum Convenience

With the LG TV Remote, convenience is turned up a notch. You can control the soundbar’s power, volume, and sound modes with the same remote you use for your LG TV.

*Soundbar Mode Control may vary by soundbar models.
**LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only.

Truly Immersive 5.1.3ch Home Cinema Sound

5.1.3 Channel Audio, 620W power, triple up-firing channels, 2 rear speakers, and a subwoofer – LG Soundbar S80QR is the complete package with clear and immersive sound for an upgraded surround sound experience.

In the living room, LG TV is on the wall. A moive is playing on TV screen. LG Sound bar is right below TV on a grey shelf with a sub-woofer right next. A set of 2 rear speakers are on the back of the living room. Sound effect graphics are coming out from every speakers. Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, IMAX Enhanced logo shown on middle bottom of image.

*Dolby and Dolby Vision are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.
**The double-D symbol is a trademark of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

Hear Sound in a Whole New Way with Triple Up-Firing Channels

Meet LG's up-to-date sound technology-Triple Up-Firing Channels. It means that LG Soundbar S80QR delivers a nuanced experience with voice clarity and a wider soundstage. Enjoy the most immersive sound experience at home.


In bird's eye view, LG TV is standing on the floor and LG Sound bar is right below TV in the infinite space. On the TV screen, a silhouette of a couple on the background of fireworks. Soundwave graphics are coming from the center, left, and right speaker of the top of sound bar.

*The above is confirmed through an investigation of its own standards.

A Wider Soundstage with Wireless Rear Speakers

Explore new depths of sound with LG's wireless rear speakers. They transmit up to 32 meters with over double the reception sensitivity, so you can expand the soundstage and experience true surround sound.

Experience Deeper, Stronger Bass

With a new wireless subwoofer and larger built-in woofer, you can feel the bass in your favourite music, shows, and movies like never before. It's deeper, louder, and can be transmitted over a longer distance.
Collage. From the left, an image of a sub-woofer, the rear speaker is placed on the coffee table in the living room. On the right, from top-bottom: close-up of center up-firing channel. LG Sound Bar kit and LG TV is placed in the living room. The TV Screem displays sunset beach.
Meridian Audio Technology

Partnering up to Advance Sound

LG’s partnership with Meridian Audio, a leader in high-resolution audio, is synonymous with solutions that have elevated music and movie enjoyment to the next level. Experience the ultimate sound performance with LG Soundbars.

Close-up of LG Sound Bar left side with Meridian logo shown on bottom left corner on a product.

Prestigious British Audio Experts, Meridian

Meridian are committed to delivering the best possible listening experience in any environment.Through expertise in psychoacoustics, the science of how we hear and perceive sound, Meridian understands what is most important to the human ear. Meridian DSP technologies and bespoke sound tuning are applied to ensure whatever you are listening to, and wherever you are listening, the most accurate and authentic sound performance is achieved.
Collage. Clockwise from top-left: a microphone on stand with spotlight, a close up of meridian, a black Meridian speaker, and Meridian R

Meridian’s Leading Technologies and Expertise

Meridian's rigorous and research-led philosophy has maintained their position on the limits of what's possible in sound. As the Pioneer of High Resolution Audio and the Master of Digital Signal Processing (DSP), Meridian has played an integral role in the development and adoption of pioneering technologies.

Alt text

Digital Signal Processing

DSP allows absolute control over the audio signal, enabling the design of advanced technologies and sound tuning to enhance sound performance in any environment.

A chip image of DSP chip

High-Resolution Audio as It Was Meant to Be Heard

High Resolution Audio delivers 96kHz sampling rates and 24bit depth, for more accurate sound and a more enjoyable listening experience. Enjoy music the way the artists truly intended with High-Resolution Audio for crystal clear precision.

Full image of LG Sound bar with LG logo on the bottom right corner of a product. Hi-Res AUDIO logo is shown on the right or image.

An Unparalleled Content Experience

Enjoy the best picture to go with your best sound. With powerful surround sound, LG Soundbar lets you experience a more realistic audio experience.

LG TV shows a person bungee jumping, and the LG Sound Bar is placed below the TV.
Movies

4K Passthrough for Lossless Resolution

The LG Soundbar S80QR delivers 4K content, including HDR and Dolby Vision, with minimal loss to quality or performance for a fully connected TV & audio experience.

*Dolby, Dolby Atmos and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories.

LG TV is on the wall, showing a racing game. LG Sound Bar is place on the brown shelf, right below LG TV. A man is holding a joy stick.
Games

VRR and ALLM for Dynamic Gaming

LG Soundbar supports VRR(Variable Refresh Rate) and ALLM(Auto Low Latency Mode) to match frame rate changes and reduce image tearing.

*Both TV and soundbar must support VRR/ALLM

LG TV shows a concert, and LG Sound Bar is placed below LG TV. On the left, sub-woofer is on the brown shelf.
Music

Compatible with HD Music Streaming

Listen to Spotify with immersive, true-to-life audio.

Scans Your Space to Deliver Optimal Sound

To deliver natural and realistic sound, AI Room Calibration uses an internal microphone and spatial awareness technology to analyzes your space.


*AI Room Calibration is an automatic sound tuning technology that compensates for the environment the soundbar is placed, by using Algorithms that improve the soundbar’s sonic performance.

Sound Engineered for What You Enjoy

With AI Sound Pro, LG Soundbar’s intelligent algorithm analyzes your content to deliver optimal sound whether you’re watching movies, catching up on the news, or listening to music.

LG Sound Bar is place on the ground, showing LG logo right corner of the sound bar. Alexa logo and OK GOOGLE logos are placed on the sound bar.

Use the Platform of Your Choice

LG Soundbars now have the compatibility to work with more AI services. You can easily control the LG Soundbar with the platform of your choosing.

*Some features require 3rd party subscription or account.
**Google is a trademark of Google LLC.
***The Google Assistant is not available in certain languages and countries.
****Amazon, Alexa, and all related marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates

Good for the Earth from Start to Finish

From production to shipping, our certain process is certified.
From left UL VALIDATED (logo), Global Recycled Standard (logo), SGS ECO PRODUCT (logo) are shown.

Recycled Inside Out

Internal Parts Made With Recycled Plastic

UL has validated LG Soundbars as ECV (Environmental Claims Validation) products because the top and bottom parts of the soundbar body use recycled plastic. Proof we're taking a more eco-minded approach to soundbar production.

There is a front view of sound bar behind and a metal frame image of sound bar in front.

Jersey Fabric Made With Plastic Bottles

Our soundbar designs are carefully considered and we're taking steps to ensure our products use more reclaimed materials. Global Recycled Standard certified that the fabric we use is polyester jersey made from plastic bottles.

There is a pictogram of plastic bottles and a right-sided arrow and a recycle mark and a right-sided arrow and a left part of sound bar.There is a pictogram of plastic bottles and a right-sided arrow and a recycle mark and a rigThere is a pictogram of plastic bottles and a right-sided arrow and a recycle mark and a right-sided arrow and a left part of sound bar.ht-sided arrow and a left part of sound bar.

*S75Q, SH7Q doesn’t have recycled materials.

Reduce CO2 emissions

Boxes Redesigned To Reduce CO2

We've rethought our soundbar box with a clever redesign that changes the shape and reduces the size. The soundbar and woofer are rearranged inside the new L-shape box, which allows more products to be shipped at one time. This means fewer trucks on the road, and therefore lower CO2 emissions.

On left side, there is a pictogram of a regular rectangular shaped box and a truck with many rectangular boxes. There also is a CO2 icon. On right side, there is an L-shaped box and a truck with many more L-shaped boxes. There also is a CO2 reduction icon.

*Only S75Q, S65Q, S60Q, S40Q have an L-shaped box.

Eco Friendly Pulp Packaging

Packaging Made With Recycled Pulp

LG Soundbars have been certified by SGS as an Eco Product because the internal packaging has been changed from EPS foam (Styrofoam) and plastic bags, to recycled molded pulp — an environmentally friendly alternative that still protects the product.

There is a SGS ECO PRODUCT logo on left top corner. There is a gray forbidden mark on styrofoam image on left and packaging box image on right.

*SGS is a Swiss multinational company that provides inspection, verification, testing, and certification services.

Wi-Fi audio dongle for your soundbar and TV
Print

All Spec

HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO

  • Sampling

    24bit/96kHz

  • Upbit / Upsampling

    24bit/96kHz

SOUND EFFECT

  • AI Sound Pro

    Yes

  • Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

    Yes

  • Cinema

    Yes

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Yes

  • Game

    Yes

  • Music

    Yes

  • Sports

    Yes

  • Standard

    Yes

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    195174032558

GENERAL

  • Number of Channels

    5.1.3

  • Number of Speakers

    11 EA

  • Output Power

    620 W

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Main)

    59 W

  • Power Consumption (Rear Speaker)

    30 W

  • Power Consumption (subwoofer)

    40 W

  • Power Off Consumption (Main)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Power Off Consumption (Rear Speaker)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)

    0.5 W ↓

WEIGHT

  • Gross Weight

    22.8 kg

  • Main

    4.5 kg

  • Rear Speaker (2EA)

    1.42 kg

  • Subwoofer

    10 kg

  • Wireless Box

    0.71 kg

CONNECTIVITY

  • Bluetooth Version

    5

  • AirPlay 2

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

    Yes

  • Chromecast

    Yes

  • HDMI In

    1

  • HDMI Out

    1

  • Optical

    1

  • Spotify Connect

    Yes

  • Tidal Connect

    Yes

  • USB

    1

  • Wireless Rear Ready

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

  • Works with Alexa

    Yes

  • Works with the Google Assistant

    Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

  • AAC

    Yes

  • AAC+

    Yes

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Yes

  • DTS:X

    Yes

  • IMAX Enhanced

    Yes

  • MQA

    Yes

HDMI SUPPORTED

  • Audio Return Channel (ARC)

    Yes

  • 120Hz

    Yes

  • Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)

    Yes

  • CEC (Simplink)

    Yes

  • Dolby Vision

    Yes

  • HDR10

    Yes

  • Pass-through

    Yes

  • Pass-through (4K)

    Yes

  • VRR / ALLM

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI Cable

    Yes

  • Remote Control

    Yes

  • Wall Mount Bracket

    Yes

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • AI Room Calibration Pro (App)

    Yes

  • Remote App - iOS/Android OS

    Yes

  • Soundbar Mode Control

    Yes

  • TV Sound Mode Share

    Yes

  • WOW Orchestra

    Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

  • Main

    1000 x 63 x 135 mm

  • Rear Speaker

    100 x 140 x 100 mm

  • Subwoofer

    201.7 x 407.0 x 403.0 mm

  • Wireless Box

    175 x 61 x 175 mm

What people are saying

Find Locally

Experience this product around you.