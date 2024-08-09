Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Soundbar SC9S 3.1.3ch Perfect Matching for OLED evo C Series TV with IMAX® Enhanced and Dolby Atmos®

SC9S

LG Soundbar SC9S 3.1.3ch Perfect Matching for OLED evo C Series TV with IMAX® Enhanced and Dolby Atmos®

Front angle view of Sound Bar and Woofer

Diagonal view of the LG OLED C Series TV and SC9S Sound Bar. Highlights are shown on the sound bar to highlight the SC9S Sound Bar's WOW Bracket. On the bottom left, the WOW Bracket images is enlarged.

WOW Bracket perfectly matches your LG OLED evo C Series and soundbar

Enjoy yourLG OLED evo C Series on the wall or on a stand with the WOW Bracket.

A design film of LG Sound Bar SC9S. Play the video.

Synergy that completes a whole new experience

LG Soundbar is perfect for LG TVs. The best TV and soundbar synergy takes your entertainment experience to a whole new level. Enjoy them with a breeze.

*All Pictures shown are for illustaration purpose only.

**It has an exclusive bracket that are compatible with LG OLED evo C2/C3/C4 Series 195cm/77",164cm/65",139cm/55".

WOW Bracket

Fits neatly on LG OLED evo C Series 

An Exclusive Bracket allows you to place soundbar in the right position so that you can hear the best sound. Both as a stand or wall-mounted, your soundbar creates optimal sound with a sleek design.

A video clip is available on the above. Below 3 gray-filtered images are shown, a bracket, stand and a wall-mount TV from the left.


*Bracket compatible with LG OLED evo C2 / C3 / C4 Series 195cm/77”, 164cm/65”, 139cm/55”

WOW Orchestra

A soundbar that works in harmony with your LG TV sound

LG Soundbar presents perfect harmonious sound with LG TV. It uses both LG TV sound and LG Soundbar at once for the ultimate listening experience. Feel every detail of sound. 

Variously figured blue-colored sound waves are being released from Sound Bar and TV.

*Screen images simulated. 

*WOW Orchestra Compatible TVs: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80. Compatible TVs may vary by year of release. QNED 80 support limited to 2022 and 2023 models.

*Please note that services may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.

*WOW Orchestra may vary depending on soundbar model.

WOW Interface

Control soundbar from your LG TV interface

Control your soundbar through LG TV with one remote. With one click of the remote, you can see the soundbar’s menu and settings on the TV screen. Such as volume control, checking the connection status, and even selecting a sound mode.

*Screen images simulated. 

*WOW Orchestra Compatible TVs: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80. Compatible TVs may vary by year of release. QNED 80 support limited to 2022 and 2023 models.

*Please note that services may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.

*WOW Orchestra may vary depending on soundbar model.

WOWCAST

Connect wirelessly to your LG TV

Enjoy content without any wires or distractions of sound. LG WOWCAST wirelessly connects LG Soundbar* and LG TV to deliver high quality sound in a more convenient way. Experience the power of Dolby Atmos for a more immersive audio experience.

*Screen images simulated. 

*WOWCAST Compatible TVs : OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3, QNED 99/95/90/85. Compatible TVs may vary by year of release.

*Please note that services may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.

*WOWCAST Ready may vary depending on soundbar model.

Experience Theater Quality Sound

LG Soundbar combines with Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, and IMAX Enhanced to bring theater-like sound to your living room. It surrounds you in clear and realistic sound from all sides, placing you in the center of your favourite movies for powerful, true-to-life sound with every scene.

Variously formed blue sound waves are being released from the Sound Bar and TV to all over the living room.

"*Dolby and Dolby Vision are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.
**The double-D symbol is a trademark of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

Triple Level Spatial Sound Creates a Virtual Sound Dome

LG Soundbar SC9S pushes the boundary of the entertainment experience. Your soundbar presents Triple Level Spatial Sound— a more immersive and accurate sound experience. By using an HRTF(Head Related Transfer Function) related 3D engine, your soundbar creates a virtual middle layer. It means that the sound layers realize sophisticated surround sound that you would only experience in theater.

Blue dome-shaped, 3 layered sound wavers are covering Sound bar and TV hung on the wall in the living room.

*’Triple Level Spatial Sound’ is available in CINEMA / AI Sound Pro Mode of soundbar.
**The mid-layer is created using soundbar’s speaker channel. The sound of the front and front-top speakers are synthesized to build a sound field.
***If there is no rear speaker, the rear field cannot be created.

Feel the Roar of the Bass

Feel stronger, deeper bass in your favourite songs and movies. The wireless subwoofer hit low notes with ease, with increased volume, and bass quality transmitted over a longer distance.

A sound bar is placed on the cabinet. Beside a wireless subwoofer placed on the floor. Blue sound graphics are coming out from the subwoofer.

Exceptional Content Experience

Connect your LG Soundbar SC9S to a console or Blu-ray player to immerse yourself in your favourite games, TV shows, and movies. Your Soundbar offers a lag-free viewing experience with the best picture and sound.
Soundbar and TV are placed on the white table and 7 white horses are shown on the TV.

4K Pass-through Keeps
High Quality

LG Soundbar has a 4K Pass-through. It transmits data without losing quality. So you can enjoy both stunning audio and video with minimal connections.

The sound bar is placed on the cabinet and racing game scene is shown on the TV coneected to the sound bar. A game console is on the bottom right side of the picture hold by two hands.

VRR/ALLM Enhances Game Play

LG Soundbar is made to offer the best gaming experience with VRR/ALLM. Variable Refresh Rate(VRR) up to 120Hz. Its nearly-instantaneous response time gives you an advantage for gaming and creating a realistic viewing experience. Auto Low Latency Mode(ALLM) allows for smooth, lag-free viewing and interactivity.

*Both TV and Soundbar must support VRR/ALLM.
**Console has to support VRR. VRR pass though limited to 60Hz content.

LG OLED C is placed on the wall, below LG Sound Bar SC9S is placed through an exclusive bracket. Subwoofer is placed underneath. TV shows a concerts scene.

Enjoy HD Music Streaming Services

Play music on your soundbar. It is compatible with Spotify and Tidal Connect. LG Soundbar supports MQA(Master Quality Authenticated) that delivers high quality audio over a Wi-Fi connection.

*Official MQA recording required.

The sound bar is hung on the wall with the TV right above. Sound waves are crossing between them changing their colors from red to blue.

Connect to the Platform You Use

LG Soundbars have wider compatibility to work with Google, Alexa and Apple Airplay2. Control the LG Soundbar with the platform of your choosing.

*Some features require 3rd party subscription or account.
**Google is a trademark of Google LLC.
*** The Google Assistant is not available in certain languages and countries.
****Amazon, Alexa, and all related marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.

Multi-Channel Audio Experience that Exceed Expectations

With LG Soundbar SC9S, your content sounds better than before. It divides two-channel audio into multi-channel audio, optimizing what you hear.

*Available on AI Sound Pro, Cinema, Clear Voice Pro, Sports, Game modes.

Upgraded AI Room Calibration Pro Deliver the Most Optimal Sound

LG Soundbar considers the sound where it is in the space. With an upgraded AI Room Calibration, your soundbar delivers the optimal sound. By matching reference frequencies at an extended range of 400Hz, it can analyze the space precisely and correct the distortion of the sound.

*AI Room Calibration Pro is a automatic sound tuning technology that compensates for the environment the soundbar is placed, by using Algorithms that improve the soundbar’s sonic performance.

LG AI Sound Pro Optimizes Sound
for Various Contents

Enjoy your content with specialized sound modes— AI Sound Pro. It intelligently analyzes your content to deliver optimal sound whether you are watching movies, catching up on the news, or listening to music.

There are three lifestyle images. From top to bottom: three men are enjoying a concert video in the living room. There's an LG TV on the wall displaying a music recording scene, and the LG TV on the wall showing a breaking dance scene in a diagonal view.

Learn more
An aerial photo of green forest

Looking Forward to a Better Tomorrow

From the way we produce to how we ship, our certain process is certified. Packaging is made of recyclable cardboard boxes and reduced to only what’s needed to arrive safely.
Gray cubes with different heights are placed randomly.

Made With Recycled Plastic

UL has validated LG Soundbar as ECV(Environmental Claims Validation) products because some parts of the soundbar body use recycled plastic— We’re taking a more considerate approach to portable soundbar production.

*The above image is for representative purpose.

The sound bar box is placed on the right side of picture, opened to show its EPS foam filling material.

Recycled Pulp Packaging

LG Soundbar has been certified by SGS because the internal packaging has been changed from EPS foam(Styrofoam) and plastic bags to recycled molded pulp.

*SGS is a Swiss multinational company that provides inspection, verification, testing, and certification services.
**The above image is for representative purpose, actual image of the product may vary.

Print

All Spec

MODEL INFORMATION

  • Brand Information

    LG Sound Bar

  • Model Name

    SC9S

  • Subwoofer Model Name

    SPS8-W

  • System (Main Chip)

    MT8532

  • Mainset / Subwoofer Color

    Black / Black

SIZE(W X H X D, MM)

  • Main (w/ Foot )

    975 x 63 x 125

  • Matching TV size

    55 ~ 65 inch

  • Subwoofer

    221 x 390 x 313

MATERIAL

  • Main - Front / Top / Bottom

    Metal / Mold / Mold

  • Subwoofer - Front / Body

    Jersey / Wood

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Main

    4.1Kg

  • Subwoofer

    7.8Kg

  • Gross Weight

    22.7Kg

CARTON BOX

  • Size (W x H x D) mm

    1221 x 477 x 284

  • Type

    Flexo

  • Color

    Yellow

CONTAINER Q

  • 20ft

    128

  • 40ft

    288

  • 40ft (HC)

    340

NUMBER OF CHANNELS

  • Number of channels

    3.1.3 ch

OUTPUT POWER(THD 10%)

  • Total

    400W

  • Front

    30W * 2

  • Center

    30W

  • Top

    30W * 2

  • Top Center

    30W

  • Subwoofer

    220W (Wireless)

SPEAKER UNIT_FRONT(L/R)

  • SPL

    83dB

  • System

    Closed

  • Tweeter Unit

    20mm (New)

  • Woofer Unit

    52x93mm

  • Impedance

    6ohm

SPEAKER UNIT_CENTER

  • SPL

    83dB

  • System

    Closed

  • Woofer Unit

    2 inch

  • Impedance

    6ohm

SPEAKER UNIT_TOP(L/R)

  • SPL

    83dB

  • System

    Closed

  • Woofer Unit

    2.3 inch

  • Impedance

    6ohm

SPEAKER UNIT_TOP CENTER

  • SPL

    85dB

  • SPL System

    Closed

  • Tweeter Unit

    20mm (New)

  • Impedance

    6ohm

SPEAKER UNIT_SUBWOOFER

  • SPL

    85dB

  • System

    Bass Reflex

  • Woofer Unit

    7 inch

  • Impedance

    3ohm

PASSIVE COMPONENT

  • Passive Radiator (Size, Q'ty)

    127x47mm, 2EA

NUMBER OF SPEAKER UNITS

  • Number of Speakers

    9EA

CONNECTIVITY_GENERAL

  • Optical

    Yes(1)

  • HDMI In / Out

    Yes(1) / Yes(1)

  • USB

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY_WIRELESS

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.0

  • Bluetooth Codec - SBC / AAC

    Yes / Yes

  • Wi-Fi (2.4G / 5G)

    Yes

  • Wireless Rear Ready

    Yes (1:2)

DISPLAY INFORMATION

  • Display Type

    Dot LED (3 EA)

  • LED Indicator Color

    Multi color

HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO

  • Sampling - "24bit/192kHz" / "24bit/96kHz"

    No / Yes

  • Upbit/upsampling - "24bit/192kHz" / "24bit/96kHz"

    No / Yes

SOUND EFFECT

  • AI Sound Pro

    Yes

  • Standard

    Yes

  • Music

    Yes (w/ Meridian)

  • Cinema

    Yes

  • Clear Voice

    Yes

  • Sports

    Yes

  • Game

    Yes

  • Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

    Yes

  • Dolby Atmos (Codec)

    Yes

  • DTS:X (Codec)

    Yes

  • IMAX Enhanced (Codec)

    Yes

SOUND CONTROL

  • User EQ (TRE/BAS, -5 ~ 5dB, 1dB/Step) - RCU / App

    Yes / Yes

  • Night Time On/Off - RCU / App

    Yes / Yes

  • Dynamic Rage On/Off - RCU / App

    No / Yes

  • Auto Volume Leveler On/Off - RCU / App

    No / Yes

  • Surround On/Off - RCU / App

    Yes / Yes

  • AI Room Calibration (2 MIC In) - App

    Yes

  • Soundbar Mode Control (by TV GUI)

    Yes

  • TV Sound Mode Share

    Yes

  • Wow Orchestra

    Yes

HDMI SUPPORTED

  • Pass-through

    Yes

  • Pass-through (4K)

    Yes

  • VRR / ALLM

    Yes

  • 120Hz (4:2:0)

    Yes

  • HDR10 / HDR 10+

    Yes / No

  • Dolby Vision

    Yes

  • Audio Return Channel (ARC)

    Yes

  • Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)

    Yes

  • CEC (Simplink)

    Yes

ALEXA SUPPORTED

  • Works with Alexa (Controllee)

    Yes

SPOTIFY SUPPORTED

  • Spotify Connect

    Yes

TIDAL SUPPORTED

  • Tidal Connect

    Yes

APPLE SUPPORTED

  • AirPlay 2

    Yes

GOOGLE SUPPORTED

  • Works with the Google Assistant (Controllee)

    Yes

  • Chromecast

    Yes

  • Google Multi Zone (One Source → Multi Speaker)

    Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • Remote App - iOS / Android OS

    Yes / Yes

  • Smart Phone File Playback (Bluetooth)

    Yes

  • EZ Setup (BLE)

    Yes

  • NSU / FOTA

    Yes / No

  • Control with your TV Remote (Vol+/-, Mute)

    Yes / Yes

  • Sound Sync - Bluetooth(LG TV) / Optical

    No / Yes

  • Auto Power On/Off - Bluetooth (LGTV) / Optical

    No / Yes

  • Auto Power On/Off - RCU / APP

    Yes / Yes

  • A/V Sync (0~300ms) - RCU / APP

    No / Yes

  • Woofer Level (-15 ~ 6dB, 1dB/Step)

    Yes

  • Channel Level (-6 ~ 6dB, 1dB/Step)_Soundbar Main - Top / Center (Top) / Surround

    Yes / Yes / No

  • Channel Level (-6 ~ 6dB, 1dB/Step) Soundbar Rear - Rear_Front / Rear Surround / Rear Top

    Yes / No / No

  • Mute

    Yes

  • Auto Dimmer / Off - RCU / App

    No / Yes

  • USB Host / Charge

    Yes / No

AUDIO FORMAT(BITSTREAM)

  • LPCM

    Yes

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • Dolby TrueHD

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital Plus

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • DTS:X

    Yes

  • DTS-HD Master Audio

    Yes

  • DTS-HD High Resolution

    Yes

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Yes

  • AAC / AAC+

    Yes / Yes

  • MQA (w/ Tidal)

    Yes

FILE FORMAT

  • FLAC - C4A / USB

    Yes / Yes

  • OGG - C4A / USB

    Yes / Yes

  • WAV - C4A / USB

    Yes / Yes

  • MP3 - C4A / USB

    Yes / Yes

  • AAC - C4A / USB

    Yes / Yes

POWER MAIN

  • Type

    Adapter (23V, 2.61A)

  • Power Off Consumption

    0.5W ↓

  • Power Consumption

    37W

POWER_SUBWOOFER

  • Type

    SMPS

  • Power Off Consumption

    0.5W ↓

  • Power Consumption

    38W

  • Wireless Frequency

    5GHz

ACCESSORY_MANUAL

  • Web Manual (File)

    Yes (Full)

  • Built-in Manual (Book) (Simple or Full)

    Yes (Simple)

  • Wall Mount Guide

    Yes

  • Open Source - Yes (Full or Simple) / No

    Yes (Full)

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

ACCESSORY_REMOTE CONTROL

  • Model Name

    RAV21

  • Battery(Size)

    AA x 2

  • Battery Built-in

    Yes

ACCESSORY_OTHERS

  • TV Synergy Bracket (Wallmount & Stand)

    Yes

  • HDMI Cable

    Yes

