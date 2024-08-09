We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Soundbar Eclair SE6S
WOW Orchestra Creates Captivating Sound
LG Soundbar presents perfect harmonious sound with LG TV. It uses both LG TV sound and LG Soundbar at once for the ultimate listening experience. Feel every detail of sound.
Variously figured blue-colored sound waves are being released from Sound Bar and TV.
*Compatible TVs : OLED Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80.
**Please note that service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for the update.
Easy Control with WOW Interface
Now, convenience is in your hand. Control your soundbar through LG TV with one remote. With one click of the remote, you can see the soundbar’s menu and settings on the TV screen. Such as volume control, checking the connection status, and even selecting a sound mode.
LG Sound Bar setting screen is on the wall-mount TV. The sound bar is as well hung on the wall right under the TV.
*Compatible TVs : OLED Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/75, NANO 80/75, UHD UR/UQ, FHD 63.
**This feature support soundbar's status check and change settings via TV on-screen, Volume level matching (40- 100), soundbar Mode Control.
***Please note that service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for the update.
*Dolby and Dolby Vision are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.
**The double-D symbol is a trademark of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.
*’Triple Level Spatial Sound’ is available in CINEMA / AI Sound Pro Mode of soundbar.
**The mid-layer is created using soundbar’s speaker channel. The sound of the front and front-top speakers are synthesized to build a sound field.
***If there is no rear speaker, the rear field cannot be created.
*Official MQA recording required.
*Both TV and soundbar must support VRR/ALLM.
**Console has to support VRR. VRR pass though limited to 60Hz content.
Multi-Channel Audio Experience that Exceed Expectations
With LG Soundbar SE6S, your content sounds better than before. It divides two-channel audio into multi-channel audio, optimizing what you hear.
*Available on AI Sound Pro, Cinema, Clear Voice Pro, Sports, Game modes.
*Some features require 3rd party subscription or account.
**Google is a trademark of Google LLC.
***The Google Assistant is not available in certain languages and countries.
****Amazon, Alexa, and all related marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.
*The above image is for representative purpose.
*SGS is a Swiss multinational company that provides inspection, verification, testing, and certification services.
**The above image is for representative purpose, actual image of the product may vary.
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Number of Channels
3.0
-
Output Power
100 W
-
Number of Speakers
5 EA
SOUND EFFECT
-
AI Sound Pro
Yes
-
Clear Voice Pro
Yes
-
Standard
Yes
-
Music
Yes
-
Cinema
Yes
-
Sports
Yes
-
Game
Yes
-
Bass Blast / Bass Blast +
Yes
WEIGHT
-
Gross Weight
5.9 kg
-
Main
3.5 kg
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Main)
35 W
-
Power Off Consumption (Main)
0.5 W ↓
CONNECTIVITY
-
Bluetooth Version
5.0
-
Optical
1
-
HDMI In
1
-
HDMI Out
1
-
USB
1
-
Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC
Yes
-
Wi-Fi
Yes
-
Works with Alexa
Yes
-
Tidal Connect
Yes
-
AirPlay 2
Yes
-
Works with Google Home
Yes
-
Chromecast
Yes
AUDIO FORMAT
-
AAC
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
DTS:X
Yes
-
DTS Digital Surround
Yes
-
AAC+
Yes
-
MQA
Yes
HDMI SUPPORTED
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
Yes
-
Pass-through (4K)
Yes
-
VRR / ALLM
Yes
-
120Hz
Yes
-
HDR10
Yes
-
Dolby Vision
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)
Yes
-
CEC (Simplink)
Yes
-
Pass-through
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
HDMI Cable
Yes
-
Wall Mount Bracket
Yes
-
Remote Control
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
Remote App - iOS/Android OS
Yes
-
Soundbar Mode Control
Yes
-
TV Sound Mode Share
Yes
-
AI Room Calibration Pro (App)
Yes
-
WOW Orchestra
Yes
DIMENSION (WXHXD)
-
Main
800 x 63 x 131 mm
What people are saying
