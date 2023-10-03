About Cookies on This Site

LG Sound Bar SJ9

LG Sound Bar SJ9

SJ9

LG Sound Bar SJ9

PRODUCT HIGHLIGHTS

Dolby Atmos

Yes

High Resolution Audio

Up to 24bit/192kHz

Hi-Fi DAC

Yes

4K Passthrough (HDCP 2.2)

Yes

Home Cinema Mode

Yes

Group Play Mode

Yes

Multi-Room Mode

Yes

Audio Content Flow

Yes

Google Cast Built-In

Yes

Spotify Connect

Yes

Adaptive Sound Control (ASC)

Yes

GENERAL

Channels

5.1.2ch

Total Power

500W

CONVENIENCE

TV Remote Compatibility

Yes

Smartphone Remote App (iOS/ Android)

No/Yes

Universal Network Search

Yes

BLE EZ Setup

Yes

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Auto Volume Leveler

Yes

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

Yes

Dynamic Range Control

Yes

SIMPLINK

Yes

Network Software Update

Yes

Night Mode

Yes

Display Type

LCD (8 char.)

SOUND MODES

ASC (Adaptive Sound Control: Default)

Yes

Standard

Yes

Music

Yes

Bass Blast

Yes

Cinema

Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

LPCM

Yes

Dolby Atmos

Yes

Dolby TrueHD

Yes

Dolby Digital Plus

Yes

Dolby Digital

Yes

DTS Digital Surround

Yes

FLAC (Up to 192kHz)

Yes

OGG (Up to 48kHz)

Yes

WAV

Yes

ALAC

Yes

MP3

Yes

WMA

Yes

AAC(MPEG4)

Yes

AAC+

Yes

AIFF

Yes

SPEAKERS

Total

500W

Front

43W x 2

Top

43W x 2

Centre

43W

Surround

43W x 2

Subwoofer

200W (wireless)

CONNECTIVITY

Ethernet

Yes

Wi-Fi

Yes

Bluetooth (ver. 4.0)

Yes

LG TV Sound Sync (Bluetooth)

Yes

LG TV Sound Sync (Optical)

Yes

HDMI Out

Yes (2.0)

HDMI Input

Yes (2.0)

Optical Input

Yes (1)

USB (Service Only)

Yes

Portable In (3.5mm)

Yes

POWER

Soundbar Power Consumption

46W

Soundbar Standby Power Consumption

<0.5W

Subwoofer Power Consumption

35W

Subwoofer Standby Power Consumption

<0.5W

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

TV Matching

55” and above

Sound Bar (W x H x D)

1200 x 58 x 145mm
47.24” x 2.28” x 5.71”

Subwoofer (W x H x D)

296 x 332 x 296mm
11.65” x 13.07” x 11.65”

Shipping Size (W x H x D)

1266 x 489 x 356mm
49.84” x 19.25” x 14.02”

Sound Bar Weight

5.64 kg / 12.4 lbs

Subwoofer Weight

7.6 kg / 16.76 lbs

Shipping Weight

17.2 kg / 37.92 lbs

INCLUDED ACCESSORIES

Remote Control

MA5

Batteries

Yes (AAAx2)

Optical Cable

Yes

Wall Mount Bracket

Yes

Cable Management

Yes

Warranty Card

Yes

WARRANTY/UPC

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts & Labour

UPC

772454068546

