LG Sound Bar SQC4R

LG Sound Bar SQC4R

SQC4R

LG Sound Bar SQC4R

Front view of Spearker and Woofer

LG sound bar SQC4R and LG TV are placed together in the living room. The TV is on, displaying a graphic image.

Compact and wireless
with big sound

In simplistic elegance, allow the Sound Bar to perfectly complement its surroundings. Specifically designed to match and enhance your TV. 

In the living room, LG TV is on the wall. LG Sound Bar SQC4R is placed below the TV. On the right side, there's a wireless subwoofer. Below the subwoofer, sound graphics are coming out, illustrating that it has a powerful bass.

Wireless Subwoofer,
superb bass without wires

Place the subwoofer where it looks and sounds the best without the worries of wires.

Wireless Rear Speakers for a wider soundstage

Explore new depths of sound with our wireless rear speakers. With improved reception range, you can expand your soundstage and experience true surround sound.
*Rear speakers are wired to the included wireless receiver but is not shown in the image.

LG TV is on the wall, on the screen it shows 2 couples lying on the grass. In front of them, there is a lamp. LG Sound bar is below LG TV. Sound graphic is coming out from the front of the sound bar. Bluetooth logo is shown on the bottom left corner of image.

Bluetooth,
stream anything

Wirelessly stream music directly from your Smartphone or other compatible device

for a seamless listening experience.

There is a LG remote control in someone's hand, controlling TV and sound bar at the same time. There are icons of LG TV and LG Sound bar.

Connected to your entertainment

Feel free to connect to the device you wish with USB, Optical, Portable In and Bluetooth connectivity.

There is a LG remote control in someone's hand, controlling TV and sound bar at the same time. There are icons of LG TV and LG Sound bar.

Control with
your TV Remote

LG Sound Bar comes with a remote but you can choose to use your own. 

*TV remote as well.

*LG, Sony, Philips, Sharp, Panasonic, Vizio, Toshiba and Samsung brand remotes.

*You can only control the Sound Bar volume using your TV remote's VOL+- and Mute buttons.

All Spec

ACCESSORY

Wall Mount Bracket

Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

Dolby Digital

Yes

BAR CODE

Bar Code

195174070895

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Version

Yes

Optical

Yes

USB

Yes (Playback)

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

Main

660 x 56 x 99

Subwoofer

Black

Wireless Box

Yes

GENERAL

Number of Channels

4.1ch

Output Power

220W

POWER

Power Consumption (Main)

18W

Power Consumption (subwoofer)

24W

Power Off Consumption (Main)

0.5W Under

Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)

0.5W Under

SOUND EFFECT

Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

Yes

Standard

Yes

WEIGHT

Gross Weight

7.91Kg

Main

1.31Kg

Rear Speaker (2EA)

0.73KG

Subwoofer

2.98 kg

Front view of Spearker and Woofer

SQC4R

LG Sound Bar SQC4R