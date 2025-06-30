We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27" Full HD IPS LED TV Monitor
All Spec
FEATURE
Energy Saving
Yes
Eye Comfort Mode
Yes
Motion Eye Care
Yes
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
POWER
AC Input
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
DC Output
19V/1.7A
Power Consumption (DC Off)
0.4W
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
1W
Power Consumption (Typ.)
28W
Type
External Power(Adapter)
CONNECTIVITY
HDMI
Yes
HDMI (H-Frequency)
30kHz~83kHz
HDMI (V Frequency)
56Hz~75Hz
[Location]
Rear
ACCESSORY
Adapter
Yes
Battery (Remote Controller)
Yes
Remote Controller
Black
DISPLAY
Size (Inch)
27
Size (cm)
68.57
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Backlight Type
Edge
Brightness (Typ.)
250 (Typ.), 160 (Min.)
Colour Bit
8bit
Colour Depth (Number of Colours)
16.7M
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:01:00
Contrast Ratio with DFC
Mega
Panel Type
IPS
Pixel Pitch
0.3114 x 0.3114
Resolution
1920 x 1080
Response Time
14ms
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
RESOLUTION
HDMI (PC)
1920 X 1080
HDMI (Video)
1080p
STANDARD
Dolby Audio
Yes
HDMI
Yes
UL(cUL)
Yes
CONTROL KEY
Key Location
Bottom (Center)
Key Number (Power Key Included)
1 Key
Key Type
1 Input Dome Type Tact Key
LED Colour (On mode)
OFF
LED colour(Power save mode)
AMBER
LED Colour (Standby)
RED
OSD
Country
English, Spanish, French
Number of Language
3 Language
SOUND
AVL (Auto Volume)
Yes
Speaker
Yes
Speaker_Output (unit)
5W
MECHANICAL
Base Detachable
Yes
Colour (Back Cover)
Black
Colour (Front Cabinet)
Black
Colour (Stand Base)
2 Pole Gray
Wall Mount
Yes
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)
692 x 160 x 439
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
612 x 394.8 x 150
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
612 x 368.5 x 73.9
Pallet Stuffing (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
468/975/1125
Weight in Shipping
5.2kg
Weight with Stand
3.55kg
Weight without Stand
3.5kg
TUNER
Analog
NTSC
Digital
ATSC
TV_FEATURES
ARC-PC
16:9, 4:3
ARC-Video
16:9 - ATV,DTV, HDMI Just Scan – HDMI Set By Program - ATV, DTV, HDMI 4:3 - ATV, DTV,HDMI Zoom - ATV, DTV, HDMI Cinema Zoom 1- ATV, DTV, HDMI
Audio Guidance
Yes
Auto/Manual Clock
Yes
Auto Off/Auto Sleep
Yes
Caption
Yes
On/Off Time
Yes
Picture Mode
Vivid/ Standard/ APS/ Cinema/Game/Expert1/Expert2
Remote Control
Yes
Sleep Timer
Yes
Triple XD engine
Yes
GENERAL FUNCTION(TV MNT)
HDCP
Yes
Remote Control
Yes
BOX COSMETIC
Box Printing Type
Flexo
Handle
No (hand hole)
Packing Material
EPS
Stacking Type
Face down
Stand Packing Type
Base Detach
