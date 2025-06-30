Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
27" Full HD IPS LED TV Monitor

27" Full HD IPS LED TV Monitor

27" Full HD IPS LED TV Monitor

27LP600B-PU
LG 27" Full HD IPS LED TV Monitor, 27LP600B-PU
LG 27" Full HD IPS LED TV Monitor, 27LP600B-PU
LG 27" Full HD IPS LED TV Monitor, 27LP600B-PU
LG 27" Full HD IPS LED TV Monitor, 27LP600B-PU
LG 27" Full HD IPS LED TV Monitor, 27LP600B-PU
LG 27" Full HD IPS LED TV Monitor, 27LP600B-PU
LG 27" Full HD IPS LED TV Monitor, 27LP600B-PU
LG 27" Full HD IPS LED TV Monitor, 27LP600B-PU
LG 27" Full HD IPS LED TV Monitor, 27LP600B-PU
LG 27" Full HD IPS LED TV Monitor, 27LP600B-PU
LG 27" Full HD IPS LED TV Monitor, 27LP600B-PU
LG 27" Full HD IPS LED TV Monitor, 27LP600B-PU
LG 27" Full HD IPS LED TV Monitor, 27LP600B-PU
LG 27" Full HD IPS LED TV Monitor, 27LP600B-PU
LG 27" Full HD IPS LED TV Monitor, 27LP600B-PU
LG 27" Full HD IPS LED TV Monitor, 27LP600B-PU

Key Features

  • Full HD (1920 X 1080) IPS Display
  • Wide Viewing Angle
  • 5W x 2 Stereo Speaker
  • Cinema Mode
  • Wall Mountable
More
Print

All Spec

FEATURE

  • Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Eye Comfort Mode

    Yes

  • Motion Eye Care

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

POWER

  • AC Input

    100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • DC Output

    19V/1.7A

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    0.4W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    1W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    28W

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • HDMI (H-Frequency)

    30kHz~83kHz

  • HDMI (V Frequency)

    56Hz~75Hz

  • [Location]

    Rear

ACCESSORY

  • Adapter

    Yes

  • Battery (Remote Controller)

    Yes

  • Remote Controller

    Black

DISPLAY

  • Size (Inch)

    27

  • Size (cm)

    68.57

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Backlight Type

    Edge

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    250 (Typ.), 160 (Min.)

  • Colour Bit

    8bit

  • Colour Depth (Number of Colours)

    16.7M

  • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:01:00

  • Contrast Ratio with DFC

    Mega

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Pixel Pitch

    0.3114 x 0.3114

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Response Time

    14ms

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

RESOLUTION

  • HDMI (PC)

    1920 X 1080

  • HDMI (Video)

    1080p

STANDARD

  • Dolby Audio

    Yes

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • UL(cUL)

    Yes

CONTROL KEY

  • Key Location

    Bottom (Center)

  • Key Number (Power Key Included)

    1 Key

  • Key Type

    1 Input Dome Type Tact Key

  • LED Colour (On mode)

    OFF

  • LED colour(Power save mode)

    AMBER

  • LED Colour (Standby)

    RED

OSD

  • Country

    English, Spanish, French

  • Number of Language

    3 Language

SOUND

  • AVL (Auto Volume)

    Yes

  • Speaker

    Yes

  • Speaker_Output (unit)

    5W

MECHANICAL

  • Base Detachable

    Yes

  • Colour (Back Cover)

    Black

  • Colour (Front Cabinet)

    Black

  • Colour (Stand Base)

    2 Pole Gray

  • Wall Mount

    Yes

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

  • Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)

    692 x 160 x 439

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    612 x 394.8 x 150

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

    612 x 368.5 x 73.9

  • Pallet Stuffing (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

    468/975/1125

  • Weight in Shipping

    5.2kg

  • Weight with Stand

    3.55kg

  • Weight without Stand

    3.5kg

TUNER

  • Analog

    NTSC

  • Digital

    ATSC

TV_FEATURES

  • ARC-PC

    16:9, 4:3

  • ARC-Video

    16:9 - ATV,DTV, HDMI Just Scan – HDMI Set By Program - ATV, DTV, HDMI 4:3 - ATV, DTV,HDMI Zoom - ATV, DTV, HDMI Cinema Zoom 1- ATV, DTV, HDMI

  • Audio Guidance

    Yes

  • Auto/Manual Clock

    Yes

  • Auto Off/Auto Sleep

    Yes

  • Caption

    Yes

  • On/Off Time

    Yes

  • Picture Mode

    Vivid/ Standard/ APS/ Cinema/Game/Expert1/Expert2

  • Remote Control

    Yes

  • Sleep Timer

    Yes

  • Triple XD engine

    Yes

GENERAL FUNCTION(TV MNT)

  • HDCP

    Yes

  • Remote Control

    Yes

BOX COSMETIC

  • Box Printing Type

    Flexo

  • Handle

    No (hand hole)

  • Packing Material

    EPS

  • Stacking Type

    Face down

  • Stand Packing Type

    Base Detach

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 