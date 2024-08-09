LG UQ7070 75” 4K UHD LED Smart TV

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
AI Brightness Control
A screen, depicting an image of a forest, having its brightness being adjusted for depending on the surrounding.
AI Sound Pro
Video showing the medivel times as arrows show how sound flows out from multiple directions.
Smart beyond what you think
Details showing logos of Apple Airplay, and Apple HomeKit in which ThinQ AI is compatible with.
My profile
Sport Alert
HDR10 Pro
FILMMAKER MODE™
Access to your favourites
Game Dashboard & Optimizer
HGiG
All Spec
PICTURE(PANEL)
-
Display Type
4K UHD
-
Screen Size
75"
-
Display Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Backlight Type
Direct
-
IPS Panel
Multi
PICTURE(PROCESSING)
-
Picture Processor
α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
-
Refresh Rate
TruMotion 120 (60Hz Native)
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Active HDR (HDR10, HLG)
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Resolution Upscaler
4K Upscaling
-
Filmmaker Mode™
Yes
GAMING
-
Game Optimizer
Yes
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Yes
-
HGiG
Yes
AI TV(ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE)
-
LG ThinQ® AI
Ready
-
Google Home Compatibility (Google Home device sold seperately)
Yes
-
Amazon Alexa Compatibility (Amazon Alexa device sold seperately)
Yes
-
Google Assistant Built-in
Ready
-
Amazon Alexa Built-in
Ready
-
Apple Airplay 2 / HomeKit Compatibility
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Ready
-
Home Dashboard
Yes
SMART TV
-
Operating System
webOS Smart TV
-
LG Channels
Yes
-
LG Content Store (App Store)
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
Yes
-
Room to Room Share
Yes (Receive)
-
Sports Alert
Yes
AUDIO
-
Speaker System
2.0 ch
-
Output Power
20W
(10W per Channel)
-
Speaker Direction
Down Firing
-
AI Sound Pro / AI Sound
AI Sound
(Virtual 5.1 Up-mix)
-
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
Wi-Fi® Standard
Wi-Fi Certifed 802.11ac
-
Bluetooth® Support
Version 5.0
-
HDMI-CEC (Simplink)
Yes
-
TV Tuner
ATSC1.0, Clear QAM
-
Mobile Screen Share
Yes
INPUTS & OUTPUTS
-
HDMI Input
2 (Side)
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
USB Ports (v 2.0)
1 (side)
-
Ethernet Input
Yes (Rear)
-
Digital Audio Output (Optical)
Yes (Rear)
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 120v 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT/UPC
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
1562 X 907 X 59.9 mm / 61.5" X 35.7" X 2.5"
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
1562 X 972 X 361 mm / 61.5" X 38.3" X 14.2
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
1760 X 1070 X 187 mm / 69.3" X 42.1" X 7.4"
-
Stand Dimension (WxD)
1247 X 361 mm / 49" X 14.2"
-
TV Weight with Stand
28.8 kg / 63.5 lbs
-
TV Weight without Stand
28.4 kg / 62.6 lbs
-
Packaging Weight
36.7 kg / 80.9 lbs
-
VESA Mounting (WxH)
400 x 400
-
UPC
195174032343
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
-
Magic Remote Control
Standard Remote Control
-
Remote Control Battery
Yes
-
Power Cable
Yes
-
Quick Start Guide
Yes
-
E-Manual
Yes
WARRANTY
-
Limited Warranty
1 Year Parts & Labor
-
Model Year
2022
