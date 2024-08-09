Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG UQ7070 75” 4K UHD LED Smart TV

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to Buy

Support

LG UQ7070 75” 4K UHD LED Smart TV

75UQ7070ZUD

LG UQ7070 75” 4K UHD LED Smart TV

(6)
A front view of the LG UHD TV

*The images used in the product overview below are for representative purposes.
*Refer to the image gallery at the top of the page for an accurate representation.

A scenic view of a sunset and glaciers.

Crystal clear 4K experience

LG UHD TVs upgrade your viewing experience. Enjoy vivid colours and breathtaking detail in Real 4K.
Camera moves from a close-up of top of TV down to a close-up of front of TV. TV screen shows green aurora. Camera zooms out to show very wide living room area. The living room is gray overall and there shows a forest through window outside.

Introducing the perfect fit in your space

LG UHD TV now features a slimmer design and minimal bezel that complement your home interior.
An image of a sunset captured in between two trees in a lavender field is enhanced with the α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K.
α5 Gen 5 AI Processor

Boost your viewing experience

α5 Gen5 AI Processor enhances the LG UHD TV to provide you with an immersive experience.

AI Brightness Control

AI Brightness Control ensures the perfect brightness level for any environment, adapting to brightness by surrounding ambient lighting.

A screen, depicting an image of a forest, having its brightness being adjusted for depending on the surrounding.

AI Sound Pro

The α5 Gen5 AI Processor virtually up-mixes two-channel sound to convincingly mimic 5.1.2 surround sound, enhancing the quality for a better listening experience. LG UHD optimizes automatically recognizing genres and optimizing the sounds.
Video showing the medivel times as arrows show how sound flows out from multiple directions.

*86"UQ90 features α7 Gen5 AI Processor.
*UQ80/75/70 feature virtual surround 5.1 up-mix.

Video showing the medivel times as arrows show how sound flows out from multiple directions.

Video showing ThinQ AI controlled by voice command as recommended picks are shown after speech bubble is shown.
ThinQ AI

Smart beyond what you think

From voice control to personalized content, ThinQ AI makes LG UHD TV a seriously smart experience.

*Service availability may differ by region or country.
*Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.

Smart beyond what you think

Easy control with just your voice. Smart Voice Control via Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay and more, make controlling your LG UHD TV easier and quicker than ever.

Details showing logos of Apple Airplay, and Apple HomeKit in which ThinQ AI is compatible with.

*Apple, the Apple logo, Apple TV, AirPlay and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
*Menus displayed may be different upon release.
*Support for AirPlay 2 and HomeKit may vary by region.

My profile

Enjoy comfort by logging into your own account and watching recommended content just for you.

*Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.
*An unlimited number of profiles can be created however the homescreen will only display up to 10 profiles.

Sport Alert

With Sport Alert, you can stop worrying about missing out on your favourite matches! Receive notifications before all the most important games.

*Supported sports and leagues may differ by country.
*Service availability may differ by region or country.

Image showing a couple watching a show using an LG UHD TV.

Cinema-like experience at home

Watch in 4K and enjoy a viewing experience like the ones in the cinema.

*4K Ultra HD limitations apply. Visit http://go.nflx.me/4K.

HDR10 Pro

FILMMAKER MODE™

OTT Service

HDR10 Pro

With HDR10 Pro, brightness level is adjusted to enhance colour and clarity in every image. Be mesmerized by how realistic your content looks.

FILMMAKER MODE™

Enjoy your favourite films just the way they were filmed and appreciate the elements of authenticity from the perspective of the director.

Access to your favourites

Connect to your subscribed OTT media services to keep up with your shows.

*Netflix streaming membership required.
*Content and app availability may vary by country or region. Separate subscription required for Disney+.
*Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*Apple TV+ requires a subscription.
*Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
*Supported service may differ by country.

Monitor showing character wearing hi-tech gears.

Gear up for epic gaming

Enjoy fantastic gaming experience using Cloud Game, Game Dashboard & Optimizer, and HGiG.

Game Optimizer

HGiG

Game Dashboard & Optimizer

Find all the settings you need for optimal gameplay in one place. Game Dashboard allows you to change the current game genre settings quickly.

HGiG

LG is partnered with some of the biggest names in the gaming industry, allowing you to enjoy the latest HDR games and immerse yourself in your gameplay.

*Supported partnerships may differ by country.
*Game Dashboard & Optimizer on cloud gaming will be available from the second half of 2022.
*Availability of software updates may vary depending on model and region.
*Items in the Game Optimizer menu may vary by series.
*HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.

A flower box upcycled using an LG UHD monitor box packaging.

Greener for better

LG UHD TV's packaging has been redesigned using single colour printing and a recyclable box.

*Content on box may vary by model or country.

Print

All Spec

PICTURE(PANEL)

  • Display Type

    4K UHD

  • Screen Size

    75"

  • Display Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Backlight Type

    Direct

  • IPS Panel

    Multi

PICTURE(PROCESSING)

  • Picture Processor

    α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K

  • Refresh Rate

    TruMotion 120 (60Hz Native)

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Active HDR (HDR10, HLG)
    Dynamic Tone Mapping

  • Resolution Upscaler

    4K Upscaling

  • Filmmaker Mode™

    Yes

GAMING

  • Game Optimizer

    Yes

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Yes

  • HGiG

    Yes

AI TV(ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE)

  • LG ThinQ® AI

    Ready

  • Google Home Compatibility (Google Home device sold seperately)

    Yes

  • Amazon Alexa Compatibility (Amazon Alexa device sold seperately)

    Yes

  • Google Assistant Built-in

    Ready

  • Amazon Alexa Built-in

    Ready

  • Apple Airplay 2 / HomeKit Compatibility

    Yes

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Ready

  • Home Dashboard

    Yes

SMART TV

  • Operating System

    webOS Smart TV

  • LG Channels

    Yes

  • LG Content Store (App Store)

    Yes

  • Full Web Browser

    Yes

  • Room to Room Share

    Yes (Receive)

  • Sports Alert

    Yes

AUDIO

  • Speaker System

    2.0 ch

  • Output Power

    20W
    (10W per Channel)

  • Speaker Direction

    Down Firing

  • AI Sound Pro / AI Sound

    AI Sound
    (Virtual 5.1 Up-mix)

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Yes

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • Wi-Fi® Standard

    Wi-Fi Certifed 802.11ac

  • Bluetooth® Support

    Version 5.0

  • HDMI-CEC (Simplink)

    Yes

  • TV Tuner

    ATSC1.0, Clear QAM

  • Mobile Screen Share

    Yes

INPUTS & OUTPUTS

  • HDMI Input

    2 (Side)

  • Audio Return Channel (ARC)

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • USB Ports (v 2.0)

    1 (side)

  • Ethernet Input

    Yes (Rear)

  • Digital Audio Output (Optical)

    Yes (Rear)

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 120v 50-60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT/UPC

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

    1562 X 907 X 59.9 mm / 61.5" X 35.7" X 2.5"

  • TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

    1562 X 972 X 361 mm / 61.5" X 38.3" X 14.2

  • Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

    1760 X 1070 X 187 mm / 69.3" X 42.1" X 7.4"

  • Stand Dimension (WxD)

    1247 X 361 mm / 49" X 14.2"

  • TV Weight with Stand

    28.8 kg / 63.5 lbs

  • TV Weight without Stand

    28.4 kg / 62.6 lbs

  • Packaging Weight

    36.7 kg / 80.9 lbs

  • VESA Mounting (WxH)

    400 x 400

  • UPC

    195174032343

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

  • Magic Remote Control

    Standard Remote Control

  • Remote Control Battery

    Yes

  • Power Cable

    Yes

  • Quick Start Guide

    Yes

  • E-Manual

    Yes

WARRANTY

  • Limited Warranty

    1 Year Parts & Labor

  • Model Year

    2022

What people are saying

Find Locally

Experience this product around you.