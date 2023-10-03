Magic Remote Control for select 2018 AI ThinQ™ Smart TV

About Cookies on This Site

AN-MR18BA

LG AN-MR18BA Magic Remote Control for Select 2018 LG AI ThinQ® Smart TV

LG AI ThinQ® Smart TV Magic Remote

Magic Remote is the perfect partner for your LG AI ThinQ® Smart TV because it lets you simply, point, click, scroll or use voice commands to do all that LG AI ThinQ® Smart TV has to offer. And that's quite a lot.

COMPATIBLE LG TV MODELS
OLED W8,E8,C8,B8
Super UHD SK9500,SK9000,SK8070,SK8000
UHD 4K UK7700,6570,6500,6300
All Spec

SUMMARY

Input Capabilities

Pointing, Drag & Drop, Wheel, Voice Recognition, Universal Remote, Number Key Pad, Magic Zoom

Net Dimensions (W x H x D)

48.3 x 183.5 x 33.7mm

Net Weight

101.7g ± 8g (excluding battery)

WARRANTY/UPC

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts & Labor

UPC

719192617599

