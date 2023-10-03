About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Tilting TV Wall Mount

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

Tilting TV Wall Mount

OTW150

Tilting TV Wall Mount

LG OLED TV Wall Mounts for 55EF9500, 65EF9500, 55EG9600, 65EG9600 and 55EG9100 OLED TVs
Tilting Wall Mount for 2015 OLED Televisions

Tilting TV Wall Mount

Mount your stunning OLED TV on the wall with the LG OTW150 tilting wall mount. Developed specifically for the EG9200, EG9600 and EG9100 OLED TVs, this wall mount will help highlight the surprisingly slim TV design.
Print

All Spec

SUMMARY

Dimensions with Bracket Removed (WxHxD)

14.8" x 15.4" x 1.0"

Weight with Bracket Removed

7.3 lbs

Max. Tensile Load with Bracket Removed

110.2 lbs

Dimensions with Bracket Attached (WxHxD)

18.1" x 15.4" x 1.2"

Lower Assembly Dimensions (WxHxD)

6.69" x 1.37" x 1.95"

Weight with Bracket Attached

11.0 lbs

Max. Tensile Load with Bracket Attached

110.2 lbs

Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)

20.9” x 18.5” x 1.9”

Shipping Weight

12.2 lbs

Compatible Television

65EG9600, 55EG9600, 65EF9500, 55EF9500

UPC Code

719192601635

What people are saying

Buy Directly

LG OLED TV Wall Mounts for 55EF9500, 65EF9500, 55EG9600, 65EG9600 and 55EG9100 OLED TVs

OTW150

Tilting TV Wall Mount