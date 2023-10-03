We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Optimal viewing and listening
The 3rd generation α9 AI processor 8K analyzes the quality of the original content with deep-learning technology and optimizes content in accordance with your ambient surroundings. The best watching and listening experience with optimized picture and sound awaits.
The 3rd generation alpha 9 AI processor logo on black and blue graphic background
AI Picture Pro
Developed from a vast database of over one million visual data points, the deep-learning algorithm recognizes content quality, and the 3rd generation α9 AI processor 8K removes noise, and optimizes contrast and saturation. The result is crisp, higher quality visuals*.
*Compared to previous generation.
Face Enhancing & Text Upscaling
Upgraded deep-learning technology makes faces appear more vivid, and on-screen text much sharper and clearer to read*.
*Compared to previous generation.
Auto Genre Selection
The processor analyzes the type of content—movies, sports, animation, or standard—and automatically adjusts the picture and sound to best suit the genre.
*Netflix streaming service membership required.
AI Brightness Control
A light sensor measures the surrounding ambient light, then the processor finely adjusts tone mapping for optimal screen brightness. HDR content is refined with brightness adjustments that transform darker scenes into ones with stunning contrast, detail, and colour depth.
Two women watching the same scene on TV in mirrored living rooms and different brightness conditions
AI Sound Pro
By learning from many sound data points, the processor identifies voices, effects, and frequencies so it can optimize sound according to the audio genre.
A man in glasses playing drums with music dashboard graphics on both sides
Virtual 5.1 Up-mix
The AI algorithm up-mixes two-channel sound to convincingly mimic 5.1 surround sound, enhancing the quality for a better listening experience.
Four white horses running in the water on TV with surround sound graphic
Adaptive Sound Control
Whatever you're watching—dramas, sports, movies, news, or music—the processor recognizes it and optimizes the sound for that specific content type. Newsreaders' voices will be clearer, and movie sound effects will be more vivid*.
Five vertical title cards for Movie, Music, Sports, Drama and News
*Compared to previous generation.
AI Acoustic Tuning
The size of the room, the position of the TV, and where you're sitting are detected through the magic remote. The processor then tunes and balances the sound to fit your space.
Woman in large and minimalistic living room watching people dancing on TV