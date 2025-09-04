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LG CordZero™ A9 Charge Plus Cordless Stick Vacuum
SUMMARY
All Spec
TOOLS
Combination Tool
Yes
Crevice Tool
Yes
UPC CODES
A906SM (Matte Silver)
772454074080
IN THE BOX
Vacuum Body
Yes
Telescopic Wand
Yes
Universal Nozzle
Yes
Hard Floor Nozzle
Yes
Quick Release Battery
2
Portable Charging Stand
Yes
Combination Tool
Yes
Crevice Tool
Yes
Extra Filter
Yes
SPECIFICATIONS
Type
Cordless Stick + Handheld (2 in 1)
Colour
Matte Silver
Battery Type
Lithium Ion
Cyclone System
Axial Turbo Cyclone
Dust Tank Capacity
13.5 oz (0.4 L)
Charging Indicator
Yes
Battery Life Indicator
Yes
Voltage
25.55V
Consumption Power
400W
Suction Power
140W
Power Mode
Normal, Power, Turbo
Charging Time
3.5 Hrs
Battery Life (based on 2 batteries)
Normal (Handheld/Stick) - 80 mins / 60 mins Power (Stick) - 18 mins Turbo (Stick) - 12 mins
Noise
84 dB
DIMENSIONS
Dimensions (WxHxD)
10.2” x 44.1” x 10.6” (25.91 cm x 112.01 cm x 26.92 cm)
Carton (WxHxD)
11.2" x 28.3" x 9.1" (28.45 cm x 71.88 cm x 23.11 cm)
Net Weight (without accessories)
5.89 lbs (2.7 kg)
Shipping Weight
21.12 lbs (9.6 kg)
LIMITED WARRANTY
Parts & Labour
1 Year
Smart Inverter Motor™
10 Years
CERTIFICATES/AWARDS
BAF (British Allergy Foundation)
Yes
US Ergonomics
Yes
ASC
Yes
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