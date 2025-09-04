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LG CordZero™ A9 Charge Plus Cordless Stick Vacuum

LG CordZero™ A9 Charge Plus Cordless Stick Vacuum

A906SM
Front view of LG CordZero™ A9 Charge Plus Cordless Stick Vacuum A906SM
LG CordZero™ A9 Charge Plus Cordless Stick Vacuum, A906SM
LG CordZero™ A9 Charge Plus Cordless Stick Vacuum, A906SM
LG CordZero™ A9 Charge Plus Cordless Stick Vacuum, A906SM
LG CordZero™ A9 Charge Plus Cordless Stick Vacuum, A906SM
LG CordZero™ A9 Charge Plus Cordless Stick Vacuum, A906SM
LG CordZero™ A9 Charge Plus Cordless Stick Vacuum, A906SM
LG CordZero™ A9 Charge Plus Cordless Stick Vacuum, A906SM
LG CordZero™ A9 Charge Plus Cordless Stick Vacuum, A906SM
LG CordZero™ A9 Charge Plus Cordless Stick Vacuum, A906SM
LG CordZero™ A9 Charge Plus Cordless Stick Vacuum, A906SM
LG CordZero™ A9 Charge Plus Cordless Stick Vacuum, A906SM
LG CordZero™ A9 Charge Plus Cordless Stick Vacuum, A906SM
Front view of LG CordZero™ A9 Charge Plus Cordless Stick Vacuum A906SM
LG CordZero™ A9 Charge Plus Cordless Stick Vacuum, A906SM
LG CordZero™ A9 Charge Plus Cordless Stick Vacuum, A906SM
LG CordZero™ A9 Charge Plus Cordless Stick Vacuum, A906SM
LG CordZero™ A9 Charge Plus Cordless Stick Vacuum, A906SM
LG CordZero™ A9 Charge Plus Cordless Stick Vacuum, A906SM
LG CordZero™ A9 Charge Plus Cordless Stick Vacuum, A906SM
LG CordZero™ A9 Charge Plus Cordless Stick Vacuum, A906SM
LG CordZero™ A9 Charge Plus Cordless Stick Vacuum, A906SM
LG CordZero™ A9 Charge Plus Cordless Stick Vacuum, A906SM
LG CordZero™ A9 Charge Plus Cordless Stick Vacuum, A906SM
LG CordZero™ A9 Charge Plus Cordless Stick Vacuum, A906SM
LG CordZero™ A9 Charge Plus Cordless Stick Vacuum, A906SM

Key Features

  • 2 Quick Release Batteries and Portable Charging Stand
  • One Touch Control
  • Washable Cyclone and Filters
  • 5-Step Filtration System
  • Adjustable Telescopic Wand
  • Smart Inverter Motor™
More
EAC63382208
AGB74272415
EAY64470407
ADQ74773921
AGB74252404

SUMMARY

Print
CAPACITY
13.5 oz<br>(0.4 L)
DIMENSION (WXHXD, MM)
259.1 x 1120.1 x 269.2
KEY FEATURE #1
2 Quick Release Batteries and Portable Charging Stand
KEY FEATURE #2
One Touch Control

All Spec

TOOLS

  • Combination Tool

    Yes

  • Crevice Tool

    Yes

UPC CODES

  • A906SM (Matte Silver)

    772454074080

IN THE BOX

  • Vacuum Body

    Yes

  • Telescopic Wand

    Yes

  • Universal Nozzle

    Yes

  • Hard Floor Nozzle

    Yes

  • Quick Release Battery

    2

  • Portable Charging Stand

    Yes

  • Combination Tool

    Yes

  • Crevice Tool

    Yes

  • Extra Filter

    Yes

SPECIFICATIONS

  • Type

    Cordless Stick + Handheld (2 in 1)

  • Colour

    Matte Silver

  • Battery Type

    Lithium Ion

  • Cyclone System

    Axial Turbo Cyclone

  • Dust Tank Capacity

    13.5 oz (0.4 L)

  • Charging Indicator

    Yes

  • Battery Life Indicator

    Yes

  • Voltage

    25.55V

  • Consumption Power

    400W

  • Suction Power

    140W

  • Power Mode

    Normal, Power, Turbo

  • Charging Time

    3.5 Hrs

  • Battery Life (based on 2 batteries)

    Normal (Handheld/Stick) - 80 mins / 60 mins Power (Stick) - 18 mins Turbo (Stick) - 12 mins

  • Noise

    84 dB

DIMENSIONS

  • Dimensions (WxHxD)

    10.2” x 44.1” x 10.6” (25.91 cm x 112.01 cm x 26.92 cm)

  • Carton (WxHxD)

    11.2" x 28.3" x 9.1" (28.45 cm x 71.88 cm x 23.11 cm)

  • Net Weight (without accessories)

    5.89 lbs (2.7 kg)

  • Shipping Weight

    21.12 lbs (9.6 kg)

LIMITED WARRANTY

  • Parts & Labour

    1 Year

  • Smart Inverter Motor™

    10 Years

CERTIFICATES/AWARDS

  • BAF (British Allergy Foundation)

    Yes

  • US Ergonomics

    Yes

  • ASC

    Yes

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