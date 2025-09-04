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LG CordZero™ All in One Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum

LG CordZero™ All in One Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum

A937KGMS
Front view of LG CordZero™ All in One Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum A937KGMS
LG CordZero™ All in One Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum, A937KGMS
LG CordZero™ All in One Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum, A937KGMS
LG CordZero™ All in One Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum, A937KGMS
LG CordZero™ All in One Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum, A937KGMS
LG CordZero™ All in One Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum, A937KGMS
LG CordZero™ All in One Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum, A937KGMS
LG CordZero™ All in One Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum, A937KGMS
LG CordZero™ All in One Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum, A937KGMS
LG CordZero™ All in One Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum, A937KGMS
LG CordZero™ All in One Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum, A937KGMS
LG CordZero™ All in One Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum, A937KGMS
LG CordZero™ All in One Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum, A937KGMS
LG CordZero™ All in One Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum, A937KGMS
LG CordZero™ All in One Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum, A937KGMS
Front view of LG CordZero™ All in One Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum A937KGMS
LG CordZero™ All in One Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum, A937KGMS
LG CordZero™ All in One Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum, A937KGMS
LG CordZero™ All in One Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum, A937KGMS
LG CordZero™ All in One Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum, A937KGMS
LG CordZero™ All in One Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum, A937KGMS
LG CordZero™ All in One Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum, A937KGMS
LG CordZero™ All in One Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum, A937KGMS
LG CordZero™ All in One Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum, A937KGMS
LG CordZero™ All in One Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum, A937KGMS
LG CordZero™ All in One Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum, A937KGMS
LG CordZero™ All in One Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum, A937KGMS
LG CordZero™ All in One Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum, A937KGMS
LG CordZero™ All in One Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum, A937KGMS
LG CordZero™ All in One Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum, A937KGMS

Key Features

  • All-in-One Tower™ Design with Tool Storage
  • Kompressor™ Technology
  • ThinQ App Wifi Enabled
  • 2 Upgraded Quick Release Batteries
  • Smart Inverter Motor™ 200AW
  • One-touch Control
More
EAC63382208
ADQ75393701
Print

Key Spec

  • MATERIAL & FINISH - Body Color (Cleaner)

    Iron Grey

  • FEATURES (CLEANER) - 2 Quick Release Batteries

    Yes

  • FEATURES (CLEANER) - Kompressor Technology

    Yes

  • FEATURES (CLEANER) - Smart Inverter Motor

    Yes

  • FEATURES (CLEANER) - Washable Filters

    Yes

  • SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

All Spec

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    772454075452

BASIC ACCESSORIES

  • Combination Tool

    Yes

  • Crevice Tool

    Yes

BATTERY

  • Batteries Included (Qty)

    Yes

  • Battery Type

    Lithiumion

  • Charging Time (min/battery)

    210

  • Rated Voltage (V) (DC)

    25.2

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS (CLEANER)

  • Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

    11.2 x 42.72 x 18.6

  • Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

    10.1 x 39.7 x 11.7

  • Weight include packing (lb.)

    46.3

  • Weight (lb.)

    5.95

FEATURES (CLEANER)

  • 2 Quick Release Batteries

    Yes

  • 5-Step Filtration System (with HEPA Filter)

    Yes

  • Clogged Objects Indicator

    Yes

  • Cyclone Technology

    Axial Turbo Cyclone

  • Kompressor Technology

    Yes

  • One-Touch Control

    Yes

  • Smart Inverter Motor

    Yes

  • Sound Power Level (dB) (Turbo Mode)

    83

  • Type

    Cordless Stick + Handheld (2in1)

  • Washable Filters

    Yes

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color (Cleaner)

    Iron Grey

NOZZLES

  • Pet Nozzle

    Yes

  • Universal(Multi-Surface) Nozzle

    Yes

OTHER TOOLS AND ACCESSORIES

  • Extra Pre-filter

    Yes

  • Flexible Crevice Tool

    Yes

PERFORMANCE (CLEANER)

  • Dust Tank Capacity (oz) (When compressed)

    33.8

  • Power Mode

    Normal, Power, Turbo

  • Rated Power Consumption (W) (Turbo Mode)

    370

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

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