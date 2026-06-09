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LG CordZero® Q3 Cordless Stick Vacuum with Auto Multi-Surface Detect Dual Floor Max® Lite Nozzle
Perfect Power for
Routine Cleaning
A new, more efficient airflow design coupled with our powerful Smart Inverter Motor™ provides up to 150 Air Watts of suction and delivers all the pick-up power you need to meet your daily cleaning routine head-on. It’s suction power designed to last, with 15 cyclones that separate dirt and debris from the airflow to help keep filters cleaner and reduce clogs that can affect suction performance over time.
Automatically Detects Carpet or Hard Floors
Auto Multi-Surface Detect Dual Floor Max® Lite Nozzle with built-in sensors detects carpet or hard floors on the fly and automatically adjusts vacuum suction power for each surface. It incorporates both a soft roller and a carpet agitator in one, so you don’t have to fuss with changing attachments to get the deep clean you want. Perfect for pet owners, it easily picks up hair while minimizing messy tangles. Built-in LED headlight illuminates your cleaning path so even in dark corners, dirt has nowhere to hide.
A Brilliant Tool for Dark Corners
Crevice tools are designed for cleaning corners or under/around furniture, all areas that are often in the shadows making it hard to see while cleaning. We added an LED light that automatically turns on when in use to keep cobwebs and dust bunnies in view—and in check.
Key Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH - Body Color (Cleaner)
Essence Graphite
FEATURES (CLEANER) - 2 Quick Release Batteries
No
FEATURES (CLEANER) - Kompressor Technology
Yes
FEATURES (CLEANER) - Smart Inverter Motor
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
No
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
Body Color (Cleaner)
Essence Graphite
FEATURES (CLEANER)
Smart Inverter Motor
Yes
2 Quick Release Batteries
No
Kompressor Technology
Yes
5-Step Filtration System
Yes
Auto Stop&Go
No
Battery Status Indicator
Yes
Charging and Storage
2 Ways (Wall-Mount / Compact Installation)
Clogged Objects Indicator
Yes
Convert to Handheld
Yes
Cyclone Technology
Axial Turbo Cyclone
Filter Cleaning Cycle Alarm Indicator
Yes
One-Touch Control
Yes
Sound Power Level (dB) (Turbo Mode)
85
Telescopic Pipe (4 Lengths)
No
PERFORMANCE (CLEANER)
Max Suction Power (W)
150
Dust Tank Capacity (oz)
13.5
Dust Tank Capacity (oz) (When compressed)
33.8
Max Power Consumption (W) (Turbo Mode)
400
Power Mode
Normal / Power / Turbo
Rated Power Consumption (W)
400
BATTERY
Batteries Included (Qty)
1 (Single)
Battery Type
Lithium-ion
Rated Capacity (mAh)
2400
Max Run Time (min/battery) (Turbo Mode + Nozzle)
6
Max Run Time (min/battery) (Turbo Mode)
7
Max Run Time (min/battery) (Normal Mode + Nozzle)
35
Rated Voltage (V) (DC)
25.2
Charging Time (min/battery)
240
Max Run Time (min/battery) (Normal Mode)
60
BASIC ACCESSORIES
Combination Tool
Yes
Crevice Tool
Yes
Cleaning Brush
No
NOZZLES
Universal(Multi-Surface) Nozzle
No
Dual Nozzle (Hard-Floor + Multi-Surface)
Yes
LED Lighting Wide Nozzle
No
LED Lighting Wide Plus Nozzle
No
Mop Nozzle
No
Pet Nozzle
No
Slim Hard Floor Nozzle
No
Smart steam mop
No
Steam Mop Nozzle
No
Bedding Nozzle
No
OTHER TOOLS AND ACCESSORIES
Hard Dirt Tool
No
Water Tank Filler (Measuring Cup) for Mop Nozzle
No
Multi-angle Tool
No
Mop Pads (Qty)
0
Mattress Tool
No
LED Crevice Tool
Yes
Accessory Bag
No
Detachable Nozzle and Mop Pads Storage
No
Extendable Hose Extension
No
Extra Exhaust Filter
No
Extra Pre-filter
No
Flexible Crevice Tool
No
SMART TECHNOLOGY
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
No
Cleaning History
No
Filter Cleaning Cycle Alarm
No
Filter Cleaning Guide
No
Smart Diagnosis
No
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS (CLEANER)
Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
10 3/8 x 44 1/8 x 12
Weight (lb.)
6.28
Weight include packing (lb.)
12.67
Product Height (inch) (Max)
44 1/8
Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
32 1/8 x 7 1/4 x 11 3/4
BAR CODE
Bar Code
048231349611
ACCESSORIES
LED Crevice Tool
Yes
FEATURES (TOWER)
Compact Tower
No
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