Full HD1080p output, Quick Loading, USB Media Host

Specs

Reviews

Support

Full HD1080p output, Quick Loading, USB Media Host

BD350C

Full HD1080p output, Quick Loading, USB Media Host

All Spec

POWER

Power Consumption

23W

Power-Off Consumption

Less Than 1W

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

Set (WXHXD) (mm)

430 *35 * 200

Weight Net (Kg)

2.7Kg

PICTURE & SOUND

Video DAC

108MHZ/10bit

Audio DAC

192KHZ/24bit

DRC On/ Off

Yes

Progressive scan

Yes

1080p Upscaling

Yes

1080i Upscaling

Yes

Dolby Digital Decoding

Yes

Dolby Digital Support

Yes

DTS Support

Yes

DTS Decoding

Yes

PLAYABLE DISC

BD-ROM

Yes

BD-R

Yes

BD-RE

Yes

DVD (PAL / NTSC)

Yes/Yes

DVD+RW / +R

Yes/Yes

DVD-R/DVD+R (8.5GB Double Layer)

Yes/Yes

DVD-RW / -R (VR/ Video Mode)

Yes

CD-R/-RW

Yes

AUDIO-CD

Yes

MPEG4

Yes

DivX

Yes

VIEWING CONVENIENCE

Blu-Ray™ Support

Yes

SIMPLINK (HDMI-CEC)

Yes

Resume

Yes

Parental Lock

Yes

Auto Dimmer

Yes

Contents Search - Marker Search

Yes

Repeat Play Mode (1 Track/ 1 Chapter)

Yes

Repeat Play Mode (All)

Yes

Repeat Play Mode (Title)

Yes

Last Condition Memory

Yes

Last Scene Memory

Yes

CONNECTION

USB

Yes

Composite-Audio L/ R

Yes

REAR PANEL

Digital Audio Output (Optical / Coaxial)

(No/Yes)

Analog Video Output

Composite: Yes, S-Video: No, Component: No

HDMI

Yes Ver1.3(Deep color)

ACCESSORIES

AV RCA Cable

Yes

AC Adaptor & Power Cord

Yes

