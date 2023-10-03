We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG VIP Shop by LG Canada – Terms and Conditions
Welcome to the LG VIP Shop provided by LG Electronics Canada, Inc. (LG Canada). These LG VIP Shop Terms and Conditions apply to the website located at www.lg.com/ca_en/login/. Your purchase of goods and services from the LG VIP Shop constitutes your agreement to be bound by these terms, and the terms of any limited warranty accompanying the product. You agree that LG Canada may make changes in the products, services and prices described on the LG VIP Shop, if any, at any time without notice, and you further agree that LG Canada can revise these LG VIP Shop Terms and Conditions at any time without notice by updating this posting. Your continued use of the LG VIP Shop after such modifications have been made constitutes your acceptance of such revised LG VIP Shop Terms and Conditions. For any terms not specified in these LG VIP Shop Terms and Conditions, please refer to the Terms and Conditions of Purchase and Terms of Use available on LG.ca and for LG Canada employee related terms, please refer to the LGECI Employee Purchase Program available in the Employee Handbook. Any conflict between LG.ca’s Terms and Conditions of Purchase and these LG VIP Shop Terms and Conditions shall be interpreted in favor of the LG VIP Shop Terms and Conditions.
LG VIP Shop Membership
Only users who have an active LG account and accept these LG VIP Shop Terms and Conditions can use the LG VIP Shop website. You can create an account by signing up here and then accept these LG VIP Shop Terms and Conditions. The cancellation of the account, for whatever reason, automatically cancels the right to use the LG VIP Shop website.
Only VIP Members may make purchases through the LG VIP Shop. VIP Members are defined as any person residing at a Canadian address that is also:
A current employee of LG Canada;
A current employee of an organization that has an established business relationship with LG Canada (e.g., supplier, distributor, trade partner), and has received LG Canada’s written permission (electronic or hardcopy) to access the LG VIP Shop; or
A participant in a third party association that has received LG Canada’s written permission to access the LG VIP Shop.
It is within the discretion of LG Canada to determine who can access the LG VIP Shop.
Your LG VIP Shop Member Account
VIP Members shall not share their login or password information with anyone. VIP Members are required to register under their company email address. If there are problems with a user id/email address or password, VIP Members may call 1-844-542-5246 for help.
LG Canada reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to terminate a VIP Member account, terminate a VIP Member’s access to the LG VIP Shop, or terminate an LG membership at any time for any reason.
Permitted and Non-Permitted Uses of LG VIP Shop
LG VIP Shop is for VIP Members’ personal and noncommercial use only. You agree not to collect and/or use any product descriptions, images, listings or prices except for your own personal and noncommercial use.
Products purchased via the LG VIP Shop are not to be resold, traded or bartered.
If a VIP Member purchases a product for another person, the VIP Member is prohibited from receiving, directly or indirectly, any type of benefit (including but not limited to monetary benefit, favours, discounts, free gratis work, etc.) from the product recipient.
VIP Members and/or recipients of products purchased by VIP Members shall not share any LG VIP Shop product pricing, promotional, or other program information with any individuals or consumer appliance/electronics retailers for any reason.
You agree that you will not reproduce, duplicate, copy, sell, resell or exploit for any commercial purposes, any portion of the LG VIP Shop, including without limitation any "scraping" or using any robot, spider or other automated means. You agree that you will not: (a) take any action that, in LG Canada’s sole discretion, imposes, or may impose an unreasonable or disproportionately large load on our infrastructure; (b) interfere or attempt to interfere with the proper working of the LG VIP Shop; or (c) bypass any measures used to prevent or restrict access to the LG VIP Shop.
Purchase Limitations and Restrictions
VIP Members who are employees of an organization that has an established business relationship with LG Canada are limited to purchasing seven (7) products from the LG VIP Shop within a calendar year.
VIP Members who are current employees of LG Canada are also subject to purchase limits. Please see the LGECI Employee Purchase Program for details.
LG Canada reserves the right to adjust the number of products a VIP Member can purchase at its discretion. VIP Members shall abide by any such limits.
Products offered, along with product information and pricing, are subject to change without notice.
Product availability may vary or be limited. While a product may be listed on the LG VIP Shop, it does not imply or warrant that these products will be available. There is no guarantee that all products will be available all the time. No rain checks will be offered. Any coupons, discounts, or any other similar promotions outside of the LG VIP Shop cannot be applied to your purchase through the website.
Order confirmation to you does not signify acceptance of your order, nor does it constitute confirmation of an offer to sell. At any time after receipt, your order may be accepted, declined, or a quantity or other limit may be placed on your order for any reason. If your order or part of your order that you’ve already been charged for is cancelled, you will be refunded the amount of the cancelled portion of the order.
Sales tax and any other applicable taxes or fees are calculated and applied based on the delivery address.
VIP Members are not entitled to any discounts for products that are not purchased through the LG VIP Shop and the LG VIP Shop does not offer price matching.
Purchases can be made ONLY through the LG VIP Shop. Purchases must be paid for using an eligible credit card (Visa, MasterCard, PayPal, and Affirm). Checks are not accepted. Debit cards requiring a PIN are NOT accepted. It is each VIP Member’s responsibility to have the funds available to cover an order until it charges to the VIP Member’s card.
Each product is subject to the LG VIP Shop Return Policy (see below).
National or Provincial consumer rebates may not be redeemed for purchases made through the LG VIP Shop.
Return Policy
The standard LG Canada Return Policy applies to VIP Members who are employees of an organization that has an established business relationship with LG Canada. For details on this standard LG Canada Return Policy, please see our Standard Terms of Purchase here.
For VIP Members who are current employees of LG Canada, a separate return policy applies. Please see the LGECI Employee Purchase Program for details.
You may cancel your order up to 30 minutes after purchase.
If your product requires service, you must contact the LG Service Center at 1 844-542-5246 7 days a week 8:00am to 9:00pm EST.
All damaged or DOA product returns require pre-approval from LG. Any returns without a pre-approved RA Number will not be accepted and will be returned back to you at your cost.
Return request must be accompanied by the following:
· Bill of Sale: Purchase Date/Delivery Date/Return Date
· Return Reason
· Model Number
· Serial Number
LG Canada will respond to the return request within 2 business days of receipt of the required information.
Shipping and Delivery
Delivery Damage
In the event damage to the product is identified at the time of delivery, please follow the process detailed in our Standard Terms of Purchase here.
Pick-Up at Warehouse Option
This option is only available to VIP Members who are LG Canada employees. Please see the LGECI Employee Purchase Program for details.
Limitation of liability
Information on the LG VIP Shop is provided "as is" without warranty of any kind. Information on the LG VIP Shop may contain typographical errors, technical inaccuracies or other errors and may be changed at any time without notice. LG Canada has a policy of continuous improvement of products and reserves the right to make improvements or changes to products, product information, and pricing information without notice.
Breach
In the event of a breach of these LG VIP Shop Terms and Conditions, LG Canada reserves the right to take any and all appropriate action to protect its legal rights. If any product purchased by a VIP Member through the LG VIP Shop is resold in violation of these LG VIP Shop Terms and Conditions, the VIP Member’s privilege to access the LG VIP Shop will be suspended indefinitely. Access to the LG VIP Shop is a benefit and a privilege, not a right.
Changes to LG VIP Shop
LG Canada may change, suspend, or discontinue all or any aspects of LG VIP Shop programs at any time without prior notice.
LG Canada may modify these LG VIP Shop Terms and Conditions at any time, so be sure to check back regularly. By continuing to use or log in to LG VIP Shop after these LG VIP Shop Terms and Conditions have changed, you indicate your agreement to the revised LG VIP Shop Terms and Conditions. If you do not agree to the changes, you should stop using or logging in to LG VIP Shop. For information on our Privacy Policy click here.
Privacy
Certain personal information may be collected, used and shared when you use the LG VIP Shop. Please visit the detailed Privacy Policy here for more information.