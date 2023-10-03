LG VIP Shop by LG Canada – Terms and Conditions

VIP Members that are employees of an organization that has an established business relationship with LG Canada are limited to purchasing seven (7) products from the LG VIP Shop within a calendar year.

VIP Members that are current employees of LG Canada are limited to purchasing two (2) products per product category to a maximum of $20,000 for all product categories combined within a calendar year from the LG VIP Shop.

LG Canada reserves the right to adjust the number of products a member can purchase at its discretion. VIP Members shall abide by any such limits.

Products offered, along with product information and pricing, are subject to change without notice.

Product availability may vary or be limited. While a product may be listed on the LG VIP Shop, it does not imply or warrant that these products will be available. There is no guarantee that all products will be available all the time. No rain checks will be offered. Any coupons, discounts, or any other similar promotions outside of the LG VIP Shop cannot be applied to your purchase through the website.

Order confirmation to you does not signify acceptance of your order, nor does it constitute confirmation of an offer to sell. At any time after receipt, your order may be accepted, declined, or a quantity or other limit may be placed on your order for any reason. If your order or part of your order that you’ve already been charged for is cancelled, you will be refunded the amount of the canceled portion of the order.

Sales tax and any other applicable tax or fee is calculated and applied based on the delivery address.

Members are not entitled to any discounts for products that are not purchased through the LG VIP Shop and the LG VIP Shop does not offer price matching.

Purchases can be made ONLY through the LG VIP Shop. Purchases must be paid for using an eligible credit card (Visa, MasterCard, American Express). Checks are not accepted. Debit cards requiring a PIN are NOT accepted. LG will not be responsible for any NSF fees incurred. It is each VIP Member’s responsibility to have the funds available to cover an order until it charges to the VIP Member’s card.

Each product is subject to the LG VIP Shop Return Policy.

National or Provincial consumer rebates may not be redeemed for purchases made through the LG VIP Shop.