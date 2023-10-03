We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
5.2 cu.ft. Smart Wi-Fi Enabled All-In-One Washer/Dryer with TurboWash® Technology
5.2 cu.ft. Smart Wi-Fi Enabled All-In-One Washer/Dryer with TurboWash® Technology
Complete Your System
Wash Two Loads at Once
Wash Two Loads at Once
Alt text
Headline can be up to 200 characters.
Alt text
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
-
Series
-
LG
-
Type
-
Front Load Washer & Dryer Combo
-
Capacity (cu.ft.)
-
5.2
-
Internal Heater
-
Yes
-
Steam
-
Yes
-
Width
-
27"
-
Colour
-
Black Steel
-
Hard Buttons
-
Yes
-
Touch Buttons
-
Yes
-
Dial-A-Cycle™
-
Yes
-
IMEF
-
2.4
-
IWF
-
3.7
-
No. of Programs
-
14
-
Programs
-
Normal, Heavy Duty, Bedding, Bright Whites™, Sanitary, Allergiene™, Tub Clean, Towels, Perm. Press, Sportswear, Delicates, Speed Wash, Drain+Spin, Downloaded
-
No. of Options
-
12
-
Options
-
Steam, Fresh Care, Cold Wash, Delay Wash, Remote Start, Wi-Fi, TurboWash™, Rinse+Spin, Extra Rinse, Add Garments, Pre-wash, Control Lock
-
No. of Wash/Rinse Temps
-
5
-
Wash/Rinse Temps
-
Extra Hot, Hot, Warm, Cold, Tap Cold
-
No. of Speeds
-
5
-
Spin Speeds
-
Extra High, High, Medium, Low, No Spin
-
Max RPM
-
1300
-
Water Levels
-
Load Sensing
-
No. of Soil Levels
-
5
-
TurboWash® 2.0 Technology
-
Yes
-
Steam Technology
-
Yes
-
Allergiene™ Cycle
-
Yes
-
Sanitary Cycle
-
Yes
-
ColdWash™ Option
-
Yes
-
SenseClean™ System
-
Yes
-
TrueBalance™ Anti-Vibration System
-
Yes
-
4 Tray Dispenser
-
Yes
-
End of Cycle Signal
-
Yes
-
LoadSense
-
Yes
-
Child Lock
-
Yes
-
Auto Suds Removal
-
Yes
-
Leveling Legs
-
Yes
-
Easy Loading TilTub™
-
Yes
-
SmartDiagnosis™ (v3.0)
-
Yes
-
WiFi
-
Yes
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
-
Yes
-
Energy Monitoring
-
Yes
-
Tub Clean Coach
-
Yes
-
ASC
-
Yes
-
Motor Type
-
Inverter Direct Drive Motor
-
Axis
-
Horizontal
-
NeveRust™ Stainless Steel Drum
-
Yes
-
Cabinet
-
PCM
-
Control Panel
-
Plastic
-
Top Plate
-
Painted
-
Door / Rim
-
Glass/Chrome
-
Door Cover
-
Dark Blue Tinted Round Cover
-
All Available Colours
-
Black Steel
-
Ratings
-
UL Listed
-
Electrical Requirements
-
120V, 10 Amps
-
Type
-
Electric
-
Pedestal
-
WDP4B
-
Pedestal (WxHxD)
-
27" x 14 1/8" x 30 3/4" (50 9/16" D with door open)
-
LG Sidekick™ Pedestal Washer
-
WD100CB
-
LG Sidekick™ Pedestal Washer (WxHxD)
-
27” x 14 1/8” x 30 3/4” (50 9/16” D with door open)
-
Product (WxHxD)
-
27" x 39" x 30 1/4"
-
Depth with Door Open
-
55"
-
Carton (WxHxD)
-
29 23/32" x 41 27/32" x 31 17/32"
-
Weight (Product)
-
213.8 lbs.
-
Weight (Carton)
-
235.9 lbs.
-
Parts & Labour
-
1 Year
-
Direct Drive Motor
-
10 Years
-
Drum
-
3 Years
-
UPC
-
048231027946
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
SMS
Text 'CARE' to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)
Buy Directly
WM3998HBA
5.2 cu.ft. Smart Wi-Fi Enabled All-In-One Washer/Dryer with TurboWash® Technology