27'' LG SideKick™ Pedestal Washer

Perfect Solution for Delicates and Daily Loads

The LG Pedestal Washer lets you run small loads as often as you like. You can even do several loads a day for essential items like baby wear or daily items.
Delicate Wash

LG Pedestal Washer is the perfect size for hand wash or delicate items. No need to wait you can run small loads as often as you like to stop laundry from piling up.
Slim Inverter DD

Precise Control & Reliable Durability

Slimmed down to fit the LG Pedestal, providing precise control and durability. Inverter Direct Motor comes with a standard 10-year warranty.
Smart Diagnosis™

Smart Diagnosis™ quickly troubleshoots almost any minor issue before it becomes a bigger problem.
Call, Connect, Resolve

Call, Connect, Resolve

Smart Diagnosis™ uses self-diagnosing technology that can communicate 24/7 with LG customer service over the telephone providing you with comfort and reliability.

Compatibility

LG TWINWash™ is compatible with the various LG front loaders.
Pre-Installation Checklist
1. For TWINWash™ installation, it needs 750mm x 1,800mm x 1,350mm (W x D x H) at least.

2. To plug in a TWINWash™, it needs two grounded outlets at least. If you need to extend the connection cord by using multi-tap, it also should be grounded.

3. We recommend to use over 15A circuit breaker for stable operation.

4. In case of some models having drain pump, it needs 32mm diameter when using STANDPIPE to install drain hoses.

5.We recommend to supply 1 bar water pressure at least to wash the laundry without time delay.

*Please check the available models before purchasing. Compatible model options may vary by country.

SUMMARY

CAPACITY
1.0 cu.ft.
Dimensions (WxHxD)
27" x 14 1/8" x 30 3/4" (50 1/2" with drawer open)
Steam Technology
No
ThinQ®
No

SUMMARY

Series

LG

Type

LG SideKick™ Pedestal Washer

TwinWash™ Compatible

Yes

Capacity

1.0 cu. ft.

Colour

Graphite Steel (V)

APPEARANCE

Electronic Control Panel with LED Display

Yes

Touch Buttons

Yes

WASH PROGRAMS

No. of Programs

6

Programs

Normal, Intimates, Hand Wash, Rinse+Spin, Tub Clean, Downloaded

No. of Options

5

Options

Warm Water, Rinse, Control Lock, Wi-Fi, Remote Start

No. of Wash/Rinse Temps

2 (Warm, Cold)

TwinWash™ Compatible:

Yes

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

Auto Suds Removal

Yes

Forced Drain System

Yes

Leveling Legs

4 Adjustable Legs

Smart Diagnosis™

Yes

MOTOR AND AGITATOR

Motor Type

Direct Drive Motor

Motor Speed

Variable

Max RPM

700

MATERIALS AND FINISHES

NeveRust® Stainless Steel Drum

Yes

Cabinet

Painted Steel

Control Panel

Plastic

Door Rim

Glass/Plastic

Door Cover

Transparent Tinted Glass

All Available Colours

Graphite Steel (V)

POWER SOURCE

Ratings

UL Listed

Electrical Requirements

120V, 5 Amps

Type

Electric

DIMENSIONS/CLEARANCES/WEIGHTS

Product (WxHxD)

27" x 14 1/8" x 30 3/4" (50 1/2" with drawer open)

Carton (WxHxD)

29 3/4" x 16 3/8" x 31 3/32"

Weight (Product/Carton)

105 / 115 lbs

LIMITED WARRANTY

Parts and Labour

1 Year

Direct Drive Motor

10 Years

Drum

Limited Lifetime

UPC CODE

WD300CV

195174043271

27'' LG SideKick™ Pedestal Washer