27'' LG SideKick™ Pedestal Washer
Compatibility
2. To plug in a TWINWash™, it needs two grounded outlets at least. If you need to extend the connection cord by using multi-tap, it also should be grounded.
3. We recommend to use over 15A circuit breaker for stable operation.
4. In case of some models having drain pump, it needs 32mm diameter when using STANDPIPE to install drain hoses.
5.We recommend to supply 1 bar water pressure at least to wash the laundry without time delay.
SUMMARY
All Spec
Series
LG
Type
LG SideKick™ Pedestal Washer
TwinWash™ Compatible
Yes
Capacity
1.0 cu. ft.
Colour
Graphite Steel (V)
Electronic Control Panel with LED Display
Yes
Touch Buttons
Yes
No. of Programs
6
Programs
Normal, Intimates, Hand Wash, Rinse+Spin, Tub Clean, Downloaded
No. of Options
5
Options
Warm Water, Rinse, Control Lock, Wi-Fi, Remote Start
No. of Wash/Rinse Temps
2 (Warm, Cold)
TwinWash™ Compatible:
Yes
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
Child Lock
Yes
Auto Suds Removal
Yes
Forced Drain System
Yes
Leveling Legs
4 Adjustable Legs
Smart Diagnosis™
Yes
Motor Type
Direct Drive Motor
Motor Speed
Variable
Max RPM
700
NeveRust® Stainless Steel Drum
Yes
Cabinet
Painted Steel
Control Panel
Plastic
Door Rim
Glass/Plastic
Door Cover
Transparent Tinted Glass
All Available Colours
Graphite Steel (V)
Ratings
UL Listed
Electrical Requirements
120V, 5 Amps
Type
Electric
Product (WxHxD)
27" x 14 1/8" x 30 3/4" (50 1/2" with drawer open)
Carton (WxHxD)
29 3/4" x 16 3/8" x 31 3/32"
Weight (Product/Carton)
105 / 115 lbs
Parts and Labour
1 Year
Direct Drive Motor
10 Years
Drum
Limited Lifetime
WD300CV
195174043271
