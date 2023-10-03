About Cookies on This Site

2.6 cu.ft. Capacity AI DD™ Front Load Washer

WM1455HPA

WM1455HPA

2.6 cu.ft. Capacity AI DD™ Front Load Washer

Generous Capacity that Fits Your Space

Generous Capacity that Fits Your Space

At 24" wide, it fits into almost any space. Despite being compact, it's loaded with all the latest features
Built-in Intelligence Takes Out The Guesswork

Built-in Intelligence Takes Out The Guesswork

LG's innovative new technology uses AI to determine the weight and fabric softness of each new load to select the optimal wash pattern, improving wash performance and extending the life of your clothes.
Deep Clean With Steam

Deep Clean With Steam

Our Steam™ Technology gently but powerfully penetrates fabrics to virtually eliminate dirt, odors and wrinkles.
The Allergiene™ Cycle

The Allergiene™ Cycle

The Allergiene™ cycle uses the intense power of steam to gently remove over 95% of common household allergens, like dust mites and pet dander from even the most delicate fabrics. Certified by Asthma Canada.
Think you can't do laundry on the go? Think Again

Think you can't do laundry on the go? Think Again

Expand the limits of your laundry room with the ThinQ® app. Remote start your washer or dryer, select a cycle, monitor energy consumption, start or stop the wash and get notifications about when your laundry will be done, all from your smartphone. It even works with the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, so you can manage your laundry with simple voice commands.
Put Peace and Quiet Back Into Your Day

Put Peace and Quiet Back Into Your Day

Keeps even big loads in balance to reduce washer noise and vibration thanks to the TrueBalance™ Anti-Vibration System.
Premium Looks Designed to Last

Premium Looks Designed to Last

Sleek scratch-resistant tempered glass doors are complemented by chrome trim and control knob accents.
Call, Connect, Resolve

Call, Connect, Resolve

Smart Diagnosis™ uses self-diagnosing technology that can communicate 24/7 with LG customer service over the telephone providing you with comfort and reliability.

SUMMARY

DIMENSIONS

CAPACITY
2.6 cu.ft.
Dimensions (WxHxD)
24’’ x 33 1/2’’ x 22 3/16’’ (60cm x 85cm x 56.5cm)
Steam Technology
Yes
ThinQ®
Yes

Capacity(cu. ft.)

2.6

Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

24 x 33 1/2 x 22 3/16

Steam

Yes

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color

Graphite Steel (V)

Door Type

Tempered Glass Door

CAPACITY

Capacity(cu.ft)

2.6

BAR CODE

Bar Code

772454074943

ENERGY

ENERGY STAR® Qualified

Yes

POWER SOURCE

Electrical Requirements

120V, 10 Amps

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Control Lock

Yes

Signal

Yes

Remote Start

Yes

Soil

Yes

Delay Wash

Yes

Tub Clean

Yes

Extra Rinse

Yes

Add Item

Yes

Prewash

Yes

WiFi

Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

24 x 33 1/2 x 22 3/16

Product Depth with door open 90˚ (inch)

43.25

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

25 63/64 x 35 1/64 x 25 63/64

Weight (lb.)

154.3

Weight include packing (lb.)

163.1

FEATURES

AI DD

Yes

Inverter DirectDrive

Yes

6 Motion DD

Yes

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

LoadSense

Yes

Leveling Legs

Yes

Steam

Yes

NeveRust Stainless Steel Drum

Yes

TrueBalance AntiVibration System

Yes

PROGRAMS

[FL]Allergiene

Yes

[FL]Perm. Press

Yes

[FL]Hand Wash/Wool

Yes

[FL]Bulky/Large

Yes

[FL]Baby Wear

Yes

[FL]Sportswear(Activewear)

Yes

[FL]Delicates

Yes

[FL]Drain + Spin

Yes

[FL]Tub Clean

Yes

[FL]Downloaded Cycle

Yes

[FL]Normal

Yes

[FL]Heavy Duty

Yes

[FL]Sanitary

Yes

[FL]Speed Wash

Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

Energy Monitoring

Yes

Tub Clean Coach

Yes

ThinQ(WiFi)

Yes

