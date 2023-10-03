About Cookies on This Site

5.2 cu.ft. Ultra Large Capacity Front Load Washer with AI DD™

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

WM3600HWA

WM3600HWA

5.2 cu.ft. Ultra Large Capacity Front Load Washer with AI DD™

front view
Save Time and Wash Fewer Loads Every Week

Save Time and Wash Fewer Loads Every Week

Bring on big loads of towels or jeans- this 5.2 cu.ft. washer fits more in every load up to 20 lbs.
Intelligent Care with 10%* More Fabric Protection
AI DD™

Intelligent Care with 10%* More Fabric Protection

LG's innovative new technology uses AI to determine the weight and fabric softness of each new load to select the optimal wash pattern, improving wash performance and extending the life of your clothes.
Cold Wash Without Compromise

Cold Wash Without Compromise

Cold Wash™ technology penetrates deep into fabrics, for cold water savings with warm water performance.
Deep Clean with the Power of Steam
Allergiene™ Cycle

Deep Clean with the Power of Steam

Asthma Canada certified LG washers with the Allergiene™ Cycle remove over 95%* of pet dander and dust.
Think you can't do laundry on the go? Think Again

Think you can't do laundry on the go? Think Again

Expand the limits of your laundry room with the ThinQ® app. Remote start your washer or dryer, select a cycle, monitor energy consumption, start or stop the wash and get notifications about when your laundry will be done, all from your smartphone. It even works with the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, so you can manage your laundry with simple voice commands.
Wash Two Loads At The Same Time

Wash Two Loads At The Same Time

Wash small loads that can't wait or two loads at once with the LG Pedestal Washer.
Warranty

Warranty/Certification

Call, Connect, Resolve

Call, Connect, Resolve

Smart Diagnosis™ uses self-diagnosing technology that can communicate 24/7 with LG customer service over the telephone providing you with comfort and reliability.
Even More Durable and Elegant
Tempered Glass

Even More Durable and Elegant

Sleek, scratch-resistant tempered glass doors are complemented by white rim & control knob accents*

Complete Your System

See compatible products below
Alt text

*Based on independent testing in Normal cycle with default option compared to WM3900 washer with default option, 6.6lbs. of soft/delicate load like lingerie, blouse and etc.
*The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*Based on certification by the ASTHMA CANADA.
*ASTHMA & ALLERGY FRIENDLY Mark is a Registered Trade Mark of the ASTHMA CANADA and ALLERGY STANDARDS LTD.

DIMENSIONS

WM3600HWA
CAPACITY
5.2 cu.ft.
Dimensions (WxHxD)
27” x 39” x 30 1/4” (55“ with door open)
Steam Technology
Yes
ThinQ®
Yes

Key Spec

Capacity(cu. ft.)

5.2

Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

27 x 39 x 30 1/4

Steam

Yes

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color

White (W)

Door Type

Tempered Glass Door

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Display Type

Intelligent Electronic Controls with LED Display

FEATURES

Type

Front Load Washer

AI DD

Yes

Inverter DirectDrive

Yes

6 Motion DD

Yes

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

LoadSense

Yes

Leveling Legs

4 Adjustable Legs

Steam

Yes

ColdWash

Yes

NeveRust Stainless Steel Drum

Yes

TrueBalance AntiVibration System

Yes

CAPACITY

Capacity(cu. ft.)

5.2

BAR CODE

Bar Code

048231028264

ENERGY

ENERGY STAR® Qualified

Yes

ENERGY STAR® Most Efficient

Yes

POWER SOURCE

Electrical Requirements

120V, 10 Amps

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

Matching Pedestal

WDP6W

Matching Sidekick Pedestal Washer

WD300CW

Matching Electric Dryer

DLE3600W

Matching Gas Dryer

DLG3601W

PROGRAMS

Allergiene

Yes

Perm. Press

Yes

Delicates

Yes

Rinse+Spin

Yes

Tub Clean

Yes

Downloaded Cycle

Yes

Normal

Yes

Heavy Duty

Yes

Bedding

Yes

[FL]Speed Wash

Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

Energy Monitoring

Yes

Tub Clean Coach

Yes

ThinQ(WiFi)

Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Steam

Yes

Control Lock

Yes

Signal

Yes

Remote Start

Yes

ColdWash

Yes

Delay Wash

Yes

Rinse + Spin

Yes

Spin Only

Yes

Tub Clean

Yes

Extra Rinse

Yes

Prewash

Yes

WiFi

Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

27 x 39 x 30 1/4

Product Depth with door open 90˚ (inch)

55

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

29 23/32 x 41 27/32 x 31 17/32

Weight (lbs)

198.4

Weight include packing (lbs)

212.1

front view

WM3600HWA

5.2 cu.ft. Ultra Large Capacity Front Load Washer with AI DD™