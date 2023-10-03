About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Powerful Yet Gentle Clean in 37 Minutes*

Powerful Yet Gentle Clean in 37 Minutes*

Exclusive LG TurboWash3D™ gives a complete yet gentle clean to help get thorough more in less time.
Save Time

Save Time & Simplify Laundry Day

Expand the limits of your laundry room with the ThinQ® app. Remote start your washer or dryer, select a cycle, monitor energy consumption, start or stop the wash and get notifications about when your laundry will be done, all from your smartphone. Compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, so you can manage your laundry with simple voice commands.
Get It All Done In Less Time

Get It All Done In Less Time

Mega Capacity (5.6 cu. ft.) means you have even more room to do laundry in fewer loads.
Cold Wash Without Compromise

Cold Wash Without Compromise

ColdWash™ technology penetrates deep into fabrics, for energy savings, with warm water performance.
Smooth Surface Helps Prevent Snags

Smooth Surface Helps Prevent Snags

Unlike porcelain or plastic tubs, LG's stainless steel tub avoids chips that snag on & ruin clothing.
Put Peace and Quiet Back Into Your Day

Put Peace and Quiet Back Into Your Day

Keeps even big loads in balance to reduce washer noise and vibration.
Maximize Your Wash Motions with 4-Way Agitator

Maximize Your Wash Motions with
4-Way™ Agitator

Unique 4-way wash action moves clothes left and right, up and down for a thorough yet gentle clean.
Consumer-Reports

LG Agitator Washer was evaluated by Consumer Reports

*Consumer Reports does not endorse products or services.
LG Agitator Washer was evaluated by Consumer Reports See Ratings Chart
Deep Fill, Whenever You Choose

Deep Fill, Whenever You Choose

A deep fill option adds extra water to any cycle with the touch of a button.

Warranty/Certifications

COMPLETE YOUR SYSTEM

See compatible products below:
It must be between 4 and 40 characters

Headline can be up to 200 characters.

Body text can be up to 1000 characters.
Folding headline text can be up to 200 characters.
Body text can be up to 1000 characters.

Alt text

*Based on independent testing in normal cycle with TurboWash™ Option, 8lb. Load (July 2020)
*The results may be different depending on the environment.

What people are saying