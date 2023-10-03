About Cookies on This Site

LG TONE Free HBS-FL7 Bluetooth® Wireless Stereo Earbuds with UVnano Charging Case and Meridian Audio

HBS-FL7

All Spec

VERSION

Bluetooth Version

5.0 (Headset/Hands-Free/A2DP/AVRCP)

BATTERY LIFE

Music Play Time (Earbuds/With Charging Case)

Up to 6/21 Hours*

Talk Time (Earbuds/With Charging Case)

Up to 5/17 Hours*

Earbud

3.7 V / 55 mAh, Lithium-ion

Charging Case

3.7 V / 410 mAh, Lithium-ion Polymer

Charging Time (Earbud)

Within an Hour

Charging Time (Charging Case)

Within 1.5 Hours - At Room Temperature

*

Duration of use may vary depending on the connected mobile device, features being used, settings, signal strength, operating temperature, frequency band, and other methods of use.

CALL

Dual MEMS Microphones

2 Mic

Mic Solution

Noise Reduction/Echo Cancellation

SOUND

Dual MEMS Microphones

2 Mic

Mic Solution

Semi-open type

Sound Collaboration

Meridian

FEATURES

Fast Charging

Yes (5 min for 1 Hour)

Optimized for Google Assistant

Yes

Wearing Detection

Yes

Fast Pairing

Yes

Water Resistant

IPx4 (Earbuds only)

UVnano

Charging case with UV C LED

Rated Input Voltage (Earbud)

DC 4.6 V - 4.9 V, 110 mA

Rated Input Voltage (Charging Case)

DC 4.75 V - 5.3 V, 400 mA

Operating Temperature

0°C (+32°F) ~ +35°C (+95°F)

Operating Frequency

2402 MHz to 2480 MHz

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Size - Earbuds

0.71" (W) x 1.11" (L) x 0.9" (H)

Size - Charging Case

2.36" (W) x 2.36" (L) x 1.08" (H)

Weight - Earbuds

0.25 oz. (One Earbud)

Weight - Charging Case

1.48 oz

LG TONE & TALK™

LG Tone & Talk™ App

Android

IN BOX ITEM(INCLUDING HEADSET AND MANUAL)

Ear-Gels

Extra 2 pairs

Data cable

USB C

GENERAL

CES

Yes

UPC CODE

UPC

815425026197

