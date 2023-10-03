About Cookies on This Site

LG TONE Free HBS-FN6 True Wireless Earbuds with Meridian Audio Technology and UVnano Charging Case

HBS-FN6

(2)
HBS-FN6-A top view of a cradle opened up and two earbuds inside it with UV lighting on
All Spec

SPEAKER

Unit Size (Φ)

Unit Type

Dynamic

WEIGHT

Charging Case Net Weight

39 g

Product Net Weight

5.4 g

ACCESSORY

Charging Cable

Yes

Medical Silicon Eargels

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

BLE

Yes

Bluetooth Version

5

Google Fast Pair Service

Yes

EQ

Customized EQ

Yes

LG EQ

Yes

Meridian EQ (Natural, Immersive)

Yes

Meridian Sound Effect

Yes

SOUND SOLUTION

Ambient Mode

Yes

# of Mic

2

AUDIO CODEC

AAC

Yes

SBC

Yes

BATTERY LIFE (HRS)

Battery Life (Earbuds, ANC off)

6

Battery Life (Earbuds+Charging Case, ANC off)

18

CHARGING TIME (HRS)

Charging Time (Earbuds)

1

Charging Time (Earbuds+Charging Case)

2

CONVENIENCE

Fast Charging

Yes

Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)

Yes

Water/Splashproof

IPX4

Uvnano

Yes

Wireless Charging

Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

Charging Case

54.6 x 54.6 x 27.5 mm

Earbud

16.1 x 32.7 x 25.0 mm

BAR CODE

Bar Code

195174002025

What people are saying