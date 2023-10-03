We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG TONE Free FP9 - Plug and Wireless True Wireless Bluetooth UVnano Earbuds
All Spec
-
Unit Size (Φ)
-
8Φ
-
Unit Type
-
Dynamic
-
Charging Case Net Weight
-
37 g
-
Product Net Weight
-
5.2 g
-
Charging Cable
-
Yes
-
Medical Silicon Eargels
-
Yes
-
AUX (3.5Φ) to USB Cable
-
Yes
-
BLE
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Version
-
5.2
-
Google Fast Pair Service
-
Yes
-
Customized EQ
-
Yes
-
LG EQ
-
Yes
-
Meridian EQ (Natural, Immersive)
-
Yes
-
Meridian Sound Effect
-
Yes
-
3D Sound Stage
-
Yes
-
Ambient Mode
-
Yes
-
# of Mic
-
3
-
ANC
-
Yes
-
Talk Thru
-
Yes
-
AAC
-
Yes
-
SBC
-
Yes
-
Battery Life (Earbuds, ANC off)
-
10
-
Battery Life (Earbuds+Charging Case, ANC off)
-
24
-
Charging Time (Earbuds)
-
1
-
Charging Time (Earbuds+Charging Case)
-
2
-
Fast Charging
-
Yes
-
Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)
-
Yes
-
Water/Splashproof
-
IPX4
-
Uvnano
-
Yes
-
Multi Paring
-
Yes
-
Swift Pair
-
Yes
-
Plug&Wireless
-
Yes
-
Charging Case
-
54.5 x 54.5 x 30.0 mm
-
Earbud
-
21.2 x 28.3 x 23.2 mm
-
Bar Code
-
195174022351
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
SMS
Text 'CARE' to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)