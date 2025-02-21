Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Offres de la boutique pour petites et moyennes entreprises de LG

Une innovation qui s’adapte parfaitement à votre entreprise

Votre entreprise, notre priorité. Bénéficiez d’avantages exclusifs aux petites entreprises avec LG.

Propulsez votre entreprise avec nos offres sélectionnées

Allons-y

Conçue pour soutenir votre petite ou moyenne entreprise

Remises sur quantité exclusives sur les achats en bloc

Prix de gros exclusifs

Économisez plus grâce à des prix réduits et à des remises sur quantité.

Bénéficiez de la livraison gratuite, sans minimum d’achat.

Livraison gratuite

Achetez en toute confiance grâce à des options de financement flexibles.

Financement sans intérêt

Solutions pour tous types d’entreprises

Découvrez comment LG aide les entreprises comme la vôtre en offrant des avantages bien pensés.

Vente au détail

Rehaussez votre boutique avec les téléviseurs, écrans et systèmes audio de LG.

Hôtellerie et services alimentaires

Offrez une expérience unique avec les écrans et solutions de refroidissement LG

Bureaux et services professionnels

Stimulez la productivité au travail avec des moniteurs et ordinateurs portables.

Autres entreprises

Découvrez les téléviseurs, électros, ordinateurs portables et moniteurs LG.

Prêt à vous inscrire en tant que client professionnel?

Joignez-vous à nous dès aujourd’hui pour vous lancer. Vous êtes déjà inscrit? Ouvrez une session ici.

Étape 1 : Créez un compte

Inscrivez-vous à la boutique pour petites et moyennes entreprises de LG.

Étape 2 :Enregistrez et faites vérifier votre entreprise

Remplissez et envoyez le formulaire d’inscription; faites vérifier l’entreprise.

Étape 3 : Commencez à magasiner

Accédez aux récompenses réservées aux membres LG et commencez à magasiner.