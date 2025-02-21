Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Boutique des partenaires de LG : des avantages exclusifs

Boutique des partenaires de LG :
des avantages exclusifs

Découvrez un monde d’offres exclusives pour les membres!

Avantages aux membres partenaires de LG

Offres exclusives

Profitez de prix spéciaux et exclusifs réservés aux membres de la boutique des partenaires.

Coupon de bienvenue

Les nouveaux membres de LG peuvent utiliser le coupon de bienvenue pour leur prochain achat de plus de 500 $.

Livraison/installation/ramassage gratuits

Bénéficiez gratuitement de la livraison, des services de connexion et du ramassage

Financement à 0 %*

Faites vos achats en toute confiance grâce à des 0 d’intérêt

Comment s’inscrire

Obtenez votre vérification en trois étapes faciles.

1. Sélectionnez une boutique

Choisissez la boutique de LG à laquelle vous êtes admissible.

2. Vérifiez votre courriel d’entreprise

Obtenez votre vérification par une tierce partie.

3. Commencez à magasiner

Découvrez des offres spécialement conçues pour vous!

Si vous souhaitez en savoir plus sur la boutique des partenaires de LG, cliquez ici.

Devenez partenaire de LG dès aujourd’hui

Bénéficiez d’offres exceptionnelles grâce à un compte partenaire de LG.

Inscrivez-vous dès maintenant

FAQs

Q1. Qu’est-ce que la boutique des partenaires de LG?

La boutique des partenaires de LG est une plateforme dédiée où nos chers partenaires commerciaux peuvent profiter d’offres exclusives sur les produits de LG. Adaptée aux besoins des différentes industries, cette plateforme propose des offres et des avantages spéciaux pour soutenir la croissance et le succès de nos partenaires.

Q2. Quelles sont les méthodes de paiement offertes?

Nous proposons des options de paiement par crédit (VISA, MasterCard et American Express) ainsi que par débit (VISA Debit et Debit Mastercard). Nous proposons également des options de financement par l’intermédiaire d’Affirm.

Q3. Comment puis-je suivre ma commande?

Vous pouvez vérifier l’état de votre commande dans la section « Mes commandes » de la boutique en ligne de LG. Si vous avez passé commande en tant qu’invité, vous pouvez suivre votre commande en utilisant le lien suivant : Soutien > Centre d’aide pour les commandes > Suivre ma commande.

Q4. Comment ma commande est-elle expédiée et livrée?

En fonction de la taille de votre commande, celle-ci sera livrée soit sur rendez-vous, soit par dépôt de colis. Pour les commandes de gros appareils, y compris les téléviseurs dont la taille de l’écran dépasse 55 pouces, la livraison se fera sur rendez-vous. Lorsque vous passez votre commande, vous pouvez choisir une date de livraison idéale. L’entreprise de livraison tierce communiquera alors avec vous pour confirmer l’heure de livraison. Pour toutes les autres commandes de petite taille, la livraison sera effectuée sous forme de colis avec un numéro de suivi. Vous pouvez toujours suivre l’état de votre commande sur notre site Web. Veuillez vous reporter à la rubrique « Comment puis-je suivre ma commande? »

Q5. Que dois-je faire si je ne suis pas disponible à l’heure prévue de la livraison?

Si le livreur ne parvient pas à livrer votre colis, il vous enverra un avis indiquant la tentative de livraison et le numéro à composer pour organiser la prochaine livraison.

Q6. Mon produit est arrivé endommagé. Que dois-je faire?

Si l’emballage du produit arrive endommagé au moment de la livraison, il est conseillé d’ouvrir le produit en présence du livreur pour en vérifier le contenu. Si le produit est endommagé, nous vous conseillons de refuser la livraison. Si un produit est endommagé ou défectueux immédiatement après la livraison, vous pouvez demander un retour depuis la boutique en ligne. Veuillez nous informer du retour dans les 48 heures suivant la date de livraison de la commande.

Q7. Quelle est la politique de retour de la boutique des partenaires de LG?

Pour les achats effectués dans la boutique en ligne de LG, vous disposez de 15 jours à compter de la date de livraison du produit pour effectuer un retour. Veuillez noter les renseignements suivants :

 

- Pour les retours de gros appareils, y compris les téléviseurs dont la taille de l’écran est supérieure à 55 pouces, des frais de réapprovisionnement de 15 % seront déduits du montant du remboursement.

- Pour tous les autres retours d’articles de petite taille, les frais d’expédition pour renvoyer l’article à notre entrepôt seront déduits du montant du remboursement. 

- Le remboursement sera effectué en utilisant la même méthode de paiement que celle utilisée lors de la procédure d’achat.

- Le remboursement peut prendre jusqu’à deux semaines à compter de la réception de votre commande en raison de son inspection et du traitement du remboursement. Des frais de réapprovisionnement peuvent être appliqués en fonction de la raison du retour.

Q8. Comment puis-je retourner un produit?

Vous pouvez demander un retour à la page « Ma commande », en composant le 1 888 542-2623, ou en utilisant le clavardage dans la boutique du site Web de LG Canada. Une fois votre demande de retour approuvée, nous organiserons le retour avec le service de livraison. Vous recevrez une notification ou serez contacté par le service de livraison au nom de la boutique en ligne de LG.