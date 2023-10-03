About Cookies on This Site

Souris sans fil LG gram

Caractéristiques

Galerie

Spécifications

Avis

Assistance

Où acheter

Souris sans fil LG gram

MSA2

Souris sans fil LG gram

Avec la même conception fine que l’ordinateur portable LG gram.

La taille parfaite pour le LG gram

Avec la même conception fine que l’ordinateur portable LG gram, la souris MSA2 vous aide à travailler à tout moment et en tout lieu.

*Les images du produit ne sont présentées qu’à titre d’illustration et peuvent différer du produit réel.

*L’ordinateur portable n’est pas inclus dans l’emballage (vendu séparément).

Légère et facile à manipuler

La souris gram ultralégère avec une prise en main stable offre une expérience d’utilisation confortable. De plus, sa conception compacte vous permet de la transporter facilement en tout lieu.

*Les images du produit ne sont présentées qu’à titre d’illustration et peuvent différer du produit réel.

*La souris LG gram pèse 55,5 g (sans les piles).

Cette souris de conception compacte offre un clic doux et moins bruyant.

Clic de souris silencieux

Cette souris de conception compacte offre un clic doux et moins bruyant, ce qui vous permet de bénéficier d’un environnement plus silencieux.

*Les images du produit ne sont présentées qu’à titre d’illustration et peuvent différer du produit réel.

*L’ordinateur portable n’est pas inclus dans l’emballage (vendu séparément).

Longue durée de vie des piles

La souris LG gram conserve son autonomie jusqu’à 12 mois avec deux piles de type AAA. De plus, le bouton de l’interrupteur Marche/Arrêt permet de prolonger sa durée de vie.

*L’autonomie réelle des piles peut varier en fonction de l’utilisation et des conditions de l’ordinateur.

*La souris gram fonctionne avec deux piles de type AAA (incluses dans l’emballage).

Installation facile Plug & Play

La technologie sans fil avancée à 2,4 GHz permet une configuration facile sans l’installation d’un pilote.

La technologie sans fil avancée à 2,4 GHz permet une configuration facile sans l'installation d'un pilote.

*Le récepteur USB est inséré à l’arrière de la souris.

*Les images du produit ne sont présentées qu’à titre d’illustration et peuvent différer du produit réel.

*L’ordinateur portable n’est pas inclus dans l’emballage (vendu séparément).

Toutes les spécifications

BATTERIE

Batterie

2 piles AAA (1,5 V)

BOUTON

Bouton

2 boutons, Interrupteur Silencieux

CONNECTIVITÉ

Sans fil

Sans fil (RF à 2,4 GHz)

DIMENSIONS/POIDS

Dimensions [mm]

60 x 100 x 32 mm

Poids [kg]

Environ 60g

MSA2

Souris sans fil LG gram