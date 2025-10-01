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Four à micro-ondes à hotte de 1,7 pi³ | 300 PCM, cuisson automatique, EasyCleanMD, acier inox.

Four à micro-ondes à hotte de 1,7 pi³ | 300 PCM, cuisson automatique, EasyCleanMD, acier inox.

MVEM1720Y
Vue avant de Four à micro-ondes à hotte de 1,7 pi³ | 300 PCM, cuisson automatique, EasyClean<sup>MD</sup>, acier inox. MVEM1720Y
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amvem1720y
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Vue avant de Four à micro-ondes à hotte de 1,7 pi³ | 300 PCM, cuisson automatique, EasyClean<sup>MD</sup>, acier inox. MVEM1720Y
mvem1720y
mvem1720y
mvem1720y
mvem1720y
mvem1720y
mvem1720y
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principales caractéristiques

  • Capacité de 1,7 pi3
  • Réglages de cuisson automatique
  • Ventilateur à deux vitesses de 300 PCM
  • Intérieur EasyCleanMD
  • Conception moderne
Plus

Grande capacité

Avec une capacité de 1,7 pi3, il y a toujours suffisamment d’espace pour réchauffer les grands plats.

Grande capacité

Grande capacité

Réglages de cuisson automatique

Simplifiez la préparation des repas et prenez des décisions plus rapidement en choisissant parmi un menu de réglages automatiques préprogrammés pour des plats savoureux.

Réglages de cuisson automatique

Réglages de cuisson automatique

Ventilateur à deux vitesses de 300 PCM

Profitez d’un ventilateur puissant à deux vitesses offrant une puissance de 300 PCM pour aider à éliminer la fumée, la vapeur et les odeurs. Il est particulièrement utile lorsqu’il y a plus d’espace entre votre four à micro-ondes et la surface de cuisson.

Intérieur EasyCleanMD

Des déversements? Des éclaboussures? Ne vous en faites pas. L’intérieur EasyCleanMD de LG résiste aux taches et à l’accumulation de saleté, pour que le nettoyage du four à micro-ondes ne devienne pas une corvée. Vous n’avez qu’à essuyer les éclaboussures à l’aide d’un linge humide. Pas de produits chimiques, pas de récurage, pas de problèmes.

Intérieur EasyClean(MD)

Intérieur EasyClean(MD)

Conception classique et élégante

Rehaussez votre cuisine avec un four à micro-ondes élégant qui allie style et commodité grâce à une poignée de porte pratique qui facilite l’accès.

Conception classique et élégante

Conception classique et élégante

Imprimer

Toutes les spécifications

CODE-BARRES

  • Code-barres

    195174143353

ACCESSOIRES

  • Plateau en verre (ch.)

    1

  • Anneau de rotation (ch.)

    1

  • Tige de rotation (ch.)

    1

  • Manuel d’utilisation (ch.)

    1

CARACTÉRISTIQUES DE BASE

  • Marque

    LG

  • Conception de la porte

    À deux battants

  • EasyClean

    Non

  • Type d’installation

    Avec hotte intégrée

  • Couleur extérieure

    Noir

  • Capacité du four (pi³)

    1,7

  • Type

    Solo

FONCTIONNALITÉS DES COMMANDES

  • Affichage des commandes

    DEL

  • Emplacement des commandes

    Côté droit

  • Type de commandes

    Touches tactiles

CARACTÉRISTIQUES PRATIQUES

  • Conforme aux normes de l’ADA

    Non

  • Ajouter 30secondes

    Oui

  • Verrouillage de sécurité

    Oui

  • Sécurité pour enfants

    Non

  • Signal de fin de cuisson

    Oui

  • EasyClean

    Non

  • Minuterie de cuisine

    Oui

  • Réglage de l’heure

    Oui

  • Activation/désactivation du plateau rotatif

    Non

MODES DE CUISSON

  • Cuisson

    Non

  • Friteuse à air

    Non

  • Cuisson automatique

    Oui

  • Réchauffage automatique

    Oui

  • Cuisson par convection

    Non

  • Décongélation

    Oui

  • Déshydrater

    Non

  • Grille

    Non

  • Décongélation par onduleur

    Non

  • Fondre

    Oui

  • Cuisson par mémoire

    Non

  • Levage du pain

    Non

  • Rôtir

    Non

  • Cuisson par capteur

    Non

  • Réchauffage par capteur

    Non

  • Cuisson lente

    Non

  • Ramollir

    Oui

  • Convection rapide

    Non

  • Rôtisserie rapide

    Non

  • Cuisson par étapes

    Oui

  • Cuisson vapeur

    Non

  • Réchauffer

    Non

CONCEPTION / FINITION

  • Conception de la cavité

    Carrée

  • Couleur de la porte

    Acier inoxydable

  • Conception de la portière en verre

    Brouillée

  • Conception extérieure

    Fenêtre WideView classique

  • Couleur extérieure

    Noir

  • Finition antiempreinte

    Non

DIMENSIONS/POIDS

  • Dimensions de la cavité (L x H x P) (po)

    20 11/16 x 10 3/8 x 14 3/16

  • Dimensions de l’emballage (LxHxP) (po)

    32 3/4 x 20 1/2 x 18 3/16

  • Dimensions du produit (L x H x P) (po)

    29 14/16 x 16 7/16 x 15 14/16

  • Poids du produit (lb)

    47

  • Poids d’expédition (lb)

    56,84

CARACTÉRISTIQUES DU FOUR À MICRO-ONDES

  • Puissance de l’éclairage extérieur (W)

    30

  • Type d’éclairage de la cavité

    Incandescent

  • Type d’éclairage extérieur

    Incandescent

  • Comment cuisiner

    Manuel

  • Consommation d’énergie du four à micro-ondes (W)

    1 500

  • Réglages de puissance du four à micro-ondes

    10

  • Puissance de sortie du four à micro-ondes (W)

    900

  • Capacité du four (pi³)

    1,7

  • Capacité du four (L)

    45,3

  • Onduleur intelligent

    Non

  • Consommation d’énergie totale (W)

    1 500

  • Taille du plateau rotatif (po)

    12,8

  • Taille du plateau rotatif (mm)

    324

PUISSANCE/VALEURS NOMINALES

  • Alimentation requise (Volt/Hz)

    120V / 60Hz

  • Valeur en ampères à 120V (A)

    13,0

  • Valeur en watts à 120V (W)

    1 500

TECHNOLOGIE INTELLIGENTE

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Non

  • Balise NFC activée

    Non

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Non

CARACTÉRISTIQUES DE L'ÉVENT

  • Extraction filtre à graisse (ch.)

    2

  • Filtration

    Filtre à charbon

  • Type de filtre à graisse

    Maille

  • Circulation de l’air de ventilation (PCM)

    300

  • Type de grille d’évacuation

    Dissimulée

  • Réglages de puissance de ventilation

    2

Ce que les gens disent

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