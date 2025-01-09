Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
WashTowerMC avec sécheuse à thermopompe, laveuse de 3,1 pi³ et sécheuse de 4,2 pi³

Caractéristiques

Galerie

Spécifications

Avis

Où acheter

Assistance

WashTowerMC avec sécheuse à thermopompe, laveuse de 3,1 pi³ et sécheuse de 4,2 pi³

WashTowerMC avec sécheuse à thermopompe, laveuse de 3,1 pi³ et sécheuse de 4,2 pi³

WKHC152HWA
principales caractéristiques

  • La technologie de pompe à chaleur à double onduleurMC de LG
  • La sécheuse avec technologie de pompe à chaleur à double onduleurMC exclusive à LG
  • LG ThinQMD - L’intelligence intégrée élimine la part de hasard
  • TurboWashMD 360°
  • ENERGY STARMD
Plus

De plus grandes économies d’énergie

Les plus grandes économies d’énergie

La technologie de pompe à chaleur à double ondulateurMC de LG utilise jusqu’à 65 % moins d’énergie pour sécher chaque brassée*.

*Comparativement à la sécheuse à évacuation conventionnelle DLE3400, selon les essais d’Intertek au cycle Normal avec l’option d’économie d’énergie, une brassée DOE de 8,45 lb et un taux d’humidité initial de 57,5 % (septembre 2023).

Une capacité généreuse qui s’adapte à votre espace

Une capacité généreuse qui s’adapte à votre espace

Avec une largeur de 24 po, une laveuse de 3,1 pi3 et une sécheuse de 4,2 pi3, cet appareil s’adapte à presque tous les espaces. Malgré sa taille compacte, vous aurez beaucoup d’espace pour faire plusieurs grosses brassées.

Installation et entretien faciles

Installation et entretien faciles

La sécheuse avec technologie de pompe à chaleur à onduleurMC exclusive à LG ne nécessite pas d’évent, ce qui facilite l’installation et l’entretien de la sécheuse. Le condenseur à nettoyage automatiqueMC est sans tracas et permet d’améliorer la circulation de l’air, les performances de séchage et l’efficacité énergétique.  

L’intelligence intégrée élimine la part de hasard

L’intelligence intégrée élimine la part de hasard

La technologie d’AI peut sélectionner les mouvements de lavage et de séchage et les réglages optimaux. La laveuse peut sélectionner automatiquement un cycle de séchage compatible*.

*La laveuse et la sécheuse doivent toutes deux être enregistrées dans l’application LG ThinQMD et connectées au Wi-Fi pour que la fonctionnalité de jumelage intelligent puisse être configurée.

Lavage avancé TurboWash 360° avec le meilleur système de nettoyage de LG

Lavage avancé TurboWashMD 360° avec le meilleur système de nettoyage de LG

Grâce à des innovations haut de gamme, la WashTowerMC  de LG offre les performances de nettoyage avancées dont vous avez besoin. La fonctionnalité TurboWashMD 360° lave les brassées sans problème grâce à quatre jets à pulvérisation variable qui offrent un nettoyage complet.

ThinQ® Helps Make Life Happen

ThinQMD

Vous pensez que vous ne pouvez pas faire la lessive pendant vos déplacements? Vous vous trompez. Repoussez les limites de votre salle de lavage grâce à l’application ThinQMD. Démarrez votre sécheuse à distance, sélectionnez un cycle, surveillez la consommation d’énergie, recevez des conseils d’entretien, démarrez ou arrêtez le cycle et recevez des notifications à la fin du cycle, le tout sur votre téléphone intelligent.

Imprimer

Caractéristique clé

  • Dimensions (L x H x P [po])

    24 x 65 1/8 x 26

  • TurboWash360˚

    Oui

  • IA DD

    Oui

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Oui

Toutes les spécifications

MATÉRIAU ET FINITION

  • Dryer Color

    Blanc

  • Washer Color

    Blanc

  • Type de porte

    Couvercle en verre trempé teinté noir

CAPACITÉ

  • Capacité sécheuse (pi.3)

    4,2

  • Capacité laveuse (pi.3)

    3,1

  • Capacité de sécheuse (pi³)

    4,2

COMMANDES ET AFFICHAGE

  • Type d’affichage

    Pavé tactile intégral et afficheur DEL

  • Mise en marche différée

    1 à 19 heures

  • Door Lock Indication (Washer)

    Oui

  • Indicateur de chiffre

    18:88

ÉNERGIE

  • CEF (sécheuse)

    6,4

  • ENERGY STAR® Most Efficient (Dryer)

    Non

  • ENERGY STAR® Most Efficient (Washer)

    Non

  • Homologué ENERGY STAR® (sécheuse)

    Oui

  • Homologué ENERGY STAR® (laveuse)

    Oui

  • FEMI (laveuse)

    2,3

  • FHI (laveuse)

    3,6

CARACTÉRISTIQUES (SÉCHEUSE)

  • 6 Motion DD

    Non

  • Conforme aux normes de l’ADA

    Non

  • IA DD

    Non

  • Séchage par capteur IA

    Non

  • Condensateur à nettoyage automatique

    Oui

  • Redémarrage automatique

    Non

  • Éclairage du tambour

    Oui

  • Pompe à chaleur à double onduleur

    Oui

  • Double filtre à charpie

    Oui

  • Gaufrage tambour intérieur

    Oui

  • Indicateur d’absence d’eau

    Oui

  • Avertisseur de fin de cycle

    Oui

  • Type de source de chaleur

    Pompe à chaleur électrique

  • Moteur à inversion DirectDrive

    Non

  • LoadSense

    Non

  • Cuve en acier inoxydable NeveRust (côté tambour)

    Oui

  • Porte réversible

    Non

  • Séchage par détecteur

    Oui

  • SteamFresh

    Non

  • TurboSteam

    Non

  • Type

    Sécheuse à condensation (sans évacuation)

CARACTÉRISTIQUES (LAVEUSE)

  • 6 Motion DD

    Oui

  • Conforme aux normes de l’ADA

    Non

  • IA DD

    Oui

  • Redémarrage automatique

    Oui

  • ColdWash

    Non

  • Dispositif de levage du tambour

    Élévateur fin en acier inoxydable

  • Éclairage du tambour

    Oui

  • Gaufrage tambour intérieur

    Oui

  • Avertisseur de fin de cycle

    Oui

  • ezDispense

    Non

  • Système de détection de mousse

    Non

  • Moteur à inversion DirectDrive

    Oui

  • Pieds de mise à niveau

    Oui

  • LoadSense

    Oui

  • Cuve en acier inoxydable NeveRust

    Oui

  • Vapeur

    Oui

  • Système antivibrations TrueBalance

    Oui

  • TurboWash360˚

    Oui

  • Type

    Laveuse à chargement frontal

  • Capteur de vibrations

    Oui

  • Niveau d’eau

    Automatique

ALIMENTATION

  • Exigences électriques (sécheuse)

    240V, 60Hz, 680W / 208V, 60Hz, 670W

  • Exigences électriques (laveuse)

    120 V, 60 Hz, 10 A

CYCLES SÉCHAGE

  • Literie

    Oui

  • Séchage à l'air

    Non

  • Séchage intellingent

    Non

  • Antibactérien

    Non

  • Délicats

    Oui

  • Cycle téléchargé

    Oui

  • Haut rendement

    Oui

  • Normal

    Oui

  • Tissus infroissables

    Oui

  • Séchage puissant

    Non

  • Séchage rapide

    Non

  • Séchage sur claie

    Non

  • Anti-rétrécissement

    Non

  • Petite brassée

    Oui

  • Tenue sportive

    Non

  • Rafraîchi à vapeur

    Non

  • Sanitation vapeur

    Non

  • Serviettes

    Non

WASHER CYCLES

  • Allergiene

    Non

  • AI Wash

    Oui

  • Literie

    Oui

  • Bright Whites

    Non

  • Délicats

    Oui

  • Cycle téléchargé

    Oui

  • Drainage+Essorage

    Non

  • Laine / lavage à main

    Non

  • Haut rendement

    Oui

  • Normal

    Oui

  • Perm. Press

    Non

  • Lavage éclair (Lavage rapide)

    Non

  • Rafraîchir

    Non

  • Rinçage et essorage

    Non

  • Sanitary

    Non

  • Small Load

    Oui

  • Tenue sportive

    Non

  • Rafraîchir à vapeur

    Non

  • Towels

    Non

  • Nettoyage cuve

    Oui

TECHNOLOGIE INTELLIGENTE

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Oui

  • Cycle infonuagique

    Oui

  • Cycle téléchargé

    Oui

  • Surveillance énergétique

    Oui

  • Service à la clientèle proactif

    Oui

  • Démarrage à distance et Surveillance du cycle

    Oui

  • Diagnostic intelligent

    Oui

  • Smart Learner

    Non

  • Conseil de nettoyage de la cuve (laveuse)

    Oui

  • Commande vocale (appareil tiers)

    Non

  • Appariage intelligent

    Oui

DIMENSIONS ET POIDS

  • Dimensions de la boîte (L × H × P [po])

    26 1/4 x 67 1/2 x 28

  • Dimensions (L x H x P [po])

    24 x 65 1/8 x 26

  • Profondeur du produit avec la porte ouverte à 90° (po)

    46 1/2

  • Poids incluant l’emballage (lb)

    300,0

  • Poids (lb)

    282,19

CODE À BARRE

  • Code à barre

    195174099124

