P2.0 1 000 nits Série à écran incurvé à DEL de LG pour l’intérieur

Caractéristiques

Galerie

Spécifications

Avis

Assistance

Où acheter

P2.0 1 000 nits Série à écran incurvé à DEL de LG pour l’intérieur

LAP020EL6B

P2.0 1 000 nits Série à écran incurvé à DEL de LG pour l’intérieur

ÉCRAN À DEL À PAS FIN DE QUALITÉ SUPÉRIEURE

La série LAPE allie innovation technologique et valeurs artistiques
avec un écran à DEL mince de classe mondiale et des conceptions flexibles.
COURBE RÉELLE ET CONCEPTION MINCE

COURBE RÉELLE ET CONCEPTION MINCE

FLEXIBLE LDM

Avec un LDM (module d'affichage à DEL) flexible, la série LAPE supporte les courbures concaves et convexes jusqu'à 1 000R. La flexibilité de conception grandement amplifiée offre aux utilisateurs la possibilité de créer de véritables écrans courbes pour une utilisation stylée à l'intérieur ou comme écran immersif.

* Un espace supplémentaire pour le contrôleur à DEL, la carte d'interface d'alimentation et le support de fixation est nécessaire.

COURBE RÉELLE ET CONCEPTION MINCE

COURBE RÉELLE ET CONCEPTION MINCE

Conception élégante

Le module d'alimentation est séparé de l'écran, ce qui donne une profondeur d'écran ultramince et réduit considérablement l'espace arrière nécessaire pour fixer l'écran sur un mur. Avec sa conception élégante, la série LAPE est conforme à la réglementation ADA (American with Disabilities Act).

* Un espace supplémentaire pour le contrôleur à DEL, la carte d'interface d'alimentation et le support de fixation est nécessaire.

QUALITÉ D'IMAGE SUPÉRIEURE

EFFET RÉALISTE GRÂCE À DES COULEURS FIDÈLES

La série LAPE offre une qualité d'image éclatante et distinctive grâce à une large gamme de détails de couleurs avec un contraste profond grâce à l'algorithme de contraste dynamique exclusif de LG.
QUALITÉ D'IMAGE SUPÉRIEURE

EXPRESSION DÉTAILLÉE DE LA PROFONDEUR DE COULEUR

Le traitement des couleurs 16 bits permet d'obtenir un niveau de gris plus élevé pour afficher sans distorsion différentes profondeurs et densités de couleurs, ce qui donne un contenu plus réaliste et plus sophistiqué.
QUALITÉ D'IMAGE SUPÉRIEURE

LECTURE FLUIDE EN MOUVEMENT DYNAMIQUE

Alimenté par la technologie d'affichage de LG, un taux de rafraîchissement élevé de 3 840 Hz assure une lecture fluide du contenu. L'image sans scintillement prévient les barres noires qui apparaissent lors de la prise de vue vidéo, ainsi que la fatigue oculaire et la vision floue chez les spectateurs.
EFFICACITÉ OPÉRATIONNELLE

GESTION FLEXIBLE DE L'ÉNERGIE

Les blocs d'alimentation (PSU) ne sont pas intégrés à l'écran, ce qui améliore l'état thermique interne de ce dernier. Grâce à l'alimentation modulaire, l'utilisateur peut choisir la luminosité souhaitée de l'écran en personnalisant le nombre de blocs d'alimentation* en fonction de la capacité électrique de l'environnement utilisateur.

* Le nombre de groupes électrogènes requis peut varier en fonction de l'environnement de l'installation.
La description ci-dessus est un exemple de configuration d'écran UHD avec un pas de 2,0 mm en mode « redondance désactivée ».

EFFICACITÉ OPÉRATIONNELLE

REDONDANCE ALIMENTATION/SIGNAUX PRISE EN CHARGE

La série LAPE est conçue pour prendre en charge la redondance de l'alimentation et des signaux (en option). Les blocs d'alimentation prennent en charge la redondance d'alimentation pour un fonctionnement continu de l'écran, tandis que les deux contrôleurs minimisent les pannes d'écran grâce à une entrée de signal bidirectionnelle.

* Par « classique », on réfère aux écrans à DEL qui ne prennent pas en charge le mode de redondance alimentation/signal.

EFFICACITÉ OPÉRATIONNELLE

CONFIGURATION PRÉCISE DE L'ÉCRAN PLEINE HD/UHD

Il a souvent été difficile de configurer un écran de résolution pleine HD/UHD parfait interdisant l'affichage des images en résolution native. Avec la série LAPE, cela est possible pour toutes les options de modèle.
EFFICACITÉ OPÉRATIONNELLE

CONTRÔLEUR DE SYSTÈME INTELLIGENT PERFORMANT

Le contrôleur de système 4K de la série LAPE permet une configuration facile du système dans une plateforme en toile haute résolution, dispose d'un lecteur multimédia performant ainsi que d'un convertisseur de résolution, et offre des fonctions de contrôle d'image telles que les options de contraste dynamique et d'économie d'énergie.

* Par « classique », on réfère aux écrans à DEL qui n'ont pas de contrôleur de système tout-en-un.

EFFICACITÉ OPÉRATIONNELLE

LOGICIEL DE GESTION INTUITIF

La nouvelle plateforme logicielle de contrôle de gestion de LG, l'« Assistant à DEL », permet une gestion simple de l'écran. Le réglage de l'écran est simplifié grâce à un guide visuel et un tableau de bord tout-en-un qui affiche l'état général des composants de l'écran en un coup d'œil.
EFFICACITÉ OPÉRATIONNELLE

SERVICE D'ENTRETIEN EN TEMPS RÉEL 365

L'entretien est plus facile et plus rapide avec le service Signage 365 Care*, la solution de service infonuagique de LG service qui gère à distance l'état des écrans à DEL dans les postes de travail des clients pour poser un diagnostic et offrir de services distance, assurant ainsi le fonctionnement stable de l'entreprise d'un client.

* L'offre du service « Signage 365 Care » peut varier d'une région à l'autre. Veuillez contacter le représentant commercial LG de votre région pour plus de détails.

INSTALLATION PRATIQUE DE L'ÉCRAN

FACILE À MANIPULER ET À INSTALLER

L'installation classique sur un meuble lourd et de grande taille, entraîne souvent des défauts de points à DEL. La série LAPE rompt avec les normes classiques en introduisant une installation basée sur LDM (module d'affichage à DEL) beaucoup plus petite et légère, offrant une facilité de manipulation incomparable.
INSTALLATION FRONTALE ET SERVICE APRÈS-VENTE
INSTALLATION PRATIQUE DE L'ÉCRAN

INSTALLATION FRONTALE ET SERVICE APRÈS-VENTE

La série LAPE est dotée de dispositifs d'installation et d'un accès pour l'entretien à l'avant, éliminant le besoin d'accès à l'arrière. De plus, la conception d'écran élégante permet d'optimiser l'espace au maximum.
Imprimer

Toutes les spécifications

PARAMÈTRES PHYSIQUES

Configuration des pixels

2.00

Résolution du module (LxH)

120 x 90

Dimensions du module (LxH, mm)

240 x 180

Poids par module (kg)

0.36

Nb de modules par unité/caisse (LxH)

2 x 3

Résolution unité/caisse (LxH)

240 x 270

Dimensions unité/caisse (L x H x P, mm)

480 x 540 x 40

Surface unité/caisse (㎡))

0.260

Poids par unité/caisse (kg/unité)

5.0

Poids par mètre carré (kg/㎡)

19.8

Densité physique des pixels (pixels/㎡)}.

250,000

Planéité de l’unité/caisse (mm)

±0,2

Matériel de l’unité/caisse

Aluminium coulé sous pression

Accès au service

Avant ou arrière

CARACTÉRISTIQUES OPTIQUES

Min. luminosité (après calibration)

300 ~ 1 000

Température de couleur

3 200 - 9 300

Angle de visionnement visuel (horizontal)

160

Angle de visionnement visuel (vertical)

140

Uniformité de la luminosité

≥ 97 %

Uniformité de la couleur

±0,015 Cx, Cy

Rapport de contraste

6,000

Profondeur de traitement (bit)

16

CARACTÉRISTIQUES ÉLECTRIQUES

Consommation d’énergie (W/unité, moyenne)

170

Consommation d’énergie (W/unité, max.)

330

Consommation d’énergie (W/㎡, Max.)

1 270 (@1 000 nits)

Alimentation électrique (V)

100 à 240

Fréquence d’images (Hz)

50 / 60

Fréquence de rafraîchissement (Hz)

3,840

CARACTÉRISTIQUES DE FONCTIONNEMENT

Durée de vie (demi-luminosité)* * Les spécifications de durée de vie (demi-luminosité) sont sujettes aux spécifications de l'emballage des DEL.

100,000

Température de fonctionnement (℃)

0° à +40°

Fonctionnement à l’humidité

10 à 80 % HR (à confirmer)

TÉLÉCOMMANDE

Télécommande

LCLG003

Ce que les gens disent

Acheter directement

LAP020EL6B

P2.0 1 000 nits Série à écran incurvé à DEL de LG pour l’intérieur