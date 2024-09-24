We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Ultra Light Series
Ultra Light Series
GSCD Ultra Light Series
With a lightweight design, the Ultra Light Series can be easily composed of a large screen without providing heavy load to the installing structure. A 90° corner option is provided for seamless right-angled installation.
There is a screen installed on the corner of the building.
*GSCD100-GR series only.
*Require purchase of 90° corner installable model.
Compatibility with
LG Software Solutions
Powered by LG’s high performance system controller, the GSCD series is compatible with LG software solutions including SuperSign CMS, LED Assistant, and ConnectedCare, which help customers operate their own business flawlessly.
The LG employee is remotely monitoring the GSCD series installed in a different place by using a cloud-based LG monitoring solution. System controller with web OS enables GSCD series to be compatible with LG software solutions.
*The availability of the 'LG ConnectedCare' service differs by region, and it needs to be purchased separately. So please contact the LG sales representative in your
region for more details.
*The items that can be monitored by LG ConnectedCare : Main Board (Temp., Signal Status, FPGA Ver, Ethernet Connection Status), Receiving Card (Temp., LED Power).
Toutes les spécifications
-
Manuel et logiciels
Télécharger les manuels des produits et les derniers logiciels pour vos produits LG.
-
Dépannage
Trouvez des vidéos et des informations utiles sur vos systèmes de produits.
-
Information de garantie
Vérifier les informations de garantie LG ici.
-
Pièces et accessoires
Achetez filtres et pièces de remplacement LG authentiques
-
Enregistre-ment du
produit.
L’enregistrement de votre produit vous aidera à obtenir une assistance plus rapide.
-
Support produit
Trouver manuel, dépanner et la garantie de votre produit LG.
-
Assistance pour commander
Suivez votre commande et vérifiez la FAQ de la commande.
-
Demande de reparation
Demander un service de réparation en ligne.
Nous contacter
-
Clavardez avec nous
Obtenez vos réponses de nos assistants virtuels.
-
Envoyez-nous un courriel
Pas le temps de discuter ? Envoyez votre demande au soutien LG.
-
Appelez-nous
Parlez directement avec un de nos représentants.
-
Votre voix à l'équipe Exécutif LG
Votre opinion nous intéresse. Partagez-la avec l’équipe Exécutif LG.
White Paper
Pour accéder à plus de documents et de téléchargements techniques veuillez consulter le portail des partenaires en commerce électronique interentreprises de LG.